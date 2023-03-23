AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:00 a.m. EDT

Mavs owner Cuban plans protest over free bucket for Warriors

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he plans to protest a two-point loss to Golden State after a confusing sequence led to an uncontested basket for the Warriors. Kevon Looney had an easy dunk on an inbounds play with the Mavericks lined up on their offensive end after a timeout late in the third quarter of Golden State’s 127-125 victory. The Mavericks thought they had the ball after official Andy Nagy pointed in Golden State’s direction for possession but then quickly pointed to the Dallas bench to indicate a timeout. Cuban says it was the “Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA.”

Morant scores 17 off bench in return to Grizzlies’ lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant was welcomed back Wednesday night with a standing ovation and cheers throughout the arena in his first action after missing nine games — eight because of an NBA suspension. Morant, who was not in the starting lineup against the Houston Rockets, entered the game after a timeout with 3:05 left in the first quarter, replacing starter Tyus Jones. The cheers began building as Morant rose from the bench and made his way to the scorer’s table, adjusting the specially fit mask from a previous nasal fracture. The standing ovation and the cheers reached their peak even before Morant was announced as entering the game.

Clippers’ George has knee sprain, reevaluated in 2-3 weeks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers say Paul George has a sprained right knee and will be reevaluated in two to three weeks. The All-Star guard was hurt in a 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 38-35 record. They end the regular season on April 9 at Phoenix, a team they could meet in the postseason. Last season, the Clippers played without Kawhi Leonard while he recovered from a partial tear of his right ACL. They lost in the play-in tournament.

Sixers star Joel Embiid exits with mild right calf tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid left the team’s 116-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls with mild right calf tightness. Embiid, one of the front-runners for the NBA MVP award, finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in just over 16 minutes of playing time. The 7-foot center says it was a precautionary move. Philadelphia visits Golden State on Friday night for its next game. Embiid says he likely will be able to play against the Warriors, but isn’t exactly sure how the injury would react.

World Baseball Classic keeps growing despite injury risks

MIAMI (AP) — This year’s World Baseball Classic left lasting memories, 47 games over two weeks that restored Japan’s supremacy and reinforced Shohei Ohtani’s unmatched ability while expanding the sport’s global footprint. While not a global fixation like soccer’s World Cup, the event has grown though its five editions since launching in 2006. Memories include Ohtani’s strikeout of Mike Trout in Japan’s championship victory, Trea Turner’s go-ahead, eighth-inning grand slam against Venezuela, Japan’s walk-off semifinal win and Mexico’s comeback from a four-run deficit against Puerto Rico. Those ended up overshadowing injuries to star players Edwin Díaz and Jose Altuve. Attendance of 1,306,414 was the tournament’s highest, 20% over the 1,086,720 for 40 games in 2017.

Japanese beating Americans in baseball is must-see viewing

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese television stuck to its live coverage from Miami for almost two hours after Japan beat the United States 3-2 to win the World Baseball Classic. This was must-see viewing. Shohei Ohtani striking out Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout on a pitch away to end the game was replayed repeatedly between player interviews, beer-sprayed clubhouse interludes, and the tradition of team members tossing the winning manager and players into the air. The country’s top circulating newspaper Yomiuri rolled out a special Wednesday afternoon edition for commuters, usually reserved for serious matters of state, or late-breaking election news. The headline read in Japanese: “Japan, the World’s No. 1.”

Keegan Bradley’s latest tie in Match Play feels like a win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Keegan Bradley still hasn’t won a match in 16 tries over 11 years in the Dell Technologies Match Play. His halve on the opening day sure felt like a win. Bradley rallied from 4 down with five holes to play to earn a draw against Denny McCarthy. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler escaped with a 1-up win over Davis Riley by making a birdie on the last hole. Jon Rahm is the No. 2 seed. He wasn’t so fortunate, losing to Rickie Fowler. Matt Kuchar won his 35 match in tournament history. That’s one short of the record held by Tiger Woods.

Princeton’s journey becomes face of March Madness’ COVID era

Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan spent three college seasons fighting through one disappointment after another. Reaching the Sweet 16 made it all worthwhile. Three years after the NCAA Tournament was canceled and two years after it was played in the Indianapolis “bubble,” the lessons and ramifications of those two years still resonate around the college basketball world. Whether it was Princeton’s cancelled season, San Diego State’s missed opportunity in 2020 or Creighton’s lonely Sweet 16 run in 2021, all three schools are back now to rewrite the script.

March Madness: Athletes balance privacy, online profile

The NIL age has opened a vast new world of earning potential for student-athletes the NCAA long insisted were amateurs. Social media platforms, once solely windows into smaller worlds, became gateways to wider audiences and revenue streams. Social media has in turn turbocharged March Madness, that one-of-a-kind American sporting event with communal elements already built in long before the internet even existed. Taking advantage of this Madness-fueled social media explosion requires a bit of savvy, discernment and lots of engagement.

NFL tight end Foster Moreau says he has cancer

NFL free-agent tight end Foster Moreau posted on Twitter that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a physical with the New Orleans Saints. The 25-year-old Moreau said he was stepping away from football for now and vowed to beat the cancer. Moreau played the previous four seasons for the Raiders. They took him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of LSU when the Las Vegas team was based in Oakland. He set career highs last season with 33 catches for 420 yards. Moreau also caught two touchdown passes.

