AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:52 p.m. EST

Aryna Sabalenka clinches back-to-back Australian Open titles with a victory over Zheng Qinwen

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has successfully defended her Australian Open title. The No.2-ranked Sabalenka clinched back-to-back titles at Melbourne Park with a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 12-seeded Zheng Qinwen in the women’s final. She forced service breaks early in each set and maintained her dominance over 21-year-old Zheng, who was playing in her first major final. Sabalenka improved to two wins in her three Grand Slam finals. She is the first woman since Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and ’13 to win consecutive Australian singles titles. She says her breakthrough win here last year gave her the confidence she could win more Grand Slam titles and her U.S. Open final loss to Coco Gauff gave her the extra motivation.

Doc Rivers was lured back to coaching by the chance to compete for an NBA title with the Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks each have endured plenty of recent playoff disappointment. They’re now joining forces as the Bucks attempt to meet sky-high expectations by winning their second title in four years. Rivers held his introductory news conference as Milwaukee’s coach on Saturday, four days after the Bucks fired Adrian Griffin following just 43 games. Rivers began this season working as an ESPN analyst after the Philadelphia 76ers fired him last year. The opportunity to lead the Bucks brought Rivers back to coaching.

Jim Harbaugh pushed for Michigan to hire Sherrone Moore after leaving to lead Chargers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is giving Sherrone Moore a shot, hoping he can sustain at least some of the success coach Jim Harbaugh had toward the end of his nine-season run with college football’s winningest program. Athletic director Warde Manuel says Harbaugh pushed for him to hire Moore after bolting to lead the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore had his introductory news conference on Saturday. Michigan hired Moore on Friday to replace Harbaugh and give the 37-year-old offensive coordinator an opportunity to lead the defending national champions.

Lionel Messi and the World Cup have left Qatar with a richer sports legacy

Reminders of Lionel Messi and the 2022 World Cup are not hard to find in Qatar. “Last chance” tournament souvenirs greet visitors on arrival at Doha’s Hamad International Airport. In the vibrant eating and shopping area of Souq Waqif are replica World Cup trophies on sale and decorative soccer balls inside the metro carriages. A poster of Messi stands tall in a shopping mall to announce the imminent arrival of a coffee house brand that sponsors Argentina’s national team. It is just over a year since the World Cup but what is the real sporting legacy for Qatar after soccer’s greatest event was staged in the Middle East for the first time?

Eileen Gu chooses ‘All of the Above’ when faced with choices involving skiing, Stanford and style

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Two years after exploding onto the world stage at the Beijing Winter Games, Eileen Gu is more than an Olympic champion. She’s a straight-A student at Stanford and a fashion model who’s as comfortable on a catwalk as a halfpipe. In 2026, the American-born skier plans to return to the Olympics, where she’ll compete for her mother’s home country of China, just as she did in 2022. She insists it’s the right thing because she’ll influence more young girls that way. In an interview at the X Games, she tells the AP she wants to remain an advocate in the ever-growing world of women’s sports. She says she’s been inspired by 11- and 12-year-old girls who say seeing her win gold helped define their own futures.

Unflappable so far, Sinner prepares for his first major final. He faces Medvedev in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fans have been noticing how unflappable Jannik Sinner has been on his run to the Australian Open final. And his big smile. He beat 10-time title-winner Novak Djokovic in a semifinal upset. The 24-time major champion had never lost after making the final four in Australia. Sinner didn’t even give him a look at a break point. He didn’t get ruffled by a noisy Rod Laver Arena crowd or overawed by the occasion. Or what was on the line: a first major final. That’s unlikely to change when he takes on 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the championship match on Sunday.

Top skiers are crashing at an alarming rate on the World Cup circuit

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Petra Vlhova, Alexis Pinturault, Corinne Suter. All five former overall World Cup ski champions or Olympic gold medalists have been involved in severe crashes in races over the past 15 days. They’re not the only ones. Marco Schwarz injured his knee on the dark and bumpy Bormio downhill in late December. In a season without a Winter Olympics or a world championships the ski circuit is hurting. Why? Many skiers are pointing to an overloaded schedule in January after many races were canceled at the start of the season.

Another scoring spree in the NBA: Luka Doncic scores 73, Devin Booker has 62

Luka Doncic and Devin Booker went on another NBA scoring spree on Friday night. Doncic broke his own Dallas franchise record by scoring 73 points — tying the fourth-most in NBA history — and Booker scored 62 for the Phoenix Suns in the second highest-scoring game of his career to add to a week of offensive explosions like none other in NBA history. It was the fifth time in NBA history — and amazingly, the second time this week — where two players scored at least 60 points on the same day, after Joel Embiid scored 70 for Philadelphia and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 62 for Minnesota on Monday.

Man convicted of manslaughter in the killing of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man who shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith following a traffic crash nearly eight years ago has been convicted of manslaughter. News outlets report the jury deliberated for more than four hours and reached its verdict in the retrial of Cardell Hayes just after midnight Saturday. He faces up to 40 years in prison. The jury acquitted Hayes of attempted manslaughter in the shooting and wounding of Smith’s wife. Hayes had previously been convicted in December 2016 of manslaughter in Smith’s death and attempted manslaughter for the gunshot wounding of Racquel Smith. But the jury vote was 10-2, and the conviction was tossed after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed nonunanimous verdicts.

Doncic scores franchise-record 73 points, tied for 4th in NBA history, as Mavs edge Hawks 148-143

ATLANTA (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a franchise-record 73 points, tied for the fourth-most in NBA history and surpassed only by Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant, to power the Mavericks to a 148-143 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Against the team that drafted him in 2018, Doncic joined Chamberlain and David Thompson among players who scored 73 points. Chamberlain, who owns the NBA record with 100 points, also had a 78-point game, while Bryant finished with 81 points on Jan. 22, 2006.

