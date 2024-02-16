AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:04 a.m. EST

Caitlin Clark of Iowa breaks the NCAA women’s career scoring record with a signature ‘logo 3’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark wasted no time becoming the NCAA women’s career scoring leader, taking less than three minutes to score the eight points she needed to break Kelsey Plum’s record. Clark did it with her signature shot — a 35-foot 3-pointer that hit nothing but the bottom of the net. And Clark didn’t let up from there. She finished with a school-record 49 points, tied her career best with nine 3-pointers and had 13 assists in No. 4 Iowa’s 106-89 victory over Michigan. Clark’s huge night put her at 3,569 points and within 80 of her next milestone, Lynette Woodard’s major women’s college scoring record of 3,649.

Dispute may have led to the mass shooting after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say the shooting that left one person dead and nearly two dozen injured after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade appeared to stem from a dispute between several people. Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday that the 22 injured people ranged in age from 8 to 47 years old, with half of them were under the age of 16. A mother of two was killed. Police say they detained three juveniles but released one who they determined wasn’t involved, leaving two in custody. Investigators are asking for witnesses and victims to call a dedicated hotline. The shooting outside the city’s historic Union Station happened despite the presence of more than 800 police officers.

Championship parades likely to change in wake of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

BOSTON (AP) — Kansas City’s mayor and security experts say it could be time to rethink the way teams celebrate their championships. Mayor Quinton Lucas said if the Chiefs win another Super Bowl it might be better for a smaller party at their home stadium, where security can be managed more easily. One person was killed and 22 others wounded when gunfire broke out shortly after the Chiefs left the stage at their victory rally. Police say they believe the shooting was the result of a dispute among individuals in the crowd, and not a terrorist attack. Security experts say large gatherings combine with the prevalence of guns to make a deadly combination.

Cantlay leads at Riviera with a 64. Tiger Woods ends his return to golf with a shank

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods attracted all the attention. The best golf was in the group ahead. Patrick Cantlay is looking like he wants to join the list of Southern California natives who have won at Riviera. He opened with a 64 at the Genesis Invitational and has a one-shot lead. Woods shot a 72 that was marked by a bizarre finish. He hit a shank from the middle of the 18th fairway and then hit a brilliant recovery through the trees. He was eight behind. Rory McIlroy was in worse shape with a double bogey-triple bogey stretch that led to 74.

Tiger Woods hits a shank in his return to golf and opens with 72 at Riviera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods is back on the PGA Tour and his lasting memory was a shank. Woods hit a shank with an 8-iron from the 18th fairway at the Genesis Invitational. He attributes that to back spasms over the last two holes. At least he made a terrific recovery. He still made bogey and shot 72. That leaves him eight shots out of the lead. He’ll need a better round Friday to make sure he sticks around for the weekend. Woods says his back has been acting up at home. He also says there was rust from not having played much.

Jimmie Johnson uses desperate late push to qualify for his 21st Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson raced his way into the Daytona 500 with a three-wide move through the final turn of Thursday night’s first qualifying race. Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing won the 150-mile race that is part of how the field is set for Sunday’s season-opening “Great American Race.” Johnson has Sunday’s race on what he expects to be a nine-race schedule this season. He’s co-owner now of Legacy Motor Club and, in his second season, switched the team from Chevrolet to Toyota. But the Toyota’s lacked speed in Wednesday night time trials and Johnson failed to earn a guaranteed spot in what will be his 21st Daytona 500. It meant that he had to beat J.J. Yeley in the first of two qualifying races Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Rob Manfred says he will retire as baseball commissioner in January 2029 after 14 years

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he will retire when his current term ends in January 2029. Speaking at a spring training news conference, Manfred noted he will be 70 years old and been commissioner for 14 years when his term ends on Jan. 25, 2029. The 65-year-old succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season, then voted last July to approve his latest term.

US women’s captain Lindsey Horan apologizes after saying American soccer fans ‘aren’t smart’

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — U.S. women’s national team captain Lindsey Horan apologized Thursday for recent comments in which she said American soccer fans “aren’t smart” and they “don’t know the game.” Speaking on a conference call with reporters ahead of the first CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup, Horan said her remarks were “poorly expressed.” Horan said she had reflected on the remarks and the reaction to them. In addition to apologizing, Horan emphasized the appreciation both she and the rest of the team have for the fans.

All-Star weekend arrives in Indianapolis, a 1st-time event for some, a 21st-time event for LeBron

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Welcome back, LeBron James. Welcome for the first time, Paolo Banchero, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey. All-Star weekend in Indianapolis is here, with some familiar names, some new faces, a nod to nostalgia and a bit of unwinding for everyone before the stretch run of the season. Most of the 54 players who will be part of the weekend’s on-court festivities — and quite a few more are coming as well — began arriving on Thursday. For James, it’s his 20th All-Star Game and 21st All-Star weekend in his 21 NBA seasons.

Klay Thompson sent to the bench for the first time since 2012, responds with a season-high 35 points

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Klay Thompson was told Thursday he wouldn’t be starting a game for the first time since he was a Golden State rookie in 2012. He responded with his best game of the season. Thompson scored a season-high 35 points, making seven 3-pointers and leading the Warriors to a 140-137 victory over the Utah Jazz. Thompson was replaced at shooting guard by rookie Brandin Podziemski. Thompson, Stephen Curry’s longtime partner as the starting backcourt, entered the game in the first quarter. It was the first time the four-time NBA champion came off the bench since March 11, 2012, during the lockout-delayed first season of his career.

