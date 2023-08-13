AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:05 p.m. EDT

Déjà Vu: American golfer Lilia Vu captures 2nd major in 2023 at Women’s British Open

WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England (AP) — American golfer Lilia Vu has won the Women’s British Open to claim her second major title of 2023. She took any potential drama out of the final round by shooting 5-under 67 for a six-stroke victory. The 25-year-old Californian also won the Chevron Championship in April. She became the first female player to win two majors in the same year since Jin Young Ko in 2019 and the first American woman since Juli Inkster in 1999. Vu began the final round tied for the lead with Charley Hull with 11 players within five shots of them. Vu led by five after 10 holes as all of her rivals faltered at Walton Heath.

Nowitzki, Gasol, Parker give international flavor to Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Fans waved a German flag and chanted Dirk Nowitzki’s name when he walked the red carpet into Symphony Hall for the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. It was all part of the international flavor at the proceedings. France’s Tony Parker and Spain’s Pau Gasol were also members of the Class of 2023. The San Antonio Spurs were well represented. They were led by longtime coach and five-time NBA champion Gregg Popovich. Parker was the point guard on four of those title-winning teams. And Becky Hammon joined the Spurs after a career in the WNBA as the first woman to serve as a full-time NBA assistant coach.

Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin reached another major milestone in his return to football by suiting up for the Buffalo Bills preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. And it didn’t take long for the Bills safety to make an impact in his first appearance in a competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. On his fourth defensive snap, Hamlin crashed the line and brought down running back Evan Hull for no gain in preventing the Colts from converting a fourth-and-1 at the Buffalo 40. He appeared in two-plus defensive series overlapping the first and second quarters, and credited with making three tackles.

Virginia player wounded in deadly attack returns for a new season as an inspiration to his teammates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia running back Mike Hollins knows he will never be the same. He also says the importance of college football has shrunk. But he can’t wait to run onto the field with his teammates this season. Hollins was wounded in a shooting attack last November that left three of his teammates dead. He had a long rehabilitation but returned for spring practices. He has been an inspiration to his team. Virginia opens the season Sept. 2 against Tennessee in Nashville. The home opener is a week later against James Madison.

Report: PSG forward Neymar agrees a 2-year deal with Saudi club Al-Hilal

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain soccer superstar Neymar has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. France’s leading sports daily L’Equipe says on its website the PSG and Brazil forward will receive a total of 160 million euros ($175 million) over two seasons. No details were given as to how much the transfer fee would be for Neymar, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona. The Associated Press has asked defending French champion PSG to confirm the deal. The request was not immediately answered. Neymar’s current contract with PSG runs until 2025. Neymar missed PSG’s season-opening 0-0 draw against Lorient in the French league on Saturday. The club said he was recovering from a viral infection.

Final Four: Australia makes it through to Women’s World Cup semifinals seeking history for Matildas

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — There will be a first-time winner of the Women’s World Cup this year. Maybe, just maybe, it will be host country Australia. The Matildas are co-hosting this tournament with New Zealand. They became the first home team since the United States in 1999 to win a quarterfinal in nine Women’s World Cups. Australia has reached its first semifinal in team history and faces England on Wednesday for a chance to play for the title. Spain plays Sweden on Tuesday in the first semifinal. Spain has never before reached this stage of the tournament, while Sweden has been to the finals four times.

Harry Kane signals he needs time to adapt at Bayern Munich after a loss on his debut

MUNICH (AP) — England captain Harry Kane says he may need time to adapt after joining Bayern Munich following a loss in his first game in Germany and won’t “panic” if he isn’t scoring. Kane came on as a 64th-minute substitute in a 3-0 loss to Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday after being confirmed as a Bayern player earlier in the day. Kane says “it might take a bit of adapting” to get used to playing in Germany and he wants to settle in and learn more about new opponents. Bayern is next in action in the opening game of the Bundesliga season against Werder Bremen on Friday.

Heat wave tests stamina, resourcefulness at major Southern youth baseball event

RUSTON, La. (AP) — A heat wave scorching the southern United States tested the resilience and resourcefulness of competitors, officials and spectators at a major youth baseball tournament in Louisiana. Temperatures reached 105 degrees and the heat index topped out at 117 during the DYB World Series in Ruston. The organization’s world series features teams from 11 Southern states in age groups up to 12 years old. Some fans and umpires passed out. Some were hospitalized. Many spectators brought industrial-grade misting fans to ease their suffering. Dugouts were furnished with cooling devices and cases of water. DYB Commissioner William Wade says warming trends could present similar challenges in coming years.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani to skip his next pitching start after feeling arm fatigue

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will skip his next scheduled pitching start Wednesday at Texas after telling manager Phil Nevin he was feeling some arm fatigue. Nevin says Ohtani isn’t injured and will return to the rotation during a series at home against the Reds that begins Aug. 21. The right-hander is 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 22 starts this season. He is hitting .305 with an American League-leading 40 homers and 83 RBIs.

Chelsea’s Pochettino enjoys return to Premier League despite 1-1 draw against Liverpool

LONDON (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino’s return to the Premier League didn’t start with a win, but there was plenty to like for the Argentine manager in his first game in charge of Chelsea. Pochettino saw him team dominate possession in a manner few teams have done against Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, although the Blues lacked the firepower up front to come away with more than a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou also had to settle for a draw in his first game but came away with reason to believe that his team can be just fine without Harry Kane. Spurs also had plenty of possession but had to come from behind to draw 2-2 at Brentford.

