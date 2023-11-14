AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:54 p.m. EST

Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during game

LONDON (AP) — Police in England have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in an Oct. 28 game when he was struck by an opponent’s skate blade. South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was in police custody. The player whose skate cut Johnson’s neck was Matt Petgrave, 31, who plays for Sheffield. Johnson was a Minnesota native who had a brief NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler, who spent big in pursuit of a World Series title, dies at 63

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say owner Peter Seidler has died. He was 63. Seidler poured hundreds of millions of dollars into trying to bring a World Series championship to San Diego. He didn’t succeed, despite paying for stars like Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts. He was a third-generation member of the O’Malley family that used to own the Dodgers. A cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Seidler was a two-time cancer survivor. The team announced in mid-September that Seidler had an unspecified medical procedure in August and wouldn’t be back at the ballpark the rest of the year.

Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after sloppy loss to Denver drops team to 5-5

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey with the Josh Allen-led attack stagnating over a six-week stretch and the three-time defending AFC East champions falling further out of the playoff picture. The move came a day after a 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos in an outing where Allen committed three of Buffalo’s four turnovers and the offense was held under 26 points for a sixth straight game to match the longest stretch since the quarterback’s rookie season in 2018. Second-year quarterbacks coach Joe Brady takes over as interim coordinator.

No. 3 Arizona jumps 9 places in AP Top 25 behind Kansas, Purdue; James Madison ranked for first time

Kansas remained at No. 1 in the first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the season. The Jayhawks received 51 first-place votes from a media panel and were followed by Purdue, Arizona, Marquette and Connecticut. Arizona had the biggest jump from the preseason poll, moving up nine spots after beating No. 9 Duke on the road. No. 24 James Madison moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time following a road win over No. 18 Michigan State.

Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson and Arizona’s Corbin Carroll unanimous Rookie of the Year winners

PHOENIX (AP) — Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll were both unanimous selections for MLB’s Rookie of the Year awards on Monday night, with Henderson winning the honor in the American League and Carroll earning the National League award. The well-rounded stars used power, speed and defense to help their respective franchises to the playoffs after both teams lost 110 games just two seasons ago. It’s just the fifth time overall and the first time since 2017 that both the AL and NL selections were unanimous. Aaron Judge won that year for the Yankees while Cody Bellinger won for the Dodgers.

Pitino returns to big-time college hoops under MSG spotlight with challenge ahead at St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino looked sharp as usual in a snazzy suit. His revamped St. John’s team did not. The Hall of Fame coach returned to big-time college basketball Monday night, stalking the Madison Square Garden sideline in a humbling 89-73 loss to Michigan. Pitino’s arrival this season has generated some Big Apple buzz for the Red Storm. But with 12 new players in a storied program short on success this century, it’s obvious he has plenty of work to do.

Jim Harbaugh says Sherrone Moore will lead No. 2 Michigan if a judge doesn’t rule in school’s favor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh stood behind a lectern and delivered prepared remarks Monday to kick off a week in which he will either lose another opportunity to coach No. 2 Michigan or win a hearing to at least temporarily lift the Big Ten’s penalty against him for a sign-stealing scheme. Harbaugh shared his take on various topics but said he would save his opinions on the conference’s punishment for his day in court, which comes Friday. Sherrone Moore will fill in for Harbaugh if he’s still suspended for Saturday’s game at Maryland.

Stefanos Tsitsipas withdraws from the ATP Finals after a back injury ends his match against Rune

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has withdrawn from the ATP Finals with a back injury after playing only three games of his second match in Turin. Holger Rune won the match. Tsitsipas was trailing 2-1 in the opening set when he had a lengthy conversation with his trainer before slowly getting to his feet, shaking his head and walking over to shake Rune’s hand. That was after only 17 minutes of play and led to boos from the crowd in Turin. An exhibition match between alternates Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz was then played. Both Tsitsipas and Rune lost their openers. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic plays Jannik Sinner later in the day.

Tourists find the Las Vegas Strip remade for its turn hosting Formula One

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip won’t be very visible. No gondolas will be in the Venetian resort canal. And the views of the roadway from beneath the glittering casino marquees will be limited as Formula One comes to town this week. Organizers, local officials and hotel operators believe disruptions and discomforts will be forgotten amid a spectacle they hope will put Las Vegas next to Monaco on the list of host cities for Grand Prix events around the world. They expect the races Thursday through Saturday will draw some of the most monied spectators in sports to Nevada.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still loves the spotlight in his 80s, despite reasons to shrink from it

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still loves the spotlight in his 80s. There have been plenty of reasons for him to shrink from it in the past two years. The lawsuits and questions about his commitment to race and diversity haven’t stopped Jones from being among the most accessible owners in sports. Jones is also the general manager. He gets criticized for being the reason the club hasn’t even reached an NFC championship game in 28 years. Dallas won three Super Bowls in his first seven seasons. Critics like to give former coach Jimmy Johnson credit for those titles. Jones says he isn’t worried about running out of time to win another championship.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.