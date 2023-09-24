AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:57 a.m. EDT

AP Top 25 Takeaways: On Statement Saturday, CU wilts, FSU soars, ‘Bama bows up; Ryan Day goes off

A statement Saturday in September that featured six games matching ranked teams was the first chance to make some sense of first few weeks of the season. What we learned is the best days of this season might already behind No. 19 Colorado. No. 4 Florida State is ready to take off after leaving Death Valley with a victory. No. 13 Alabama might have a formula to stay in playoff contention. And coach Ryan Day is tired of people questioning Ohio State’s toughness.

No. 6 Ohio State plunges for touchdown with 1 second left to beat No. 9 Notre Dame 17-14

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Chip Trayanum’s 1-yard TD run with a second left to give No. 6 Ohio State a 17-14 victory at No. 9 Notre Dame. It was his second score of the night and came on a drive in which the Buckeyes (4-0) needed to convert one fourth down and a third-and-19 in the final 90 seconds to rally for a sixth straight victory over the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame appeared to be in control after Sam Hartman threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rico Flores Jr. with 8:22 to go for a 14-10 lead. But the Notre Dame defense couldn’t preserve it.

Pirates overcome 9-run deficit for first time since team started in 1882, beat Reds 13-12

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates overcame a nine-run deficit for the first time since the franchise started in 1882 as Luis Rivas tied a career-high with five RBIs in a 13-12 victory that dealt a staggering blow to the Cincinnati Reds’ playoff hopes. Cincinnati, which dropped 2 1/2 games back for the NL’s last wild card berth, opened a 9-0 lead with three runs in the first, five in the second and one in the third, then allowed 13 unanswered runs. The Reds attempted to rally but stranded the potential tying run at third base in the ninth. The Reds have lost four straight.

Travis helps No. 4 Florida State snap 7-game losing streak to Clemson with 31-24 overtime victory

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman to start overtime and No. 4 Florida State rallied in the second half to defeat Clemson 31-24. Travis also threw for another TD and ran for a score for the Seminoles, who ended a frustrating seven-game losing streak to the Tigers. Travis was 21 of 37 for 289 yards, including a perfectly lofted pass that Coleman caught in stride and hushed the raucous Death Valley crowd. Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach forced a Klubnik fumble and scooped it up for a 56-yard TD return to tie things at 24-all.

Bo Nix, No. 10 Oregon slam brakes on Coach Prime’s ‘Cinderella story’ with a 42-6 rout of Colorado

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon took some sheen off of Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ showy start to the season with a 42-6 victory over the No. 19 Buffaloes on Saturday. Troy Franklin caught eight passes for 126 yards and two scores for Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12), which has opened the season with four straight wins for just the second time since 2014. Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders was held to 159 passing yards after averaging more than 400 going into the game.

John Means takes no-hit bid into the 7th, playoff-bound Orioles hold Guardians to 1 hit in 2-1 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Means carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and Anthony Santander drove in a pair of runs, sending the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles over the Cleveland Guardians 2-1. Means, a 30-year-old left-hander, was making his third start in 17 months following Tommy John surgery. Cleveland’s only hit occurred when Andrés Giménez pulled a chanegup to right for a 406-foot homer. Means threw a season-high 96 pitches and struck out four after going five innings in each of his first two outings, his first appearances since surgery on April 27 last year.

Lots of dignitaries but no real fireworks — only electronic flash — as the Asian Games open

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The opening ceremony of the Asian Games in China offered all the staples of a major international sports event. Dignitaries greeted General Secretary Xi Jinping, fans packed the 80,000-seat Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Saturday, and many of the 12,417 participants from 45 nations and territories paraded to officially open the two-week competition. Next year’s Paris Olympics will field about 10,500 competitors. One big thing was missing: real fireworks, the exploding kind that smell of power and burnt fuses. Instead, the high-tech games offered plenty of electronic flash, 3D animations and a virtual torchbearer.

Bubba Wallace on pole at Texas after making 2nd round of NASCAR’s playoffs

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Bubba Wallace will start from the pole at Texas. It is the first race in the second round of NASCAR’s playoffs, and comes after Wallace just made the cut to make the round of 12. Wallace turned a lap of 188.337 mph in the final round of qualifying Saturday. He finished ahead of fellow playoff contenders and RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski. It is the second career pole for Wallace, the 23XI Racing driver who entered the round of 12 in 12th place after the points were reset following the first three playoff races.

Max Verstappen easily wins the F1 Japanese Grand Prix to edge closer to 2023 series title

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Runaway series leader Max Verstappen has returned to dominant form by winning the Japanese Grand Prix and moving a step closer to securing his third consecutive Formula One drivers’ championship. The Red Bull driver, who missed out on the podium a week ago in Singapore, started from pole and held on for his 13th win of the season. McLaren driver Lando Norris was second, 19.4 seconds back of Verstappen, while his teammate Australia rookie Oscar Piastri was third for his first F1 podium. With Verstappen’s win, Red Bull secured this year’s constructors’ title, their sixth overall and second in a row.

Browns running back Nick Chubb is believed to have only 1 torn ligament, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb is believed to have suffered only a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee, which is an injury that should not be career-threatening. That’s according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. The person says the full extent of Chubb’s injury won’t be known until he has surgery. Chubb suffered the season-ending knee injury in Monday night’s loss at Pittsburgh when he was hit by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. He had the same knee reconstructed when he tore several ligaments in 2015 while playing in college at Georgia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.