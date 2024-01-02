AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:53 p.m. EST

CFP championship game matches Penix’s prolific passing against Michigan’s best-in-nation defense

Michael Penix Jr. hasn’t faced a defense like Michigan’s and the Wolverines certainly haven’t faced a quarterback like the Heisman Trophy runner-up from Washington. The matchup will be the most intriguing in the College Football Playoff championship game in Houston on Jan. 8. That much was assured after the performances of Penix and Michigan’s best-in-the-nation defense in the CFP semifinals. Penix threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns in the Huskies’ dramatic 37-31 win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan stopped Jalen Milroe short on fourth-and-goal at the 3 to finish a 27-20 overtime win in the Rose Bowl.

CFP 1.0 changed college football, not all for better, and was necessary step in postseason evolution

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The four-team playoff changed college football. Not just the postseason and crowning of a national champion that finally could be called undisputed. College Football Playoff 1.0 wraps up a 10-year run on Monday when No. 1 Michigan faces No. 2 Washington in the national championship game. The four-team CFP created a new standard for success — and failure — for conferences and schools. It helped the rich and powerful become more rich and powerful and further nationalized a sport with regional roots. It was an imperfect but necessary step in the evolution of the postseason that had unintended consequences.

Analysis: officials, coaches had crucial Week 17 calls that could have huge playoff ramifications

There were several consequential calls by coaches in the NFL’s Week 17, including benching Russell Wilson in Denver. But the call with the biggest ramifications came in the Lions-Cowboys showdown in Dallas on Saturday night. Referee Brad Allen’s crew negated a go-ahead 2-point conversion by the Lions in the waning seconds after ruling the tackle who caught Jared Goff’s throw hadn’t reported as eligible. Only, the Lions insisted he had reported as eligible and it was the officials who were confused and got the call wrong. The Cowboys escaped with a one-point win that shook up the playoff picture.

Steelers QB Pickett denies speculation he told coaching staff he wouldn’t be No. 2 behind Rudolph

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says the coaching staff felt he wasn’t ready to play against Seattle, which is why he was inactive during Pittsburgh’s 30-20 win over the Seahawks. The second-year pro, who had right ankle surgery a month ago, denied online speculation that he told the coaching staff he didn’t want to suit up as a backup behind Mason Rudolph. Pickett, who is recovering from right ankle surgery in early December, is expected to be the primary backup behind Rudolph when Pittsburgh visits Baltimore in the regular-season finale.

Hermoso testifies in sexual assault case after kiss at Women’s World Cup

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish player who was kissed on the lips by the soccer president after the Women’s World Cup final has appeared in court to testify in the sexual assault case against the former official. Jenni Hermoso was at the Madrid court to give her version of the kiss by Luis Rubiales following Spain’s victory over England in the final in Sydney in August. The incident sparked outrage across the soccer world and ignited one of the worst crises in the history of the sport in Spain. It also led to Rubiales’ resignation despite his denial of wrongdoing.

US advances to world junior semifinals. Canada gets knocked out by Czechia

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — The U.S. has advanced to the semifinals of the world junior championship after routing Latvia 7-2. New York Rangers prospect Gabe Perreault score twice for the Americans. Canada got knocked out in the quarterfinals after losing to Czechia 3-2 on Jakub Stancl’s goal with 11.7 seconds left. Canada had won each of the previous two world junior tournaments and three of the past four. Finland beat Slovakia 4-3 in overtime. Host Sweden faced Switzerland in the last quarterfinal game.

Washington gives Pac-12 chance to be conference of champions in football 1 more time before leaving

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The curtain will close on the Pac-12’s final season as a Power Five football conference on the biggest stage in the sport. Washington, one of 10 schools leaving the conference this coming summer, beat Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl to earn a spot in College Football Playoff national title game against No. 1 Michigan on Monday. Lack of playoff success, or even participation, was one of several issues that brought upon the Pac-12’s demise. The second-ranked Huskies snapped a six-year CFP drought for the Pac-12, winning the conference in its most entertaining and competitive season in years.

Michigan’s defense ready for CFP title game after rising up with Rose Bowl goal-line stand

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — All those 9-on-7 drills paid off for Michigan. The No. 1 Wolverines built their return to national relevance on a live tackling, good-on-good, run-blocking vs. run-stopping drill that became the cornerstone of their practices. And when that very situation came up on fourth-and-goal at the 3 in overtime of the Rose Bowl, Michigan’s defense turned preparation into reality. Michigan will need another resolute showing from its rugged defense to win its first national championship since 1997 in the College Football Playoff championship game next Monday against No. 2 Washington and its high-powered passing offense. Coordinator Jesse Minter’s unit allowed 288 yards to No. 4 Alabama on 66 plays, a miserly average of 4.3 yards per play.

Michael Penix Jr. leads No. 2 Washington to 37-31 victory over Texas and spot in national title game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. passed for 430 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 Washington beat No. 3 Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game, earning the beleaguered Pac-12 one more game this season. The unbeaten Huskies will face No. 1 Michigan next Monday night in Houston, looking for their first national championship since 1991 and the Pac-12’s first since Southern California in 2004. Washington is one of 10 schools fleeing the Pac-12 for other Power Five conferences next year, with the Huskies headed to join Michigan in the Big Ten.

Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines to play for national title after stopping Alabama 27-20 in OT

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Blake Corum rushed for a 17-yard touchdown on the second snap of overtime, and top-seeded Michigan advanced to its first College Football Playoff championship game with a 27-20 victory over fourth-seeded Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Michigan’s defense ended only the second overtime game in the 110 editions of the Rose Bowl when Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was emphatically stopped when he attempted to sneak up the middle on fourth down from the Michigan 3. Coach Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines will play for their school’s first national title since 1997 against Washington on Jan. 8 in Houston.

