AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:52 p.m. EDT

The NBA playoffs are finally here. And as LeBron James says, ‘it’s a sprint now’

There’s a 64-win team in Boston that ran away with the league’s best record. The defending champions in Denver, a group that won 57 games. A fearless young bunch in Oklahoma City, whose No. 1 seed was no fluke. A trio of Villanova alums in New York, who turned the Knicks into a real contender. And, once again, there’s LeBron James, too. The NBA playoffs are about to begin with the Celtics and Nuggets the heavy favorites to collide in the Finals, and no shortage of teams have realistic belief that they can win the whole thing as well.

The Heat are headed to Boston after ousting the Bulls 112-91 in East play-in finale

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 24 points and was an assist shy of a triple-double, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 21 points and the Miami Heat grabbed the last spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs, running away from the Chicago Bulls 112-91 in a play-in tournament elimination game. Kevin Love scored 16 and Bam Adebayo added 13 for Miami. The Heat head to Boston for a rematch of the last two East finals against the Celtics. It’s Round 1 this time, with the Heat set to be huge underdogs against the runaway favorite to win the NBA title. DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points for the Bulls.

Ingram, Valanciunas lift Zion-less Pelicans past Kings and into the playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans booked a spot in the NBA playoffs with a 105-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings in a play-in tournament elimination game. The Pelicans won without leading-scorer Zion Williamson, who strained his left hamstring in a play-in loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. New Orleans used a balanced approach to improved to 8-5 this season without Williamson in the lineup. Six players scored 10 or more points. New Orleans now opens the playoffs at top-seeded Oklahoma City on Sunday. De’Aaron Fox scored 35 points for the Kings and Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Sign of the times: NCAA approves coach-to-player helmet communication for 2024 football season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Following a sign-stealing scandal that rocked college football and hung over Michigan’s championship run in 2023, the NCAA’s oversight committee approved the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season. The football rules committee last month made a recommendation to allow — but not require — teams at the highest tier of Division I to use radio technology similar to what NFL teams use to call in plays. Only one player for each team will be permitted to be in communication with coaches while on the field.

Two-time major winner Garbiñe Muguruza retires from tennis

MADRID (AP) — Two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza has announced her retirement from professional tennis at age 30. The former world No. 1 gave her decision at a news conference in Madrid on Saturday. Muguruza beat Serena Williams in the 2016 French Open final and Venus Williams in the 2017 Wimbledon final. That makes her the only player to defeat each Williams sister in a Grand Slam title match. The Spanish player earned 10 career titles and reached another pair of Grand Slam finals. She has not played since January 2023.

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula explores selling non-controlling, minority stake in franchise

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are exploring the possibility of selling a non-controlling, minority interest in the franchise, the team announced. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the stake in the team the Pegulas would be preparing to sell would be about 25%. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced by the team. The Bills announced the Pegulas have hired Allen & Company to oversee the process, while stressing no sale would take place without the Pegulas maintaining a controlling interest in the franchise.

Maple Leafs, Jets, Oilers and Canucks carry Canada’s Stanley Cup hopes with drought now at 30 years

Hockey fans across Canada are preparing themselves for the annual thrill and torment that arrives with the NHL playoffs. Winnipeg, Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto are in the 16-team field. Canada’s Cup drought dates to Montreal’s triumph in 1993, an agonizingly long time for fans in the nation that loves hockey more than any other. The Canucks, Flames, Oilers, Canadiens and Ottawa have all made it to the final since then only to fall short. The four Canadian clubs in this year’s bracket are the most to make the cut in a normal season since 2017.

Two teams blowing everyone else away in NASCAR Cup. Can the others catch up at Talladega?

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — The Rick Hendrick Express rolls into Talladega Superspeedway, with Joe Gibbs Racing nipping at their bumpers. Good luck to everyone else in the NASCAR Cup series. Just a quarter of the way into the 2024 season, there’s already a sense that this is a two-team sprint to the championship. Through nine races, the top six spots in the standings are split evenly between the Hendrick and Gibbs powerhouses. They’ve hoarded nearly all of the wins, too. Daniel Suarez’s pulsating Atlanta victory is the only race that prevented a clean sweep. The Ford teams have yet to win at all, but Talladega presents a good chance to break that drought. Michael McDowell won the pole for Sunday’s race to lead a 1-2-3 showing by Ford in qualifying.

John Sterling honored by Yankees for 36 seasons and 5,631 games as radio voice

NEW YORK (AP) — John Sterling was honored during an on-field ceremony following his retirement as a New York Yankees broadcaster for 36 seasons. Sterling, who turns 86 on July 4, was presented a jersey with No. 5,631 — representing his total of regular and postseason games as the team’s radio play-by-play voice. Clips of his most memorable calls were played. Paul O’Neill, Bernie Williams and Derek Jeter gave video tributes. Tino Martinez presented sterling silver Yankees cufflinks, and broadcast partners Michael Kay and Suzyn Waldman an engraved silver microphone. Haley Swindal Steinbrenner, granddaughter of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, gave the jersey to Sterling, who was flanked by his family.

Things to know about the NBA playoffs, which start Saturday

The Boston Celtics had almost no trouble at all with the 14 teams that didn’t make the playoffs this season, going 35-4 against those squads. Against the teams that actually made the postseason, the Celtics were really good as well. Taking into account only the 16 playoff teams — and their games against one another — the No. 1 overall seed Celtics come up No. 1 yet again. Boston went 29-14 against the eventual playoff teams this season, the best such record in the league.

