AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:53 a.m. EST

Michigan awaits a judge’s ruling on whether Jim Harbaugh can coach the team against Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — No. 2 Michigan plays its biggest game of the season so far at No. 9 Penn State on Saturday. Whether Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh will be leading his team on the sideline was is in the hands of a judge. The Big Ten banned Harbaugh from coaching the rest of the Wolverines’ final regular-season games as punishment for a sign-stealing scheme. The school almost immediately asked a judge for a court order putting the penalty on hold.

Column: College football keeps its head in the sand and winds up with a silly scandal

AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry thinks the absurd signs they hold up on the sidelines to send in plays show just how far college football is behind the times. He writes that the game should simply follow the NFL’s longstanding method of sending in plays via radio communications. If that was allowed by the NCAA, Newberry writes, the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan never would have happened. Instead, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the final three games of the regular season, stealing the thunder of what should be the best time of the season.

Keshad Johnson’s late basket helps No. 12 Arizona beat No. 2 Duke 78-73 at Cameron

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keshad Johnson hit a tough whistle-drawing layup for a three-point play with 46.8 seconds left that pushed No. 12 Arizona to a late lead on the way to a 78-73 win at No. 2 Duke. Johnson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats, his biggest coming off a feed from Caleb Love. Love is a transfer from hated Duke rival North Carolina who heard plenty from the “Cameron Crazies” all night. But he had four key late free throws. Kyle Filipowski had 25 points to lead Duke. Arizona had a 45-33 rebounding advantage.

LeBron James scores 32 points, Lakers rally to beat Suns 122-119 to snap 3-game skid

PHOENIX (AP) — LeBron James scored 32 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak, beating the Phoenix Suns 122-119 on Friday night in the NBA In-Season Tournament. James had a stellar performance, once again defying age in his 21st season, shooting 11 of 17 from the field, including 3 of 4 on 3s. He added 11 rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes. Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 38 points. Bradley Beal added 24 — 20 in the first half in his Suns home debut. Devin Booker missed his fourth straight game because of a strained right calf.

LeBron James pokes fun at Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh for sign-stealing scandal

PHOENIX (AP) — Even NBA star LeBron James is relishing the chance to tease Michigan over its college football sign-stealing scandal. The 19-time All-Star took a light-hearted swipe at the Wolverines and coach Jim Harbaugh in the aftermath of the Los Angeles Lakers’ win Friday night over the Phoenix Suns, who are coached by former Lakers coach Frank Vogel. Said James: “The best thing about tonight is we were able to get those signals and we’ll still be able to play on Sunday. We won’t get suspended, like that team up north.” James grew up in Ohio, home to Michigan’s biggest rival: Ohio State. The Big Ten Conference banned Harbaugh from coaching at Michigan’s three remaining regular-season games on Friday, escalating an extraordinary confrontation with college football’s winningest program.

Lionel Messi’s 8th Ballon D’Or trophy celebrated by Inter Miami in exhibition match

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi held the Ballon D’Or over his head as fireworks lit up the sky to bring a pregame ceremony to a close. And with that, Inter Miami got to celebrate the game’s greatest player one more time in 2023. Messi was on the field for his Major League Soccer club on Friday night for a friendly against New York City FC, a match put together to commemorate his eighth time winning the Ballon D’Or at a black-tie ceremony in Paris last month. Messi carried the trophy to midfield in his left hand and held it aloft as the crowd roared.

Noren makes birdies early and late for 67 and 2-shot lead in Bermuda

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Alex Noren had a great start and then had to wait until the end for a strong finish. It added to a 66 and a two-shot lead in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Noren had 11 straight pars after his great start. Two birdies toward the end of his round allowed him to set the tournament record at 15-under 127. He leads by two shots over Ryan Moore, Satoshi Kodaira and Ryan Brehm. Moore is at No. 140 in the FedEx Cup. Two weeks remain for players to finish in the top 125 and keep full PGA Tour cards next year.

UFC 295 misses star power after Jon Jones injury calls off heavyweight clash with Stipe Miocic

UFC 295 is missing some serious star power. The original main event of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship was canceled. Jones tore a pectoral tendon off the bone during training last month and needed surgery. Miocic did not get a replacement fight and will sit out Saturday’s UFC 295 show at Madison Square Garden. The fight for the vacant light heavyweight title between Jiri Procházka and Alex Pereira was bumped to the main event. Sergei Pavlovich fights Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight championship.

Warm reception on chilly night as Dominican Winter League teams meet in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Fan reception was warm when a pair of Dominican Winter League teams met to start a three-game series at Citi Field. The weather certainly was not. More than 1,500 miles from their Caribbean ballparks, players from Águilas Cibaeñas and Tigres del Licey took batting practice at the New York Mets’ home wearing hoodies and ski caps. A crowd of less than 10,000 was on hand at the 44,000-capacity ballpark for the first pitch of Águilas’ 3-0 victory. Announced attendance was 25,233 for the first of three exhibitions, which don’t count in the winter league standings. The advance sale for Saturday afternoon was 31,000.

Israeli national team arrives in Kosovo for soccer game under tight security measures

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Israel’s national soccer team has arrived in Kosovo amid tight security measures at the airport ahead of a postponed European Championship qualifier. The team’s two buses were accompanied by several police vehicles and armed officers as it left the airport. There was also tight security at the hotel where the team was staying ahead of Sunday’s game. It is the first match Israel plays since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and the ongoing war in Gaza. It had originally been scheduled for Oct. 15. The Israeli soccer federation posted video social media showing players getting off the team bus on its way to the airport in Israel to take cover by the roadside, apparently amid nearby rocket fire.

