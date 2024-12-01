AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:03 a.m. EST

Michigan, Ohio State players brawl after Wolverines beat No. 2 Buckeyes. Police use pepper spray

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A fight broke out at midfield after Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 on Saturday when Wolverines players attempted to plant their flag on the OSU logo and were confronted by the Buckeyes. Police used pepper spray to break up the players, who threw punches and shoves in the melee that overshadowed the rivalry game. A police union official says one officer suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to a hospital. Ohio State coach Ryan Day defended his players, saying they “weren’t going to sit back and let that happen.” Michigan running back Kalel Mullings called the Buckeyes “classless.”

Lou Carnesecca, Hall of Fame coach who led St. John’s for 24 seasons, dies at 99

NEW YORK (AP) — Lou Carnesecca, the excitable St. John’s coach whose outlandish sweaters became an emblem of his team’s rousing Final Four run in 1985, has died at 99, just a few weeks shy of what would have been his 100th birthday. The university announced Carnesecca’s death Saturday night, saying in a statement the Hall of Fame coach died surrounded by his family and had “endeared himself to generations of New Yorkers with his wit and warmth.” Carnesecca was a treasured New York sports figure in his day, affection for “Looie” never wavering in a city with little patience for its players, coaches, executives and owners. He went 526-200 in 24 seasons over two stints at St. John’s before retiring in 1992.

San Jose State’s volleyball season that ignited debate over gender in sports ends in MW title match

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Jose State’s volleyball team was the subject of a national debate about participation in women’s sports. The Spartans were beaten by Colorado State 27-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16 in Saturday’s Mountain West tournament final. That ended the Spartans’ season at 14-6. The Rams are 20-10. They received the conference’s automatic bid to the 64-team NCAA Tournament. San Jose State’s season was marked by forfeits, limited protests and the topic of gender identity becoming a political issue in an election year.

Wisner has career day as No. 3 Texas advances to SEC title game with 17-7 win over No. 20 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quintrevion Wisner ran for a career-high 186 yards and Quinn Ewers threw a touchdown pass to lead No. 3 Texas to a 17-7 win over 20th-ranked archrival Texas A&M. The win sends the Longhorns to the Southeastern Conference championship game. Texas will face No. 6 Georgia next Saturday in Atlanta for the SEC title, with the winner getting a first-round bye in the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Longhorns looked headed for a blowout in the rivalry game after leading 17-0 at halftime. But Ewers turned the ball over in the red zone on consecutive possessions to keep Texas A&M in it.

No. 17 Iowa St beats Wildcats 29-21 for first 10-win season, will play Sun Devils for Big 12 title

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rocco Becht threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 17 Iowa State’s defense came up with big stops in the second half to help the Cyclones beat Kansas State 29-21 for the first 10-win season in program history. About three hours after their game ended, they had their ticket to the Big 12 championship game punched when BYU’s win over Houston provided the help they needed to advance to a meeting with Arizona State next Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

College football players scuffle after flags come out following rivalry wins

It was flag day in college football. Michigan, North Carolina State and Florida celebrated road wins by displaying flags on the logos in the middle of their rivals’ stadiums. Arizona State put its own twist on the day with a trident. The results were predictable. Michigan scuffled with Ohio State after a group of Wolverines attempted to plant their flag in the middle of Ohio Stadium. There was a similar scene in North Carolina after at least one N.C. State player tried to plant a Wolfpack flag on UNC’s home field. And another skirmish in Florida after Gators edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. planted a flag on Florida State’s logo.

Syracuse knocks No. 6 Miami out of ACC title game and possibly the playoff with 42-38 win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle McCord and Syracuse knocked No. 6 Miami out of Atlantic Coast Conference title contention — and possibly ended the Hurricanes’ College Football Playoff hopes — by rallying from a 21-0 deficit for a 42-38 win. McCord threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Orange. LeQuint Allen ran for two scores and picked up two critical first downs on Syracuse’s final, clock-killing drive. Cam Ward had 349 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Hurricanes, who will be off next week while Clemson faces SMU for the ACC title and will have to hope for an at-large bid into the 12-team playoff.

Sellers’ 20-yard TD run with 1:08 to go lifts No. 16 South Carolina to 17-14 win over No. 12 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers’ 20-yard TD run with 1:08 to play lifted No. 16 South Carolina to a 17-14 victory over No. 12 Clemson. The Gamecocks won their sixth straight game, including four over ranked opponents, and may have played themselves into the College Football Playoff. They wouldn’t have done it without Sellers, who spun away from a defender in the backfield, broke through the line and cut left on his way to the winning score. Sellers rushed for 166 yards and threw for 164. Clemson will play in the ACC title game against No. 9 SMU on Dec. 7.

Norris defies orders to help Piastri and Verstappen loses the Qatar pole to Russell

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lando Norris ignored team orders as he handed his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri the win the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix in a one-two finish for the team. Norris started on pole position and kept the lead at the start as Piastri squeezed past the Mercedes of George Russell for second. Norris gave the lead to Piastri with the finish line in sight, paying back Piastri for gifting him a win in a sprint race in Brazil when Norris was still fighting Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title. Champion Max Verstappen was fastest in qualifying but was penalized, elevating Russell to first on the grid.

Mikaela Shiffrin suffers abrasion on hip during crash on final run of World Cup giant slalom

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin says she suffered an abrasion on her left hip when crashing during her second run of a World Cup giant slalom race. Shiffrin was going for her 100th World Cup win when she crashed, did a flip and slid into the protective fencing. The 29-year-old was taken off the hill on a sled and waved to the cheering crowd before going to a clinic for evaluation. She said later in a video posted on social media that there wasn’t “too much cause for concern at this point.” She plans to skip the slalom race Sunday, writing on Instagram she will be “cheering from the sideline.”

