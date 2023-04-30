AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:56 p.m. EDT

Kings hope for crowd to carry them in Game 7 vs. Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are going to a winner-take-all Game 7 in their first-round playoff series. With spectacular performances on both ends against Stephen Curry and the defending champions, Sacramento gets a chance to extend this special season back home at Golden 1 Center on Sunday. The Warriors must quickly regroup and try to rediscover the energy and efficiency they had in a 123-116 win Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Curry says it will start with smart basketball despite the challenging atmosphere. Kings coach Mike Brown says he doesn’t have “magic dust” to help his team handle the Warriors.

Knicks’ Randle misses Game 1 vs Heat with sprained ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle missed Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat because of a sprained left ankle. Randle was originally hurt late in the regular season, missing the final five games, before returning for the first round against Cleveland. But he was hurt again in the clinching Game 5 and missed the second half. Randle had done little since the Knicks returned to practice. He went through a workout Sunday morning at Madison Square Garden and coach Tom Thibodeau said he was a game-time decision, but the Knicks ruled him out about 45 minutes before the game.

AP Report Cards: Texans, Eagles get highest NFL draft grades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Texans got two of the best players in the NFL draft in the first three picks. The Eagles added three more defensive standouts from Georgia. While it takes two or three years to judge whether players panned out, it’s easy to identify the potential winners of the 2023 NFL draft. Houston selected quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 and traded up to get Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. with the third pick. In a 10-minute span, the Texans added two players who could dramatically change the future of the franchise. Defending NFC champion Philadelphia needed to replenish the defense so it looked toward the two-time national champion Bulldogs.

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined $25K for not talking to media

NEW YORK (AP) — Grizzlies sparkplug Dillon Brooks is being fined $25,000 for not talking to the media after some of Memphis’ losses in its first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA says Brooks violated league rules for “media interview access” by not participating in “team postgame media availability” during the playoffs. Brooks bolted from the Memphis locker room after Friday’s series loss before reporters were allowed inside.

Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom ‘frustrated’ on injured list

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom is “definitely frustrated” that he’s landed on the injured list with right forearm tightness. He’s hoping the inflammation goes down in the next couple of days and he can resume throwing. DeGrom exited after 3 2/3 innings in his last start against the New York Yankees on Friday night. It’s the second time in his past three starts that he left early with an injury. DeGrom signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers in December after leaving the New York Mets. He is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA over 30 1/3 innings in his first six starts with Texas. He’s taking a wait-and-see attitude on whether he’ll be ready to come off the IL when he’s eligible to return on May 14.

Cowboys get scout’s son Deuce Vaughn at RB late in NFL draft

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have turned the NFL draft into a family affair by taking Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round. Vaughn is the son of Cowboys assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn. The younger Vaughn was a dynamic playmaker for the Wildcats, but size is an issue. He’s listed at 5-foot-5. The size draws immediate comparison to Darren Sproles, another former Kansas State star. Sproles had a long NFL career as an elite kick returner. Vaughn was one of five picks on the final day of the draft for Dallas.

Rams draft Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in 4th round

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stetson Bennett will get a chance to deliver for the Los Angeles Rams. Georgia’s two-time national championship-winning quarterback was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the NFL draft. That unites him with coach Sean McVay and fellow former Georgia signal-caller Matthew Stafford on the West Coast. The 25-year-old Bennett’s unlikely route from junior college to the heights of collegiate success has been well documented, but the NFL worthiness of the quirky quarterback known as “The Mailman” has been hotly debated for years.

Murray scores 34, Nuggets beat Suns 125-107 in Game 1

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 34 points, hitting six of Denver’s 16 3-pointers, and the Nuggets sprinted past the Phoenix Suns 125-107 in Game 1 of their second-round series. Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 19 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon finished with 23 points. But this was the Murray Show, where he went 6 of 10 from 3-point land and frequently exhorted for more noise from the already raucous crowd. Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Suns, with Devin Booker adding 27 and Chris Paul 11. Booker averaged 37.2 points in a first-round series win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Williams, Harrison, Maye are top prospects in 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft class could quickly transform losers into winners. With a full season of college football still to be played, two future franchise quarterbacks are already being penciled into the top of draft boards: Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of Southern California and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Things can change, of course, but barring injuries the top prospects in 2024 should include the two QBs, a wider receiver with Hall of Fame bloodlines, a couple of foundational left tackles and several Alabama defensive players.

Game 7 of Rangers vs Devils is the last of NHL’s first round

The New York Rangers visit the New Jersey Devils in one final Game 7 to finish off the first round of the NHL playoffs. It’s the third series to go to a Game 7. It’s also the fourth-most games in a round in league history with 50. The Rangers staved off elimination by winning Game 6 at home 5-2 on Saturday night. This is the third time they’ve gone to a Game 7 in their past four series. A majority of Devils players are facing elimination at this level for the first time. The winner faces the Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

