AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:56 a.m. EDT

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in the Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic is bidding for his record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles championship and fifth in a row. Carlos Alcaraz is trying for his first trophy at the All England Club. Djokovic wants his 24th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz wants his second. There is plenty on the line when Djokovic and Alcaraz meet each other at Centre Court in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. There’s also this: Alcaraz is ranked No. 1, and Djokovic is ranked No. 2. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will have the top ATP ranking. This is a rematch of the showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the French Open semifinals last month.

LeBron James will return to No. 23 next season after switching from No. 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is not only coming back for a 21st season, he’s coming back in his original uniform number. James will return to No. 23 next season, a move the Los Angeles Lakers revealed Saturday by tweeting a picture of his back with James’ name and number showing on the gold jersey. James has alternated between No. 23 and No. 6 after wearing 23 when he entered the NBA in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was in No. 6 while becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader last season, a number now retired by the league following the death of Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell. James’ agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that James decided to make the switch out of respect for Russell.

Shohei Ohtani homers in 9th inning, Angels win 13-12 in 10th on Astros error

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtan hit his major league-leading 33rd homer to key the Angels’ tying rally in the ninth inning, and rookie Trey Cabbage scored on rookie Grae Kessinger’s throwing error in the 10th to end Los Angeles’ wild 13-12 victory over the Houston Astros. The Astros’ rookie shortstop threw wide of first base while attempting to turn an easy inning-ending double play on Taylor Ward’s grounder. Cabbage scored from third in only his second major league game to set off a wild celebration for the Angels, who rallied from a six-run deficit in the seventh and a three-run deficit in the ninth.

Brittney Griner makes emotional and dominant return to record-setting WNBA All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 18 points, including two dunks, in her return to the All-Star Game to lead Team Stewart to a 143-127 win over Team Wilson. Team Stewart’s Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm broke the All-Star Game scoring record with 31 points. Maya Moore and Kelsey Plum each had the previous record with 30 points. Loyd earned MVP honors for the game. Plum actually tied her own record with 30 points, one of four Las Vegas Aces competing for Team Wilson. The 143 points and 270 combined point are All-Star Game records.

BRITISH OPEN ’23: Back to Royal Liverpool with all eyes on McIlroy

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The British Open returns to Royal Liverpool and all eyes are on Rory McIlroy. He has gone nine years since winning his last major. McIlroy came close to ending that drought last month at the U.S. Open and last year at St. Andrews. Padraig Harrington refers to him as a person of interest at the 151st Open because McIlroy seems due. It helps that McIlroy won the last time the British Open was held at Royal Liverpool in 2014. Conditions are favorable for him historically. The forecast for the area just south of Liverpool is for softer conditions than normal.

Martin Truex Jr. is undecided on retirement or another NASCAR season for Joe Gibbs Racing

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. knows he has to make a decision soon on his race future. Truex could announcement his retirement or decide to return for another season with Joe Gibbs Racing. The 43-year-old has floated retirement before, only to be coaxed back to return for another year in the No. 19 Toyota. Truex has two wins after he missed the playoffs last season. JGR would likely look to Xfinity Series drivers John Hunter Nemechek or Sammy Smith to fill the spot if Truex decides to retire.

Kobe Brown shows star power for LA Clippers in Summer League with 35-point performance

Kobe Brown thought he deserved to go higher in the NBA draft and he’s beginning to show why. The final pick in the first round at No. 30 overall, Brown is proving he has a chance to make an impact as a rookie for the Los Angeles Clippers after putting together one of the more complete game lines in Las Vegas. He scored 35 points on seven 3-pointers Friday night to go along with eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Through four games, the Missouri product is averaging 17.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Lionel Messi makes it official by signing with Inter Miami and Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi has finalized his deal to join Major League Soccer. And after years of planning and pursuing, Inter Miami has landed a global icon. Messi’s contract is now official, about five weeks after he declared that he would be coming to Inter Miami. The team will introduce him Sunday night at its stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The first home match of the Messi era is likely to be July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul. A formal news conference is scheduled for Monday and his first training session with his new club is likely to be Tuesday.

Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one, leads American Century celebrity golf tournament

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Stephen Curry, from way downtown! The Golden State Warriors star made a hole-in-one Saturday in the American Century Championship celebrity tournament. Fans roared as Curry hit the shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe, ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air and sprinted to the hole. The eight-point ace helped Curry maintain the lead in the modified Stableford event, three points ahead of Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and former tennis player Mardy Fish. Players also receive a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and are deducted two points for double bogey or worse. Curry had 50 points after his 23-point round. Fish, the 2020 winner, had a 29-point day. Pavelski scored 24 points.

Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Linn Grant missed a chance to become the second LPGA Tour player to break 60. Putting herself in position for a breakthrough victory in the Dana Open was a big consolation on a long, rainy Saturday at Highland Meadows. Nine under on her first 13 holes, Grant played the final five in even par for a 9-under 62. Fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam is the lone LPGA Tour player to shoot 59, accomplishing the feat in the 2001 Standard Register Ping at par-72 Moon Valley in Phoenix. Two strokes back entering the round, Grant had an 18-under 195 total to take a six-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Stephanie Kyriacou, Maria Fassi, Matilda Castren and Emily Pedersen.

