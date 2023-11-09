AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:05 p.m. EST

Father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz released after his kidnapping in Colombia by ELN guerrillas

BARRANCAS, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government has announced that the father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz has been released by members of a guerrilla group who kidnapped him in northern Colombia. The release ends a 12-day ordeal for the family. Luis Manuel Díaz’s kidnapping on Oct. 28 in the small town of Barrancas had quickly drawn international attention and appeals for his release. The guerrilla group National Liberation Army, or ELN, acknowledged some of its members carried out the kidnapping but have said it was a mistake. The release was announced by the government’s delegation that currently is in peace negotiations with the ELN.

Michigan is accused of stealing other team’s signs, but why is that a big deal?

The football program at the University of Michigan is among the favorites to play for the national championship. It has become embroiled in an alleged sign-stealing scheme that involved impermissible, in-person scouting of opponents going back as much as three seasons. Both the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference are investigating. Coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of any kind of improper scouting scheme in his program. The second-ranked Wolverines are preparing for their biggest game of the season so far at No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.

The designated hitter hasn’t always lived up to its title after 2 full MLB seasons in both leagues

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The universal designated hitter has been part of Major League Baseball for two full seasons and, much to the chagrin of some National League traditionalists, the sport has survived and even thrived. In a somewhat surprising development, though, many teams are struggling to get much production from that spot. The next generation of big-bopping DHs like David Ortiz, Edgar Martinez and Frank Thomas hasn’t materialized, with just three players logging at least 110 games at designated hitter during the 2023 season. That trio includes Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna and the Nationals’ Joey Meneses.

Candace Parker wants to play next season if she can get healthy

NEW YORK (AP) — Candace Parker plans on playing another season if she’s healthy enough to do so. The two-time WNBA MVP missed the Las Vegas Aces’ run to a second straight league championship after having surgery on her left foot in late July. Parker said that her left foot had been injured all season — her first with the Aces — but she played through it. It wasn’t until she injured her right ankle and Achilles tendon that she got an MRI on her left one too. Parker was in New York for the premiere of her documentary “Unapologetic” that will debut on Sunday on ESPN.

Kraken’s Jordan Eberle out vs. Avalanche after suffering cut on leg from skate blade

DENVER (AP) — Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle will miss the game at Colorado on Thursday night after suffering a cut to his leg from a skate blade during practice. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Thursday at Ball Arena after morning skate that Eberle was doing well. He listed Eberle as day-to-day. Eberle suffered the cut during practice on Wednesday, with Seattle general manager Ron Francis telling The Seattle Times that Eberle was cut near his quad muscle. The injury to Eberle comes with skate cuts in the spotlight after former NHL player Adam Johnson died last month after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England.

QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Quinn Ewers will start for No. 7 Texas against TCU after missing two games with a sprained shoulder. Coach Steve Sarkisian announced the decision Thursday. Ewers has passed for 1,915 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Longhorns, who are tied for first in the Big 12. Ewers also has five rushing touchdowns. He left the field in the third quarter of Texas’ 31-24 win at Houston on Oct. 21. Second-year freshman Maalik Murphy has started the last two games in his place and led Texas to a pair of victories.

Alex Noren sets the pace in Bermuda with 61 in calm conditions

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Alex Noren has been working hard on his wedge game and Bermuda was the ideal spot for that. Port Royal had no wind and Noren had no problem. He set the tournament record with 11 birdies. It gave him a 61 for a two-shot lead among the early starters in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. That’s his best PGA Tour round by two shots. Adam Long had a 66 and earned a spot in the record book. He hit his first 11 fairways. That gave him 69 in a row dating to Las Vegas to set the PGA Tour record.

Shohei Ohtani is donating 60,000 baseball gloves to Japanese schoolchildren

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Two-way star and coveted free agent Shohei Ohtani is donating about 60,000 baseball gloves to Japanese elementary schools. Ohtani announced Wednesday on Instagram that he’s donating the youth gloves to schools throughout Japan. He says the gloves will go to some 20,000 elementary schools and that he hopes “the kids can spend their days happily with a lot of energy through baseball.” The gloves Ohtani is donating are from New Balance, one of his corporate partners.

LeBron James’ rise to global basketball star to be displayed in museum in hometown of Akron, Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James’ path from basketball prodigy to NBA scoring champion is being memorialized where it began. LeBron James’ Home Court, a museum dedicated to James and his many milestones, will open in Akron on Nov. 25. A multimedia exhibit, the museum will include a re-creation of the apartment where he and his mother, Gloria, lived along with items from his childhood, high school playing career and championship runs with Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers. The museum is at House Three Thirty, a facility started by James’ foundation to serve the community where he was raised.

Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to miss US Copa América qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah will miss the United States’ Copa América qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago because of hamstring- injuries, joining captain Tyler Adams on the sidelines. Pulisic left AC Milan’s Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain after 89 minutes on Tuesday. Weah, a son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah, hasn’t played for Juventus since Oct. 28. Adams, who has played one match since March, had hamstring surgery last month and is not expected to play until 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.