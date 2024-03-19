AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:58 p.m. EDT

IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC says Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to take part in the traditional parade at the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics. The opening ceremony on July 26 will see thousands of athletes travel on boats down the River Seine for several miles toward the Eiffel Tower, instead of the normal parade of teams inside a stadium. The IOC said athletes from Russia and Belarus who are approved to compete at the Olympics as neutrals will have a chance only “to experience the event.” That likely means watching from near the river.

ESPN will remain the home of the College Football Playoff through 2031 under $7.8 billion deal

The College Football Playoff and ESPN have announced a deal that will give the network exclusive rights to the expanded postseason through the 2031 season. The agreement puts the national championship game on ABC starting in 2026. Financial terms were not announced, but as previously reported the new six-year agreement will pay the CFP and participating conferences $1.3 billion annually and nearly $8 billion in all. The major conferences and Notre Dame agreed on a new revenue-sharing plan last week that allowed the CFP to finalize the deal with ESPN.

March Madness as we know it could be on the way out amid seismic changes in college sports

Tracking the changes upending college sports can be as frenetic as keeping up during the first week of March Madness. Ultimately, those changes could impact what America’s favorite basketball tournament looks like in the future. News about athlete compensation, player unions and realignment dominate discussions. Everything in college sports is open for discussion, interpretation and adjustment. That includes the industry’s most hallowed tradition, the NCAA basketball tournaments, which begin this week and will stretch from coast to coast. The bottom line behind it all is money.

Olympic law rewrite calls for public funding for SafeSport and federal grassroots sports office

DENVER (AP) — A proposed rewrite of the law governing the Olympics in the United States calls on public funding for the embattled U.S. Center for SafeSport while also forming a new government office to oversee grassroots sports that have long been attached to the Olympics themselves. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the legislation, which is bring proposed to rework the 1978 law that put the current Olympic structure in place. The word “amateur” would be stripped from the law’s title and would also be removed throughout the legislation in a nod to the reality that professional athletes have been part of the Olympics for at least four decades.

MLB 2024: Splashy Ohtani, Yamamoto signings boost Dodgers as teams try to dethrone Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers showcased splashy signings Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but other teams focused on the fact that pricey payrolls don’t translate into titles very often. Baseball’s biggest spender has won the World Series just three times in the last 23 seasons. Steve Cohen’s New York Mets became the most expensive failure in baseball history, boosting payroll to a record $355 million on opening day last year, then finishing fourth in the NL East at 75-87 and incurring a record luxury tax of nearly $101 million.

PGA Tour’s Monahan describes ‘constructive’ meeting with Saudi leader of LIV Golf

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour has taken a step toward sparking negotiations with the Saudi Arabia national wealth fund behind LIV Golf. Commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo to players telling them about a Monday meeting in the Bahamas. He describes it as constructive. He says the head of the Public Investment Fund had a chance to share his vision of golf and why PIF wants to invest. One person informed of the meeting says Tiger Woods played nine holes with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan at Albany Golf Club. Woods is one of the six player directors on the PGA Tour Enterprises board.

IOC urges sports, governments to avoid Russia-organized possible rival to Olympic Games

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC is facing a Russia-organized potential rival to the Olympics and has urged sports and political leaders not to take part. The Friendship Games are due to launch in Russia in September weeks after the Summer Games in Paris. The International Olympic Committee has denounced Russian diplomatic moves to promote the inaugural event as “a cynical attempt” to politicize sports. Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed last year to start organizing the Friendship Games and paying tens of millions of dollars in prize money. Russia aims to counter its isolation in sports since the military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Clemson joins Florida State, becomes second school to sue ACC as it seeks to exit conference

Clemson has filed a lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference in a South Carolina court. It joins Florida State to become the second member school to challenge the league’s right to charge hundreds of millions of dollars to leave. The complaint filed in Pickens County says the ACC’s “exorbitant $140 million” exit penalty and the grant of right used to bind schools to a conference through their media rights should be struck down. Clemson says the ACC’s rules stand in the way of the school exploring its options regarding conference membership.

NBA teams on the defensive as scoring goes slightly down after All-Star break

Contrary to popular belief, there has been some defense played in the NBA this season. It’s been on display even more out of the All-Star break and on the heels of that record-setting 211-186 All-Star Game when guarding anyone wasn’t remotely part of the game plan. The numbers speak volumes post-break: NBA teams were averaging four points less per game since the break, dropping from 115.5 to 111.3. NBA coaches and players have various explanations for that. Maybe defenders are being allowed to get away with more by officials, becoming wise to the tricks of the elite scorers. Or maybe it’s because the NBA playoff race is tightening up down the stretch.

March Madness is known for late-game winners. The guys who hit those last year are back for more

The last-second shot fuels to the allure of the NCAA Tournament and March Madness. San Diego State’s Lamont Butler understands that well after hitting a buzzer-beating jumper in last year’s Final Four to send the Aztecs to the title game. Butler joins Florida Atlantic’s Nick Boyd and TCU’s JaKobe Coles as players who hit final-seconds shots in last year’s tournament and are back in the field of 68 this year. Butler says the key for him was playing confident and “fearless” in a pressure-packed moment to beat Florida Atlantic. The NCAAs begin play this week.

