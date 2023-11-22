AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:05 a.m. EST

Ighodaro leads No. 4 Marquette to 73-59 rout of top-ranked Kansas in testy Maui semifinal

HONOLULU (AP) — Oso Ighodaro had 21 points and nine rebounds as No. 4 Marquette routed No. 1 Kansas 73-59 in the Maui Invitational semifinals. The early-season clash of top-5 teams with national title hopes ended up being one-sided. The Golden Eagles led for all but 22 seconds and were up by 17 with about seven minutes to play. Marquette will take on No. 2 Purdue for the tournament championship Wednesday. Ighodaro shot 9 of 15 from the field and scored 14 points in the second half. Chase Ross added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 24 points and eight rebounds to pace the Jayhawks. Hunter Dickinson was held to 13 points in a game that included a heated altercation between the teams.

Washington jumps Florida State to move into College Football Playoff position. Georgia still on top

Washington moved ahead of Florida State and into College Football Playoff position, coming in fourth in the latest rankings. The selection committee’s top three remained the same with Georgia first followed by Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines face-off Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Washington had been stuck in fifth for the first three weeks of the rankings behind Florida State, but the Huskies added another victory against a ranked team last week at Oregon State. Florida State stayed unbeaten, too, though the Seminoles lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending left leg injury.

Messi’s Argentina beats Brazil in a World Cup qualifying game delayed by crowd violence

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Many fans went to the Maracana Stadium to watch Lionel Messi in his likely last match in Brazil, a superclasico in World Cup qualifying against the hosts. Instead, they saw Nicolás Otamendi score the only goal in a 1-0 win for Argentina after a brawl between fans that delayed the start of the game. The World Cup champions inflicted the first home defeat on Brazil ever in World Cup qualifying. It was Brazil’s third consecutive loss in the round-robin tournament _ another negative mark for new coach Fernando Diniz.

Brawling fans in stands delay start of Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match for 27 minutes

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A brawl between fans at Maracana Stadium delayed the start of the South American World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil for 27 minutes. Lionel Messi led his Argentina squad off the field and into the locker rooms after the players called for calm. Police used batons to break up the fights between rival supporters, with parts of seats flying around and hitting some of the spectators behind one of the goals. Goalkeeper Dibu Martinez raced to one of the rails in front of the Argentina fans to urge police to stop the violence.

Analysis: Winning another Super Bowl without Tyreek Hill won’t be easy for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Coach Andy Reid figured out his franchise quarterback needed a true No. 1 wide receiver after five seasons as a head coach and three straight losses in the NFC championship game. Now, Patrick Mahomes knows what Donovan McNabb went through in Philadelphia. McNabb’s top wide receivers in his first five seasons were Torrance Small, Charles Johnson, James Thrash and Todd Pinkston. When the Eagles acquired Terrell Owens in 2004, McNabb had his best season and the team reached the Super Bowl. Reid, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls together, including one last year without Tyreek Hill. But it’ll be hard for them to win another one without a dependable receiver other than tight end Travis Kelce.

NFL’s look changing as more women move into prominent roles at teams across league

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL has never been so balanced — off the field. Once reserved for men only, America’s most popular sport is being changed by women. In recent years, they’ve moved into prominent positions throughout the league with several rising to decision-making executive roles to redraw pro football’s hierarchy. From front offices to coaching staffs, the league is finally beginning to mirror society as women get jobs that once went only to men. This season, 223 women are working in full-time coaching or football operations roles in the NFL, a modest jump from 199 last year but a massive 141% gain since 2020.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers still aiming to return to practice around his 40th birthday next month

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers hopes to celebrate his 40th birthday by returning to practice. The New York Jets quarterback continues to recover from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered four snaps into his debut with the team on Sept. 11. But Rodgers confirmed Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” he has his sights set on getting back on the field in two weeks and says he’s “way ahead of common protocol.” The four-time NFL MVP turns 40 on Dec. 2, which Fox Sports reported over the weekend is a target date for Rodgers and he confirmed that.

Loyer scores 27, Purdue pulls away late to beat Tennessee 71-67 in Maui Invitational

HONOLULU (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored 27 points, Zach Edey had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds and No. 2 Purdue escaped with a 71-67 win over No. 7 Tennessee in the Maui Invitational semifinals. The Boilermakers separated in the final minutes with a game-closing 10-6 run to deny the Volunteers. After he scored 13 points in the first half to help give the Volunteers a 31-30 halftime lead, Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht was held to just three points after the break. Jordan Gainey scored all of his 15 points in the second half.

Russia and IOC clash at the UN before member states pass Olympic Truce for Paris Games

Russia has clashed with the International Olympic Committee on the floor of the United Nations before 118 member states voted to adopt a traditional truce around the Paris Summer Games next year. Russia voted for the previous Olympic Truce resolution then flagrantly breached it by invading Ukraine four days after the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. The IOC has eased its initially tough stance of excluding Russia from international sports. Some Russian athletes could compete in Paris as neutral individuals with no national identity. Russian diplomat Maria Zabolotskaya says those conditions are “completely unacceptable.” She accused the IOC of hypocrisy.

Lionel Messi draws Brazilian fans to what could be the Argentine great’s last match in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Many Brazilians have become fans of Lionel Messi in recent years. And many of them will be going to the Maracana Stadium to watch the World Cup champions take on their own national team in a qualifying match. Eight-year-old Rafael Yen considers Messi to be his favorite and asked his father if he could wear an Argentina shirt to the match. Miguel Yen says “I told him to take it easy.” Supporters like Rafael don’t necessarily want Brazil to lose to Argentina but they want to see the soccer great dribble, shoot and maybe even score.

