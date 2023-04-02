AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:59 p.m. EDT

As Final Four closes, basketball on unpredictable ground

HOUSTON (AP) — The once semipredictable ground that underpinned college basketball has been changing at lightning speed over the past 24 months. It’s leaving coaches and their bosses scrambling to adjust to whatever comes next. The NCAA Tournament closes out Monday when UConn plays San Diego State, and will go down as one of the most unpredictable ever. Unanswered is the question of whether the shifting landscape in college sports was the reason for all bracket madness or simply background noise for an event that is always hard to handicap. Either way, things are changing and coaches are trying to adjust on the fly.

UConn puts Final Four beatdown on Miami 72-59

HOUSTON (AP) — UConn doled out another drama-free basketball beatdown, getting 21 points and 10 rebounds from Adama Sanogo to dispatch Miami 72-59 and move one win from the school’s fifth national title. Jordan Hawkins overcame his stomach bug and scored 13 for the Huskies, who came into this most unexpected Final Four as the only team with any experience on college basketball’s final weekend. In the title game, the Huskies will face San Diego State, which became the first team to hit a buzzer beater while trailing in a Final Four game for a 72-71 victory over Florida Atlantic.

Butler’s buzzer-beater sends San Diego State to title game

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamont Butler made a jumper at the buzzer, sending San Diego State to its first national championship game with a 72-71 win over fellow mid-major Florida Atlantic in the Final Four. With FAU leading by three, San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee hit a short jumper to cut it to 71-70. After FAU’s Johnell Davis missed a contested layup, the Aztecs didn’t call timeout and got the ball to Butler. He worked the clock down and before hitting the shot that sent the Aztecs racing out onto the floor. San Diego State will face UConn in Monday’s championship game.

100th game for Caitlin Clark at Iowa is for national title

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s 100th career game at Iowa will come in the national championship game. The Hawkeyes will be looking for their first title when they take on LSU on Sunday. She will be back next season. As a 21-year-old junior, she’s not eligible for the WNBA draft.

Iowa, LSU both seeking first NCAA titles in women’s final

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark has captured the attention of basketball fans with her historic performance in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa’s sensational guard will try to finish off the unprecedented run with a championship when the Hawkeyes face LSU on Sunday in the title game. The dazzling guard, who grew up in Iowa, became the first women’s player to post back-to-back 40-point performances in the NCAA Tournament after her 41-point game lifted the Hawkeyes over previously unbeaten South Carolina in the semifinals.

March Madness: San Diego State to meet UConn in title game

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamont Butler hit the biggest shot in San Diego State history, putting the Aztecs in the national championship game for the first time. UConn dominated yet another NCAA Tournament opponent, completing its return to national relevance. The Aztecs and Huskies will play for a national title Monday night with history on the line. For San Diego State , it will be the culmination of the program building Steve Fisher started and his longtime former assistant Brian Dutcher pushed forward. UConn will be vying for its fifth national title since 1999, but first since Dan Hurley was hired to reroute the program’s fall from grace.

Rays’ Springs has no-hit bid hrough 6 innings against Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Sorings has a no-hit bid through six innings against the Detroit Tigers. Springs has 12 strikeouts, which broke his previous career-high of nine set last June 23 against Pittsburgh. Detrot has had just one runner: Nick Maton drew a two-out walk in the second. Springs signed a $31 million, four-year contract during the offseason after moving from the bullpen to the rotation in 2022. He was 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA last season in 25 starts and eight relief appearances. Springs has thrown 58 of 81 pitches for strikes.

Newgarden holds off O’Ward for back-to-back wins at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josef Newgarden won at Texas Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year when a thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle with Pato O’Ward came to a sudden halt by a crash behind them. Newgarden and O’Ward frantically swapped the lead over and over during the final third of the race. But then Romain Grosjean crashed while running fifth as the leaders took the white flag. IndyCar threw the caution and Newgarden won under yellow. It was the third career victory at Texas for Newgarden, who won in a Chevrolet for Team Penske. He led a race-high 123 of the 250 laps. O’Ward has opened the season with back-to-back second-place finishes and is the IndyCar points leader.

Sophia Smith scores first NWSL hat trick in Portland win

Sophia Smith’s first National Women’s Soccer League hat trick propelled the defending league champion Portland Thorns to a 4-1 road victory over the Kansas City Current. The visiting teams got points in four of the five matches on Saturday. OL Reign beat NJ/NY Gotham 2-0 on the road, and the Houston Dash earned a 2-1 win in Chicago. Racing Louisville came from behind to draw with the Washington Spirit at home, while the San Diego Wave beat the North Carolina Courage 3-1.

Anthony Joshua sets sights on Fury in tweak to rebuild plan

Anthony Joshua’s rebuild plan was to have three or four fights to gain momentum for another crack at a world heavyweight title. He’s now happy to take a short cut. An all-British fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury could be back on the cards after Joshua beat Jermaine Franklin on points on Saturday in an unconvincing comeback fight following successive damaging losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua says “that’s the pot of gold. That’s the WBC heavyweight champion of the world — that’s what it’s all about.” Fury has yet to respond to being called out by Joshua and negotiations between the pair haven’t gone well in the past.

