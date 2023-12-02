AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:03 p.m. EST

Big 12 committed to title game even with CFP expansion and changes in league, Yormark says

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his still-evolving conference remains committed to having a championship game even as the College Football Playoff expands from four to 12 teams after this season. Yormark says the game creates a wonderful narrative for the conference. Seventh-ranked Texas, the Big 12’s last hope to get into the final four-team version of the playoffs, played No. 19 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The league has a contract for the title game at AT&T Stadium through 2031. Texas and Oklahoma are going to the SEC next season when the Big 12 grows to 16 teams with four current Pac-12 members.

No. 3 Washington rallies to beat No. 5 Oregon 34-31 and secure playoff spot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. passed for 319 yards and a touchdown, Dillon Johnson ran for 152 yards and two TDs and No. 3 Washington wrapped up a spot in the College Football Playoff, beating No. 5 Oregon 34-31 on Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship. The game was likely the final Pac-12 Championship given 10 of the 12 teams will be playing in different conferences next season. Only Oregon State and Washington State will remain as they try to find a way to keep the tradition-rich conference together in some form. The Huskies (13-0) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 34-24 lead. Oregon (11-2) scored a late touchdown for the final score, but failed to recover the onside kick.

Pac-12 ends on a high note, but the future is much more daunting for 2 remaining schools

LAS VEGAS (AP) — George Kliavkoff followed the custom for a conference commissioner and handed the Pac-12 Championship trophy to Washington coach Kalen DeBoer. Kliavkoff then quickly got out of the way. He has been at the center of the Pac-12 meltdown and with this almost certainly the conference’s last championship game. So Kliavkoff could hardly be blamed for wanting the spotlight shone elsewhere. As joyous as the third-ranked Huskies felt about defeating No. 5 Oregon 34-31 for a spot in the College Football Playoff, those emotions also were tempered about what’s being left behind.

Klesmit’s fast start, Wisconsin’s rebounding helps Badgers beat No. 3 Marquette 75-64

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored all 21 of his points before halftime, Steven Crowl added 16 and Wisconsin capitalized on its rebounding superiority to beat No. 3 Marquette 75-64. Wisconsin beat Marquette for a third straight season in this in-state rivalry between schools separated by just 79 miles. This marks the first three-game winning streak for either team in the 130-game series since the Badgers won four straight from 1998-2001. Wisconsin outrebounded the Golden Eagles 38-23 and outscored them 18-2 in second-chance points. Both teams are 6-2.

Tim Howard elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Goalkeeper Tim Howard has been elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted on May 4. Howard was on the ballot for the first time and received 46 of 48 votes from the player selection committee. The 52-year-old made 121 appearances with the U.S. national team from 2002-17 and was in goal at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He spent 13 seasons in the English Premier League with Manchester United and Everton and was named Premier League goalkeeper of the year in 2004.

Titleholder Italy joins Spain, Croatia in tough group at Euro 2024. Host Germany opens vs Scotland

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Defending champion Italy has been drawn in a tough group at the 2024 European Championship with two-time winner Spain, 2022 World Cup semifinalist Croatia and Albania. Italy, the Euro 2020 winner, shaped as the most difficult option from the draw pot of lowest-ranked teams and so it proved. Italy beat Spain in the semifinals to win that Euro 2020 title. England was drawn in a group with Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia. France got Austria, the Netherlands and a playoff winner that could be Poland. Host Germany opens against Scotland on June 14 and also plays Hungary and Switzerland.

The surfing venue for the Paris Olympics is on the other side of the world but could steal the show

PARIS (AP) — The surfing venue for next year’s Paris Olympics is nearly 16,000 kilometers, or 10,000 miles, away on the other side of the world. Tahiti will host the competition because it has some of the largest waves on the planet. The venue also allows France to highlight its long historical ties to the South Pacific. Tahiti was chosen over other surf spots in France that could easily have been reached by train and bus from the French capital. Big-wave enthusiasts like Tahitian-born surfer Kauli Vaast say Tahiti makes sense for the Olympics because its surf is so spectacular.

Buie stars as Northwestern tops Edey and No. 1 Purdue for 2nd straight season

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored seven of his 31 points in overtime to help Northwestern beat Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue for the second straight season, winning 92-88 in the Big Ten opener for each school. Buie also had nine assists and four rebounds, rallying Northwestern from an eight-point halftime deficit. Ty Berry also scored seven points in OT and finished with 21, and Ryan Langborg added 20 points. The Wildcats became the seventh program since 2010-11 to beat a team ranked No. 1 in the AP poll in consecutive seasons. Edey had 35 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots for Purdue.

McCullar scores 21 as No. 5 Kansas beats No. 4 UConn 69-65 in showdown of past 2 NCAA champions

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 21 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers that gave Kansas the lead down the stretch, and the fifth-ranked Jayhawks held on to beat No. 4 UConn 69-65. The game was a showdown of the past two national champions, and it lived up to the hype. The Jayhawks had a chance to wrap it up in the final minute, but KJ Adams Jr. and Dajuan Harris Jr. could only make one of their four free throws. Cam Spencer had a look at a potential go-ahead 3 in the final seconds, but it came up short and Adams put the game away with two free throws. Tristen Newton hit a career-high six 3s and scored 31 points for the defending champion Huskies.

Kaidon Salter leads unbeaten No. 20 Liberty past New Mexico State 49-35 for C-USA title

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and undefeated No. 20 Liberty maintained its hopes of a New Year’s Six bowl bid, beating New Mexico State 49-35 in the Conference USA championship game. Salter was 20 of 25 passing for 319 yards and rushed 12 times for 165 yards in a dominant performance for the Flames, who improved to 13-0. Liberty could end up playing on New Year’s Day as the highest-ranked Group of Five team if No. 17 Tulane falls to SMU in Saturday’s American Athletic Conference title game. The Flames finished with 712 yards of offense, including 393 on the ground. New Mexico State’s eight-game winning streak ended.

