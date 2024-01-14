AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:02 p.m. EST

Jim Harbaugh set to meet with Chargers next week about their head coach vacancy, AP source says

One week after leading the University of Michigan to a national title in the College Football Playoff, Jim Harbaugh will meet with the Los Angeles Chargers about their head coach vacancy, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel moves. Harbaugh has a prior relationship with the Chargers and the Spanos family that owns the team. He played for the Bolts in 1999-2000 before retiring after the 2001 season. The Chargers are looking for a new coach and general manager after Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15, a day after a 63-21 loss in Las Vegas to the Raiders.

J.J. McCarthy entering NFL draft, skipping senior season after leading Michigan to national title

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft after leading Michigan to a national championship. McCarthy made the announcement Sunday on social media, a day after being begged by fans to stay. The AP All-Big Ten quarterback completed 72.3% of his passes, ranking sixth. He was ninth in the nation in passing efficiency. McCarthy threw for 2,991 pass yards, ranking fourth in a single season at Michigan. He had 22 touchdown passes for the second straight season. He threw four interceptions, none over the last four games and was picked off only once after Week 3.

Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to 26-7 playoff win over Dolphins in near-record low temps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 262 yards and a touchdown, leading the Chiefs to a 26-7 rout of the Dolphins in the fourth-coldest game in NFL history. It was so cold that Mahomes’ helmet was shattered on a helmet-to-helmet hit. Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco had TDs for the Chiefs, and Harrison Butker was perfect on four field-goal attempts. The Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill had a 53-yard TD catch in his return to Kansas City, but that was just about all the offense for one of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. Miami still has not won a playoff game since Dec. 30, 2000.

Stroud becomes youngest QB to win a playoff game as Texans rout Browns 45-14

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns and the Houston Texans returned two interceptions by Joe Flacco for touchdowns to trounce the Cleveland Browns 45-14 in a wild-card playoff game. The second overall pick in the draft last April became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game. He threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns before halftime as the Texans built a 24-14 lead. The defense took over after that with Steven Nelson and Christian Harris returning interceptions for touchdowns on consecutive drives in the third quarter to extend the lead to 38-14.

Defending champion Djokovic fends off first-timer Prizmic in 4 hours to advance in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion and 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic needed four hours to fend off first-timer Dino Prizmic in a first-round Australian Open result that few could have predicted. Earlier, fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev survived a tough five-setter against Thiago Seyboth Wild. Rublev says he was able to recover after almost giving up against the Brazilian player who upset Daniil Medvedev in the first round of last year’s French Open. Taylor Fritz also got taken the distance by Facundo Diaz Acosta before winning in 4 hours. Italy’s Davis Cup star Jannik Sinner comparatively breezed through in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena. The unprecedented first Sunday of the first 15-day Australian Open certainly produced its share of dramas.

Pistons send Bagley and Livers to Wizards for Gallinari and Muscala, AP source says

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers to the Washington Wizards for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The Pistons also will send two future draft picks to Washington, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval. The move will give Detroit in excess of $60 million in salary cap space for this coming summer.

Chiefs and Dolphins play fourth-coldest game in NFL history at minus-4 degrees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins played the fourth-coldest game in NFL history Saturday night. The temperature at kickoff was minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history. The wind chill was minus-27. The previous record at Arrowhead was 1 degree, set in 1983 against Denver and matched in 2016 against Tennessee. The wild-card playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins became only the fifth postseason game ever played in subzero temperatures. The coldest game in league history remains minus-13 for the 1967 NFL championship, when the Packers beat the Cowboys at Lambeau Field in a game that came to be known as the Ice Bowl.

Caitlin Clark stars with 30 as No. 3 Iowa defeats No. 14 Indiana 84-57 before 13,000 despite snow

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 30 points and 11 assists, and Molly Davis added 18 points as No. 3 Iowa took sole possession of the Big Ten Conference lead with an 84-57 win over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night. Iowa (17-1, 6-0 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to 14 games while snapping the 13-game winning streak of the Hoosiers (14-2, 5-1). Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 31 points per game, didn’t need any last-second shots like the buzzer-beating 3-pointer that defeated the Hoosiers in last year’s regular-season finale. Instead, she shook off a slow start to record her 52nd career double-double. The Hawkeyes fed off a crowd of 13,000 fans who showed up on a night when travel wasn’t recommended throughout most of the state because of blizzard-like conditions.

Australian Open 2024: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and a look at upcoming matches

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff will open play on Rod Laver Arena on Day 2 at the Australian Open against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. Gauff is seeded fourth and entering a Grand Slam tournament for the first time as a major winner. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost the final to Novak Djokovic in Melbourne last year, will open against Zizou Bergs, a lucky loser from qualifying, after 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini withdrew from their scheduled first-round match because of a right foot injury. Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka has a night match against No. 16 Caroline Garcia, a semifinalist at the 2022 U.S. Open, in a Grand Slam comeback after becoming a mom.

Ratcliffe takes in Man United’s 2-2 draw with Spurs that underlined his team’s strengths and flaws

Jim Ratcliffe sat beside Alex Ferguson in the directors’ box at Old Trafford and took in a Manchester United game in person for the first time since agreeing a deal to buy a 25% stake in the boyhood club. He hopes to restore it as a major power but the rebuilding job is going to take some time on the evidence of the 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. The match underlined the current state of United. It is a team capable of stunning isolated passages of play but is in general ragged and often outplayed by its rivals. Aston Villa was held 0-0 at Everton in the day’s other match.

