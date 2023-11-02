AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:57 p.m. EDT

Frustrated Big Ten coaches push for league to discipline Michigan for sign-stealing, AP sources say

There is mounting pressure on Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti to discipline Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh for a sign-stealing scheme. Pettiti heard from frustrated and angry Big Ten coaches during a video call Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of the meeting. The NCAA is investigating Michigan for impermissible in-person scouting. A Michigan staffer is alleged to have sent people to future opponents’ games for the purpose of video recording signals. The NCAA’s enforcement process is slow moving, but Big Ten bylaws provide the commissioner leeway to act on competitive integrity issues.

Colombia’s government says ELN guerrillas kidnapped the father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government says the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, known as ELN, has kidnapped the father of Liverpool and Colombian national soccerteam striker Luis Díaz. The peace delegation of the government, which is currently in negotiations with ELN, said in a statement it was “officially aware” that the kidnapping had been “perpetrated by a unit that belongs to ELN.” Díaz is one of the most talented players on Colombia’s national team and currently plays for Liverpool in the English Premier League, which he joined last year in a deal worth $67 million.

2034 World Cup would bring together FIFA’s president and Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed

GENEVA (AP) — The near certainty that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 men’s World Cup unites two of the most influential men in world sports. There’s the leader of soccer’s governing body and the kingdom’s crown prince. Under President Gianni Infantino, FIFA has become increasingly involved in Persian Gulf nations looking to make their mark in global soccer. Critics call that involvement part of a hunger for money that risks the sport’s integrity. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for his part, has been spearheading a massive Saudi investment in athletics, including soccer and golf. Critics call that sportswashing — using athletic endeavors to clean an image. Saudi Arabia stands alone in the 2034 bidding contest after Australia declined Tuesday to enter a fast-track FIFA process.

Death of a player from a skate to the neck reignites hockey’s stubborn debate over protective gear

The death of American hockey player Adam Johnson from a cut to the neck in England has reignited the debate over skate blade safety. The tragedy has made many in the NHL and at other levels think differently about cut-resistant neck protection. Recent incidents of players being sliced in the wrist or through an Achilles tendon have brought some changes. But mandating neck, wrist or leg protection is easier said than done even in a sport played at high speeds with razor blades attached to players’ feet. It comes with resistance, much like masks, helmets, visors and other protective gear that took time to implement.

The NBA’s In-Season Tournament is finally set to begin, giving teams another trophy shot

The NBA’s In-Season Tournament starts Friday and runs through Dec. 9. Games will have a new look with brightly painted courts, and Commissioner Adam Silver finally has the second trophy that teams can play for. Group play games will be held every Tuesday and Friday in November except for Election Day when the NBA will take the night off. The semifinals are in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and the title game is there two nights later.

Bochy adds to legacy with 4th World Series title, and 1st for Rangers, in his return to majors

The longer Bruce Bochy was away from baseball, the more he missed the game. And missed winning, too. Now, he has another World Series title to celebrate. The first season of Bochy’s return to the bench ended with the first championship in Texas Rangers history. The veteran manager added to the three World Series he won with the San Francisco Giants from 2010-14 before stepping down after the 2019 season. He is the sixth skipper to earn four titles, but the 68-year-old Bochy is the only one of them to take home championships with more than one team. He is the third manager to win the World Series in both the American and National Leagues.

Braves re-sign pitcher Jiménez to a $26 million, three-year contract, further bolstering bullpen

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have re-signed right-handed reliever Joe Jiménez to a $26 million, three-year contract, further bolstering their bullpen. Jiménez is set to make $8 million next season and $9 million in each of the final two years of the deal. The 28-year-old Jiménez went 0-3 with a career-best 3.04 ERA over 50 appearances in his first season with the Braves. He was acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a trade last December. The re-signing of Jiménez follows a new deal for right-handed reliever Pierce Johnson, who skipped free agency by agreeing to a $14.25 million, two-year contract with the Braves.

Minkah Fitzpatrick repeats as the top safety in the AP’s NFL Top 5 rankings

Minkah Fitzpatrick can still make a big impact on Pittsburgh’s defense even when he isn’t generating big plays. Fitzpatrick was once again voted as the top safety in the league by The Associated Press, repeating his No. 1 spot from the preseason. Fitzpatrick was the only player named on all nine ballots, getting eight first-place and one second-place vote. Derwin James was named on eight ballots and got one first-place vote and three seconds and came in second. Justin Simmons was third, Jevon Holland, fourth and Jessie Bates, fifth.

Travis Kelce repeats as the top tight end in the AP’s NFL Top 5 rankings

Travis Kelce has spent more time in the headlines this season for his personal life than his football playing. While his relationship with Taylor Swift generates most of the attention, his ability on the field remains unmatched as Kelce was voted the unanimous choice as the top tight end in the league by The Associated Press. George Kittle got four second-place votes to come in second, followed by T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews and Dallas Goedert. Hockenson, Andrews and Kittle were all named on all nine ballots.

Walter Davis, five-time NBA All-Star and North Carolina standout, dies at 69

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Walter Davis, a five-time NBA All-Star and standout at North Carolina for the late Dean Smith, has died. North Carolina released news of Davis’ death and said he died of natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte, North Carolina. Davis’ nephew, Hubert Davis, is the current Tar Heels coach. Davis helped his alma mater to the NCAA Tournament title game in 1977 before losing to Marquette. He was drafted by the Phoenix Suns and became NBA rookie of the year. He played 11 of his 16 pro seasons with the Suns, who retired his No. 6.

