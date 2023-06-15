AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:01 p.m. EDT

Arrests made in thefts of Yogi Berra’s World Series rings, Warhol and Pollock art

Federal authorities have announced charges against nine people for thefts of millions of dollars worth of paintings, sports memorabilia and other valuables over more than two decades. The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says they included significant artworks, like an Andy Warhol silkscreen and a Jackson Pollock painting stolen in 2005 from the Everhart Museum in Scranton. They say the ring of thieves destroyed many sports pieces including nine World Series rings belonging to late Yankees catcher Yogi Berra to sell them for scrap. Investigators say eight of the alleged thieves turned themselves in while one is now considered a fugitive.

Live updates | Fowler birdies 4 straight holes to take early US Open lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler made birdies on four straight holes to jump to the top of the leaderboard early in the first round. Fowler, who didn’t qualify for the last two U.S. Opens, was at 6-under par through 12 holes. He started on the back nine in a grouping with Justin Rose and Jason Day. Fowler bogeyed the par-4 17th before the run of birdies on the par-4 18th, par-5 first, par-4 second and par-5 third. He had birdies on eight of the first 12 holes but also two bogeys. Xander Schauffele was two shots back.

MLB teams welcome LGBTQ+ fans with Pride Nights but not one has seen an active player come out

CHICAGO (AP) — All but one big league team will celebrate Pride Night this season, yet the sport remains hampered by ongoing issues around LGBTQ+ inclusivity. While Seattle slugger Julio Rodríguez was among a group of players who expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community, the Dodgers were criticized for including the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in the team’s upcoming Pride Night on Friday. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw said his objection was based on the Sisters’ portrayal of religious figures and had nothing to do with LGBTQ+ rights. Almost 80 years after Jackie Robinson broke the majors’ color barrier, the dueling expressions of LGBTQ+ support and pop-up opposition recalled the question of when the big leagues might welcome their first active openly gay player.

Nuggets celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets of downtown Denver

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets celebrated their first NBA title with a parade through the streets of downtown Denver. Everyone was in a festive mood as swarms of fans cheered and hollered as the players went by. This has been a long time in the making. It took 47 seasons in the NBA for the franchise to finally make Denver the home of the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The Nuggets capped off an impressive postseason by beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. It’s the city’s second parade in two years. The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup last season.

US Open a source of uncertainty on and off the course

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Uncertainty off the course. Uncertainty on it. The U.S. Open is fixing to tee off into uncharted territory, with the golf world perplexed by the recent shakeup-makeup between Saudi golf interests and the PGA Tour and 156 of the sport’s best players taking on a course hardly anyone has seen. Pretty much every question heading into the 123rd playing of America’s national championship dealt with one or the other of those issues. Los Angeles Country Club is a beautiful mystery, the first course in LA to host the Open in 75 years. Among those with morning tee times include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. PGA champion Brooks Koepka plays in the afternoon.

Lionel Messi scores, gets hugged by a fan during Argentina’s 2-0 win over Australia

BEIJING (AP) — Lionel Messi got hugged by a fan who ran onto the field wearing a No. 10 Argentina shirt during a 2-0 friendly win over Australia in which the World Cup champion scored the fastest goal of his career. Messi was standing near the corner flag in the second half when the fan ran onto the field and embraced him. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner appeared to be surprised as the fan came toward him but then put his arm around the interloper’s back before security guards approached. Messi scored after 1 minute, 19 seconds in Argentina’s third game since beating France in the World Cup final in December.

Police file charges of sexual harassment against president of Indian wrestling federation

NEW DELHI (AP) — New Delhi police have filed charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation. Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted. He denies the allegations. Police also sought the cancellation of a complaint of sexual harassment filed by a minor wrestler against Singh in a separate report. An accused under Indian law is formally charged or discharged by a court after going through reports filed at the end of the police investigation. The court will decide whether to put Singh under arrest if it decides to put him on trial.

Diversity study finds percentage of Black MLB players at another record low

An annual study reviewing diversity hiring for Major League Baseball reported a record low of Black players on opening day rosters for the second straight year. Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida found Black players represented just 6.2% of players on opening day rosters. That’s down from last year’s previous record low of 7.2%. Both figures are the lowest recorded in the study since it began in 1991, when 18% of MLB players were Black. The report examined a range of positions throughout the league using data for the 2023 season.

Nick Kyrgios reveals he ended up in psychiatric ward during Wimbledon in 2019

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has revealed he spent time in a psychiatric ward following a loss at Wimbledon in 2019 because of suicidal thoughts. Kyrgios’ comments in interviews for the upcoming Netflix documentary series “Break Point” have been widely published in Australia. Kyrgios says he went to a hospital in London to “figure out my problems” four years ago and he says he “was genuinely contemplating suicide.” Kyrgios has previously discussed his mental health struggles on social media and in interviews and has said he’s doing better after seeking help. He lost the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic and has been largely sidelined by injuries since.

