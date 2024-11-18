AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:58 a.m. EST

Josh Allen seals Bills’ 30-21 win over Chiefs with TD run, ending bid for perfect season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen ran for a 26-yard touchdown on fourth down with 2:17 left, sealing the Buffalo Bills’ 30-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and handing the two-time defending Super Bowl champions their first loss of the season. James Cook rushed for two touchdowns and Allen threw a 12-yard TD pass to Curtis Samuel for Buffalo. The Bills moved to 9-2 and closed the gap on the 9-1 Chiefs in the race for the AFC’s top seed. Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs were the NFL’s last undefeated team. They had won 15 straight, including playoffs, since last December. The Bills have won six straight.

Chargers beat Bengals 34-27 on Dobbins’ late TD after squandering 21-point lead

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins rushed for a 29-yard touchdown with 18 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27 after squandering a 21-point third-quarter lead. Justin Herbert passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 65 yards as the Chargers won their fourth straight. Dobbins ran for two TDs. Joe Burrow passed for 356 yards and three touchdowns, but the Bengals suffered another excruciating loss. They have five defeats by seven points or fewer. After its offense stalled for most of the second half, Los Angeles went 84 yards on four plays in 26 seconds on the decisive drive.

Boswell kicks 6 field goals and the Steelers bottle up Lamar Jackson in 18-16 win over the Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Boswell tied a franchise record with six field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers limited Lamar Jackson and the NFL’s top-ranked offense in an 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers (8-2) won their fifth straight behind Boswell and a defense that never let Jackson, Derrick Henry or the rest of the offense get into a rhythm, opening up a little breathing room atop the AFC North. The Ravens were held to season lows in points and yards and while turning it over three times to fall to 7-4.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff brings touchdowns and Jewish teachings to predominantly Mormon school

PROVO, Utah (AP) — This year’s successful 9-1 football season for Brigham Young University, the Utah private school run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has an unexpected player at the helm: its first Jewish quarterback. Jake Retzlaff, a junior college transfer, has earned a hero’s embrace by rabbis and others in the tiny but tight-knit Jewish community in Provo while also becoming a favorite of the large fan base that lovingly calls him the “BYJew.” The starting quarterback has used his newfound stardom to shine a spotlight on his own faith at a school where 98.5% of students are members of the faith known widely as the Mormon church.

AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU out of Top 25

Oregon remains the unanimous No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after its close call at Wisconsin. Georgia returned to the top 10 with its win over Tennessee and LSU was unranked for the first time in two years. The unbeaten Ducks are atop the AP Top 25 for the fifth straight week. They received all 62 first-place votes for the third week in a row after scoring their fewest points in 37 games in a 16-13 win over Wisconsin. Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana rounded out the top five for the second straight week.

Beyoncé will perform at halftime of Ravens-Texans Christmas Day game on Netflix

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé is coming to your home on Christmas — provided you have Netflix and are tuning in to the Ravens-Texans game. Netflix announced late Sunday that the megastar would perform during halftime of a Christmas Day matchup in her hometown of Houston. The streaming service didn’t reveal details about the performance but teased that it would likely feature guest appearances from her “Cowboy Carter” album, which delivered Beyoncé a leading 11 Grammy nominations earlier this month. Netflix is also streaming a Christmas day Kansas City Chiefs game, setting up the possibility that another of the world’s biggest stars, Taylor Swift, would be on the stream. Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Raiders’ Brock Bowers and other NFL players celebrate TDs with Trump-inspired dance moves

The Trump dance is becoming a trend around the NFL. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Lions defensive end Za’Darius Smith followed Nick Bosa’s lead on Sunday and celebrated big plays with dance moves inspired by President-elect Donald Trump. Bowers had 13 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown for Las Vegas in a 34-19 loss at Miami on Sunday. The rookie shook his arms and swayed his hips like Trump after a 23-yard catch-and-run TD in the third quarter.

Cavaliers to put perfect start on line against champion Celtics in juicy matchup, playoff rematch

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers will put their perfect start on the line in the perfect place. Unbeaten through 15 games after defeating Charlotte 128-114 on Sunday, Cleveland will try to become just the second team to go 16-0 on Tuesday when it visits the defending champion Celtics, who bounced the Cavs from the playoffs last season. It’s both a rematch and a chance for the Cavs to see how they stack up against the NBA’s best. Despite resting All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell against the Hornets, the Cavs followed a familiar formula in joining the Golden State Warriors (2015-16), Houston Rockets (1993-94) and Washington Capitols (1948-49) as the only teams to open 15-0.

James Harden breaks tie with Ray Allen, moves to No. 2 on NBA’s career 3-point list

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — James Harden now stands alone at No. 2 in 3-pointers. Harden, the Los Angeles Clippers guard, connected on the 2,974th 3-pointer of his career on Sunday night and broke a tie with Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen for the No. 2 spot on the NBA’s list. Harden’s history-making shot came from the right wing with 6:09 left in the first quarter in a 116-105 victory over the Utah Jazz. The only player ahead of Harden on the list is Golden State’s Stephen Curry at 3,782. Harden was 2 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Allen needed 1,300 games to make his 2,973 3-pointers. Harden passed him in 1,086 games.

Backup QB Arbuckle leads Toronto past Winnipeg 41-24 for the Argonauts’ 19th Grey Cup title

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle led the Toronto Argonauts to their record-extending 19th Grey Cup title, throwing two second-half touchdown passes in a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night at B.C. Place. Forced into action after starter Chad Kelly broke his ankle in Toronto’s East championship victory over Montreal, Arbuckle completed 26 of 37 passes for 252 yards in Toronto’s second Grey Cup victory over Winnipeg in three seasons. Toronto has won its last eight appearances in the Grey Cup dating to 1991 and is 8-0 against Winnipeg. Winnipeg was appearing in its fifth straight Grey Cup. It won consecutive titles in 2019 and 2021, with the 2000 season canceled.

