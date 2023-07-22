AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:59 a.m. EDT

Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the Women’s World Cup

AUKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the opening half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Saturday. Lindsey Horan added a goal for the favored Americans, who have won four World Cups overall and are vying for an unprecedented three-peat at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Vietnam drew comparisons to the Americans’ opponent in the 2019 World Cup opener, Thailand, which the U.S. thumped 13-0. But Vietnam was surprisingly resilient and kept the game as close as possible.

Lionel Messi scores a sensational game-winning goal on a free kick in his Inter Miami debut

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a dramatic, game-winning goal in his debut with Inter Miami. Messi’s free kick in stoppage time from about 25 yards gave his team a 2-1 victory. Messi was not in the starting lineup for Friday night’s game with Inter Miami taking on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. He checked in early in the second half. Team officials said all tickets for the match were sold, though thousands were available on secondary markets on game day. Messi signed a 2 1/2-year contract that will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually. Miami co-owner David Beckham calls Messi the best player ever.

Shohei Ohtani’s future is still uncertain as the Angels ponder a momentous decision

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s future has been the talk of baseball all year long, and the forecast isn’t much clearer as the Los Angeles Angels reach the last 10 days before the MLB trade deadline. Ohtani is in the final year of his contract before unrestricted free agency, and the Angels must decide whether to trade their generational superstar for a probable motherlode or to risk the possibility of losing him for practically nothing in the winter. Ohtani said he has no assurances he won’t be traded, and he didn’t acknowledge any discussions about a contract extension.

Brian Harman matches British Open records at Hoylake and leads Tommy Fleetwood by 5 shots

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is in the hunt for his first major championship. He shot a 65 to match the lowest score in a British Open at Royal Liverpool. His 36-hole score of 132 matches the record of Tiger Woods in 2006 and Rory McIlroy in 2014. They both went on to win. Harman has a five-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood going into the weekend. The forecast is for rain on Saturday. Sepp Straka was six behind. Rory McIlroy shot a 70 and was nine shots behind. It’s only the second time after any round in a major that Harman has had the lead.

Jets would be ‘shocked’ if Aaron Rodgers’ stint in New York isn’t multiple seasons

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers might be sticking around with the New York Jets a bit longer than many first thought. The 39-year-old quarterback has not committed to playing football beyond this season but he has strongly hinted several times his first season with the Jets won’t be his last. Rodgers reiterated that sentiment Friday during an appearance on the “DiPietro & Rothenberg” show on ESPN Radio in New York when he said it would be a disservice to play just one year for the Jets after how much they gave up to acquire him. Coach Robert Saleh said it would be shocking if Rodgers doesn’t play multiple seasons.

For the Washington Commanders and their fans, new owner Josh Harris represents hope

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Josh Harris and his ownership group offer Washington a chance at a fresh start. Few football towns have ever needed one more. It was a cathartic scene at FedEx Field on Friday when Harris was introduced as the Commanders’ new owner. Afterward he took the stage at a pep rally, and fans started chanting, “Thank you Josh!” NFL owners approved the sale of the Commanders on Thursday to a group led by Harris. The once-proud franchise was one of the most dysfunctional in sports under owner Dan Snyder. Snyder and his wife, Tanya, issued a statement congratulating Harris and thanking fans.

Shohei Ohtani allows 4 homers for the first time, still gets the victory in Angels’ 8-5 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed four homers for the first time in his major league career while pitching six-hit ball into the seventh inning and earning the mound victory in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 win over Pittsburgh. Pirates rookie Henry Davis became the first major league player to homer twice off Ohtani while getting three total hits. The Angels bailed out Ohtani with their own power display. Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer and Trey Cabbage hit his first major league homer in the fourth before Zach Neto and Taylor Ward homered in the fifth.

Bryce Harper makes impression at first, but Phillies fall to Guardians 6-5 to end AL streak

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bryce Harper flashed some glove with a stunning catch in his first career start at first base, but the Cleveland Guardians ended Philadelphia’s interleague winning streak at 12 games by edging the Phillies 6-5. Harper made a catch in foul territory before tumbling into an empty photographer’s pit. José Ramírez had four hits and David Fry drove in two runs for Cleveland. J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Bryson Stott had a solo shot for Philadelphia, which squandered some early scoring chances and lost for just the fourth time in its last 19 road games. The Phillies also finished one win shy of matching the record of 13 consecutive interleague wins. Harper

Kershaw throwing to hitters next while moving closer to return for Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star left-hander Clayton Kershaw is getting closer to his return for the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s expected to face hitters in a simulated game Monday, and could be activated as early as next weekend. Kershaw hasn’t pitched since June 27 because of left shoulder soreness. He threw about 40 pitches in a bullpen session before the opener of a series at Texas. Manager Dave Roberts says Kershaw, who is 10-4 with an MLB-best 2.55 ERA, won’t make a rehab start before returning to the active roster. But he could throw another longer sim game if needed.

France seeks better Women’s World Cup result after falling short in Paris four years ago

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — France returns to the Women’s World Cup seeking a better result after falling short four years ago as the host nation. France lost to the United States in 2019 in the quarterfinals in Paris. The Les Bleus had controversy earlier this year when three players quit and the federation had to replace its coach to lure star Wendie Renard back to the national team. France opens the tournament Sunday against Jamaica. In other Sunday matches, the Netherlands plays Portugal and Sweden plays South Africa.

