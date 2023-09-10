AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:06 a.m. EDT

Hook ’em Horns! No. 11 Texas, Ewers pull off 34-24 victory at No. 3 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Quinn Ewers finished what he started last season, passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 11 Texas to a 34-24 victory over third-ranked Alabama on Saturday night in a huge win for a program trying to climb back into national championship contention. The Longhorns delivered the biggest victory under Steve Sarkisian in a game that slipped away last season after a red-hot Ewers exited with a first-quarter shoulder injury. He was back and with another big weapon in Adonai Mitchell. This amounted to a welcome-to-the-Southeastern Conference moment for a program set to join Alabama & Co. next season.

Shedeur Sanders, No. 22 Colorado beat Nebraska 36-14 in sold out home debut for Deion Sanders

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders accounted for three scores, Colorado’s defense forced four turnovers and the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska 36-14 in the home debut of Deion Sanders at sold-out Folsom Field. Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp with the dance moves his dad made famous during his playing days. The 2-0 Buffaloes needed a moment to wake up given the early kickoff. But once they did, they were unstoppable. After punting on their first four drives, Sanders and the offense scored on seven of eight possessions to turn the game into a rout. Matt Rhule is still looking for his first win at Nebraska

Caleb Williams propels No. 6 USC to a 49-point first half in a 56-10 victory over Stanford

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 6 Southern California routed Stanford 56-10 in this century-old rivalry’s final chapter for the foreseeable future. Caleb Williams passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score while playing only the first half, and Zachariah Branch returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown. The Trojans racked up 433 yards of offense and seven touchdowns by seven players while building a 49-3 halftime lead — the third-largest in Pac-12 history. USC generously used backups in the second half of their blowout of the Cardinal, who lost for the first time under new coach Troy Taylor.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Texas is ready for the SEC, but the SEC doesn’t look so tough right now

Texas is ready for the Southeastern Conference. Then again, the SEC doesn’t look so tough right now. In their final season as a member of the Big 12, the No. 11 Longhorns made a statement against Alabama and came away with the biggest victory of Steve Sarkisian’s three seasons as Texas coach. Is Texas back? Who cares. Here’s what’s important: Texas was better than No. 3 Alabama in almost every way in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. That’s been a trend in the big, bad SEC. The conference that has dominated college football for more than a decade has started this season 2-6 against other Power Five conferences.

Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has won her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by coming back to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the U.S. Open final. Gauff was spurred on Saturday by a raucous partisan crowd that was loud from start to finish. Gauff is the first American teenager to win the country’s major tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. This is the sort of triumph that has been expected of Gauff ever since she burst onto the scene when she was 15 and became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history. Gauff stretched her winning streak to a career-best 12 matches.

All 4 Grand Slam trophies were at the US Open when Djokovic lost to Medvedev in the 2021 final

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev for the U.S. Open men’s singles championship on Sunday. It is a rematch of the final they played in New York in 2021. Medvedev won that one to prevent Djokovic from completing what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver did it in 1969. With that milestone in the offing. the U.S. Tennis Association had gathered versions of the men’s trophies from all four major tournaments in Arthur Ashe Stadium for a special presentation if Djokovic had won that day.

Sean Strickland stuns favorite Israel Adesanya for middleweight title at UFC 293

SYDNEY (AP) — American Sean Strickland stunned Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel Adesanya to take the middleweight title by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney, the first UFC event in Australia’s largest city in six years. The 32-year-old Strickland (28-5), who caused a stir in the lead-up to the fight with sexist and misogynistic comments at a press conference promoting the bout, won a five-round decision with all three judges scoring it 49-46. Backed by strong vocal support at Qudos Bank Arena, Adesanya (24-3) was a clear favorite to subdue his controversial American opponent and retain the title he won from Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in April.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, now the NFL’s highest-paid player, says contract talks weren’t a distraction

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he didn’t allow lingering contract negotiations to interfere with him working his way back from a training camp injury and preparing for Sunday’s season opener. Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday when he finalized his contract extension before the buses left for Cleveland. While the Bengals didn’t disclose the terms, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that Burrow agreed to a five-year contract worth $275 million, including more than $219 million guaranteed. Burrow missed most of training camp with a strained calf muscle but returned to practice last week.

Bruce Arena quits as coach of the New England Revolution citing ‘difficult’ investigation

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bruce Arena quit as coach of the New England Revolution on Saturday night, six weeks after he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Soccer for what it said were “allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.” The 71-year-old, a member of the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame, did not detail the allegations. The league said Aug. 1 it had placed him on leave.

Jeter returns as Yankees honor 1998 team at Old-Timers’ Day, Boone booed by some

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter attended his first New York Yankees Old-Timers’ Day as New York celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1998 team that won 125 games. He was introduced last, just like Joe DiMaggio used to be. Jeter retired after the 2014 season with 3,465 hits, sixth on the career list. Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera — fellow members of the Core Four _ joined the reunion along with former manager Joe Torre, who said he understood fan disappointment in the current Yankees and manager Aaron Boone. Torre says: “When he signed up for it, he knew what he was getting into.”

