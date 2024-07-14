AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:04 a.m. EDT

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in a Wimbledon men’s final rematch

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to meet for the Wimbledon men’s championship. Sunday’s final at the All England Club is a rematch from last year, when Alcaraz got past Djokovic in five sets. The 37-year-old Djokovic is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history. It was only a little more than a month ago that Djokovic had surgery on his right knee after getting injured during the French Open.

Lionel Messi looks to lead Argentina to record 16th Copa America title in duel with Colombia

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final. It’ll happen Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, which hosted two group stage matches and will be the site of seven games during the 2026 World Cup. Ahead of the match, both sides expressed safety concerns after Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez and a handful of his teammates went into the stands amid a physical brawl between fans at Bank of America Stadium.

Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon by beating Jasmine Paolini for her second Grand Slam trophy

LONDON (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova has won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini in the final. Krejcikova is a 28-year-old from the Czech Republic who added Saturday’s trophy to her championship at the French Open in 2021. She was unseeded in Paris back then and was only the 31st of 32 seeds at the All England Club after illness and a back injury this season limited her to a 7-9 record entering this tournament. Krejcikova is the eighth woman to leave Wimbledon as the champion in the past eight editions of the event. The seventh-seeded Paolini also was the runner-up at the French Open last month.

Suárez gets stoppage-time goal, Uruguay beats Canada 4-3 in shootout for 3rd place in Copa America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Luis Suárez tied the score two minutes into second-half stoppage time, and Uruguay beat Canada 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw to finish third in the Copa America. Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet saved Ismaël Koné’s weak penalty kick after a stutter step on Canada’s third attempt, then Alphonso Davies put Canada’s fifth and final kick off the crossbar. Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Suárez converted Uruguay’s attempts past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. Jonathan David, Moïse Bombito and Mathieu Choinière made their kicks for Canada, which went first in the shootout.

Spain phenom Lamine Yamal has electrified Euro 2024. In hometown, family and friends not surprised

MATARO, Spain (AP) — Spain’s teenage phenom Lamine Yamal has taken the European Championship by storm by helping his team reach Sunday’s final against England. His family and friends back home are proud but not surprised. Yamal’ meteoric rise began as soon as he could kick a ball according to his people who remember his start in soccer. Yamal’s father Mounir Nasraoui says “I always thought he would get this far.” Son of a Moroccan father and mother from Equatorial Guinea, soccer’s next big talent is also the new face of an increasingly multi-cultural Spain.

Spain and England to contest Euro 2024 final in a former Nazi stadium where Jesse Owens won gold

BERLIN (AP) — Spain and England will play the European Championship final on Sunday in an imposing stadium with a dark history. Built for the 1936 Olympic Games, Berlin’s Olympic stadium still bears the scars of World War II and contains relics from its Nazi past. But the Olympiastadion, as it’s known in German, is also associated with the rebirth of a democratic Germany after the war. It hosted matches during the 1974 World Cup in what was then West Germany and again at the 2006 World Cup, 16 years after German reunification.

Collier and Baldwin hit 400-foot homers in NL’s 6-1 Futures Game win over AL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati’s Cam Collier and Atlanta’s Drake Baldwin hit 400-foot solo home runs as the National League beat the American 6-1 in the All-Star Futures Game featuring top prospects. Arizona’s Druw Jones, like Collier the son of a former major league player, drew a bases-loaded walk after the NL opened the fourth inning with three consecutive singles to load the bases. Baldwin hit a sacrifice fly to make if 4-0. Collier was selected the game’s MVP.

Orioles’ Heston Kjerstad goes on the 7-day concussion list a day after being hit in the head

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles put outfielder Heston Kjerstad on the seven-day concussion injured list, less than 24 hours after he was hit in the helmet by a pitch. The Orioles initially penciled in Kjerstad to start Saturday against the New York Yankees. Then they released a revised lineup without him. Moments before the beginning of the game, they announced his move to the IL. Baltimore recalled outfielder Kyle Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk. Kjerstad was hit around the ear flap by a 97 mph pitch from New York’s Clay Holmes in the bottom of the ninth Friday night. Benches cleared soon after that.

Smith scores and US women’s soccer gets 1-0 revenge win over Mexico ahead of the Olympics

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Sophia Smith scored in the 64th minute and the United States got revenge for a loss to Mexico earlier this year with a 1-0 victory in the rematch on Saturday. The friendly match at Red Bull Arena was the first of two tune-up games for the United States ahead of the 2024 Olympics. The Americans will play Costa Rica on Tuesday at Audi Field in Washington before departing for France. Mexico beat the United States for just the second time ever at the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup in late February

Euro 2024 final: Spain goes for record 4th title, England looks to end 58-year wait for major trophy

BERLIN (AP) — Spain and England meet in the final of the European Championship on Sunday. The match is at Olympiastadion in Berlin. Spain is seeking a record fourth Euro title to break a tie with Germany/West Germany. England is bidding for a first major trophy in men’s soccer since the 1966 World Cup. Spain has won all six of his matches at Euro 2024 and is widely regarded as the best team at the tournament. England has been more resilient after coming from behind in each of its games in the knockout stage.

