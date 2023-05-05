AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Heat, Lakers head home, seek 2-1 leads over Knicks, Warriors

MIAMI (AP) — Miami and New York are wondering who will be able to play. Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers are wondering which team will land the next punch. A pair of Game 3s await as the NBA’s conference semifinals continue Saturday. The Knicks visit the Heat. The Warriors visit the Lakers. Both series are knotted at a game apiece. Both have followed the same script. The road team stole home-court advantage by winning Game 1. Those victories went to Miami and the Lakers. The home team then answered with wins in Game 2 to even the series.

Messi apologizes to PSG for unapproved Saudi Arabia trip

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has apologized to Paris Saint-Germain and his teammates for going to Saudi Arabia on an unauthorized trip that resulted in his suspension. Messi posted a short video on Instagram to ask for forgiveness and chalk up the controversy to a scheduling misunderstanding. The 35-year-old Messi says he thought the team had Monday off. Messi missed practice on Monday while he was on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia. A day later, the French club announced it suspended the World Cup winner. French media say the suspension is for two weeks. Messi will miss two of PSG’s remaining five games.

Will gambling case at Alabama ripple across college sports?

Alabama fired its baseball coach in what appears to be the first gambling-related scandal in college sports since a Supreme Court decision paved the way for state to legalize wagering five years ago. The NCAA still prohibits athletes and athletic department employees from gambling. And college conferences and schools have been monitoring for improprieties even before legal wagering became widespread. Is this an ominous sign for college sports or an example of the benefits of regulation?

No place like road: Visiting teams thriving in NHL playoffs

The road is the place to be so far in the NHL playoffs. Visiting teams have matched their best start in league history with 34 wins in the first 56 games. That .607 winning percentage is by far the highest of any playoff year since 1966, not counting 2020 when games were played at neutral sites with no fans. Theories on the road success range from better preparation and more depth to the amount of parity around the league. Home-ice advantage still has its benefits because of crowd noise and matchups.

After Rich Strike, Derby long shots could get 2nd look

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rich Strike’s stunning upset victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby as a nearly 81-1 long shot provided the race’s second big odds winner in four years. Country House came through in 2019 as a 59-1 choice, though he was elevated to winner after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference. They overcame long odds nonetheless, a warning not to look past that large number of entrants who have big odds ranging from 30-1 to 50-1.

Forte, Derma Sotogake among Kentucky Derby horses to watch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The starting gate in the Kentucky Derby will contain 19 horses aiming to run 1 1/4 miles, many for the first time. The distance and the traffic-choked conditions typically eliminate half the field in the opening quarter-mile. Among those to watch are Forte, the early 3-1 favorite, and Tapit Trice, the second choice at 5-1. Both are trained by Todd Pletcher. Also keep an eye on Japan’s Derma Sotogake, 3-1 third choice Angel of Empire and 20-1 shot Confidence Game in the race to wear the garland of red roses.

Column: Stench of death hangs over the Kentucky Derby

AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry says the stench of death hangs over this year’s Kentucky Derby and its magnificent athletes. Four horses perished in the past week at Churchill Downs. That raises troubling questions about the sport of kings ahead of the 149th run for the roses. Newberry asks: If this can happen at the world’s most famous track, how safe can the sport be? And what is the interest in making changes to protect the horses?

Soccer title races in Ukraine, Turkey defy off-field dangers

GENEVA (AP) — Forget about Manchester City and Barcelona for a moment and consider the Ukrainian and Turkish soccer leagues. Both are set to be completed in the next few weeks despite war and disaster and both have big showdown games coming up this month that could decide the titles. The entire Ukrainian league season has been played in near-empty stadiums in the safer western part of the country despite the constant threat of disruption from sirens alerting of Russian air raids. Shakhtar Donetsk hosts closest rival Dnipro-1 in Lviv at the end of May. The Turkish league stopped for three weeks after an earthquake in February.

Nadal to miss Italian Open as well due to hip injury

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he won’t be able to play the Italian Open either as he remains hampered by a nagging hip injury. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since January by a left hip flexor injury he picked up at the Australian Open. The issue has already kept him from playing at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid. Nadal has won the Italian Open a record 10 times. He wrote on Twitter “it hurts me to miss another one of the tournaments that has a place in my career.” The 36-year-old Nadal did not mention his prospects for being fit for the French Open starting on May 28.

Matt Harvey, the Mets’ ‘Dark Knight,’ retires at 34

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Harvey announced Friday he’s retiring from baseball after a nine-year pitching career highlighted by his time as the Mets’ “Dark Knight.” Harvey, whose star faded amid injuries and a late-career suspension for drug distribution, thanked fans for making “a dream come true” in his Instagram post announcing his retirement. Nicknamed the “Dark Knight of Gotham,” Harvey was selected seventh overall by the Mets in the 2010 amateur draft and made a heralded major league debut in 2012. He started the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field, but a little more than a month later tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and needed Tommy John surgery.

