AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:04 p.m. EDT

Lakers hoping LeBron James decides to continue career after playoff elimination

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James didn’t meet with the media on the day after the top scorer in NBA history said he needed time to think about his basketball future following the Los Angeles Lakers’ elimination from the Western Conference finals. James has skipped his team’s postseason media exit interviews before, but his decision Tuesday left Lakers fans hanging about his intentions with his enigmatic comments following a four-game sweep by the Denver Nuggets. General manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham say they’ll speak with James soon about his future.

Celtics look to pull off the impossible, as Heat stand on brink of making NBA Finals

MIAMI (AP) — Blown out in Game 3, facing elimination in Game 4, tasked with engineering the sort of comeback that no team in their league has ever pulled off before. This may sound familiar to Boston fans. Yes, what the Red Sox did to the New York Yankees in 2004 was discussed around the Boston Celtics on Monday. A day after a debacle in Miami to fall into a 3-0 deficit in these Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics will try to extend the series and at least delay a Heat celebration in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Aaron Rodgers warms up, but doesn’t practice for Jets in first session open to media

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers never made it past warmups in his first New York Jets practice in front of the media. The 39-year-old quarterback participated in early stretching on Tuesday before he watched quarterback drills. Rodgers remained on the field during practice, but was without his helmet and threw no passes. There was no immediate word from the team on whether Rodgers perhaps tweaked something. New York acquired Rodgers from Green Bay on April 26. Organized team activities began Monday and Rodgers participated. The session Tuesday marked the first with media in attendance.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is present but not participating in 1st days of voluntary practices

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are taking it slowly with safety Damar Hamlin, who is being held back from participating in the team’s first few days of voluntary practices some five months after having a near-death experience on the field. Coach Sean McDermott said the team is taking things one day at a time when asked of Hamlin’s status, while noting the player is present at the facility. McDermott did not provide any timetable as to when Hamlin can begin on-field sessions a month after being cleared to resume his career. The 25-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Nuggets shaking off team history, staking claim for first NBA title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Denver Nuggets played with disruption on their minds in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. Everybody on that tight-knit bench Monday night seemed to know their team had never reached the NBA Finals, had never swept a playoff opponent and had never beaten the Los Angeles Lakers in a postseason series. After Nikola Jokic conjured his latest triple-double playoff masterpiece and Gordon blocked LeBron James’ shot at the buzzer, the Nuggets had torn up their franchise’s history with a clinching 113-111 victory. This often-overlooked franchise will be favored to win its first championship when the Nuggets get back on the court in nine days.

Weight watching, injury dangers, caustic feedback add to mental health woes for horse racing jockeys

BALTIMORE (AP) — The horse racing community was stunned earlier this year when 23-year-old Avery Whisman and 29-year-old Alex Canchari died by suicide less than six weeks apart. The deaths sparked renewed conversation among jockeys about their mental health. Hall of Fame rider Mike Smith has seen colleagues struggle with the stress of the dangerous job. He and other jockeys worry horse racing has lagged behind other sports in accepting that mental health is as important as physical health. Jockeys and stakeholders hope increased attention on the subject prompts real change.

7 people arrested in Spain linked to racial abuse cases against Vinícius Júnior

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested seven people accused of racially abusing Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior. Three have been arrested in Valencia for alleged abuse against Vinícius in a Spanish league match on Sunday. Four were arrested in Madrid for allegedly hanging an effigy of the player off a highway bridge in January. The effigy was hanged by the neck on the morning of a derby match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Along with it was a banner with the words “Madrid hates Real.”

Column: Masters showed golf can get along, even in Ryder Cup

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Masters will be the most significant major of the year because it showed golf can still be civil amid the great divide caused by LIV Golf. The PGA Championship was the same way. The Ryder Cup should be no different. That’s why it’s hard to imagine a Ryder Cup without Brooks Koepka. His win at Oak Hill stamped his legacy as the greatest major champion since Tiger Woods. U.S. captain Zach Johnson says it’s premature to think about picks. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that where a player chooses to play shouldn’t matter when it comes to the majors.

Fans will need to pre-register for free tickets to Paris’ gargantuan 2024 Olympic opening ceremony

PARIS (AP) — France’s government has for the first time publicly laid out some of the gritty details of its security planning for the unprecedented opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The interior minister, the organizing committee president for the Paris Games and the French capital’s mayor signed an 11-page security protocol for the gala on July 26, 2024. It explains steps that will be taken to shield the huge crowds and 10,500 athletes from the threats of terrorism, drone attacks and other risks. A notable change is that the hundreds of thousands of spectators who will watch the open-air extravaganza for free will need to pre-register for tickets. They’ll be spread along the 3 1/2-mile parade route on the River Seine. The protocol says the show will last about 3 1/2 hours.

Ex-New Mexico State basketball player not facing charges in fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say former New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake will not face charges in a fatal shooting on a rival college’s campus last year. The Bernalillo District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that the decision to not charge Peake was made by the prior administration based on all the facts and evidence presented to them. Peake was placed on indefinite suspension shortly after the Nov. 19 shooting death of Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student. The 21-year-old Peake told authorities that he was lured to UNM’s Albuquerque campus hours before the Aggies were to play the rival Lobos and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.