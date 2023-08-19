AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:54 p.m. EDT

MLB reschedules 3 Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has rescheduled three Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary. Major League Baseball announced the changes as Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. Each of the games — Arizona at San Diego, Tampa Bay at the Los Angeles Angels and Miami at the Los Angeles Dodgers — will now be played Saturday as part of split doubleheaders.

England women’s team unites fans as once-ignored squad eyes nation’s first World Cup title since ’66

LONDON (AP) — It’s easy to understand why Gail Newsham can’t stop grinning as she prepares for England’s soccer team to play in the final of the Women’s World Cup. Newsham, who is 70, grew up at a time when women in England were banned from the sport and helped lead a resurgence in the game once those restrictions were lifted. Now she’s getting ready to watch Sunday’s game against Spain on TV and hoping to see her team bring home a world championship. She says she will be “I’ll be wearing my shirt, I’ll be having a sausage roll and a glass of bubbles.” Newsham is already sporting her blue England jersey. She won’t be alone.

Sweden beats Australia 2-0 to win another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Sweden has won another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring in a 2-0 win over co-host Australia. The Swedes extended their perfect record in third-place matches to four with the victory in Brisbane on Saturday. A Matildas squad that captivated the host nation during its run to the semifinals ended the tournament with back-to-back losses. Rolfo’s penalty in the 30th minute gave Sweden a 1-0 lead at halftime and Asllani’s strike in the 62nd sealed the win. European champion England and Spain are meeting in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

Saints: Jimmy Graham back with team after stopped by police during ‘medical episode’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Orleans Saints say tight end Jimmy Graham was in the midst of a “medical episode” and was disoriented when he was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area and transported to a hospital. Graham was stopped by police on Friday night while reportedly wandering in traffic and booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The Saints say Graham has been evaluated by team doctor John Amoss and released from a hospital on Saturday morning. He was back with the team as it prepared for a preseason game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Crouser cruises through shot put prelims in search of second straight world championship

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — World-record holder Ryan Crouser needed only one attempt to advance to the shot put finals at world championships, where he’ll seek to defend his title. Crouser’s throw of 21.48 meters (70 feet, 5 3/4 inches) in a rain-soaked ring at Hungary’s National Athletics Centre put him into the 12-man final. The American, who posted on social media this week that he was dealing with two blood clots in his lower leg, has broken the world record twice over the past 26 months. It currently stands at 23.56. A thunderstorm delayed the start of the 20-kilometer men’s race walk, the first medal event of the nine-day championships. Spain’s Álvaro Martin won the race in 1 hour, 17 minutes, 32 seconds.

Max Homa sets course record at Olympia Fields to lead BMW Championship

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa is playing so well that he made two bogeys and still set the course record at Olympia Fields. Homa made 10 birdies for a 62 in the BMW Championship. That gives him a two-shot lead over Chris Kirk going into the weekend. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup advance to the Tour Championship next week. Homa already is set for that. He also can lock up one of six automatic spots for the Ryder Cup team. Kirk is on the bubble at No. 29 to get to the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake.

Kids Again: MLB makes strides in attracting younger fans, ticket buyers in growing the game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper and the Phillies hit Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Sunday to play the Washington Nationals in the annual Major League Baseball Little League Classic at 2,366-seat Historic Bowman Field. The field is just a 6-mile trip from the complex where the Little League World Series is underway with kids full of big league dreams. MLB is banking on those kids and others like them to fuel the sport’s growth. MLB says ticket-buyers are younger, more teens are watching the game and social media accounts such as Jomboy Media generate big-traffic numbers with kids looking for snappy highlight breakdowns. Harper pushed for a game in Cooperstown, New York, to help celebrate the game.

Decathlete Trey Hardee’s mental health struggles began after celebrated career ended

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Looking back, two-time world champion decathlete Trey Hardee wishes he would have taken a moment to mourn the end of his career. It would have been a way to make peace before transitioning into everyday life. So intent on not relying on being Hardee, the decathlete anymore, he struggled with moving on from track. It led him to some pretty dark places. Like a a hotel room in Oregon where he contemplated taking his own life. His takeaway was to seek help and talk. Don’t deal with mental health in silence, he says.

To prepare for World Cup, USA Basketball brought some help for practices

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As part of their preparations for big tournaments in recent years such as this summer’s World Cup, USA Basketball has been taking a few extra players to help in practices and workouts. John Jenkins, Langston Galloway and Eric Mika were the trio that got the call for this trip with the national team. They go home from Abu Dhabi on Sunday. And on Monday, the national team leaves Abu Dhabi for Manila to begin their World Cup run.

The Marlins slug 5 homers and snap the Dodgers’ 11-game winning streak with an 11-3 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Miami Marlins snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 11-game winning streak with an 11-3 victory. Jorge Soler hit two of the Marlins’ season-high five homers off Tony Gonsolin. Jake Burger hit a three-run homer and Jacob Stallings added a two-run shot while the Marlins scored six runs on three homers in the third. Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s three-run shot in the fourth finally chased Gonsolin, who gave up a career-worst 10 runs while getting only 10 outs. Mookie Betts set a franchise record with his 11th leadoff homer, but the Dodgers lost for the second time in 17 games in August.

