AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:51 p.m. EST

No. 3 Arizona jumps 9 places in AP Top 25 behind Kansas, Purdue; James Madison ranked for first time

Kansas remained at No. 1 in the first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the season. The Jayhawks received 51 first-place votes from a media panel and were followed by Purdue, Arizona, Marquette and Connecticut. Arizona had the biggest jump from the preseason poll, moving up nine spots after beating No. 9 Duke on the road. No. 24 James Madison moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time following a road win over No. 18 Michigan State.

Aaron Rodgers tells NBC he targets a mid-December return from torn Achilles tendon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his goal is to return from a torn Achilles tendon by mid-December. That’s according to NBC’s Melissa Stark, who spoke to Rodgers and reported his comments during the telecast of the Jets’ game at Las Vegas. Rodgers had hinted recently he hopes to return before the end of the season, but this is the most specific he has been. He suffered what was thought to be a season-ending injury in the opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Olympic sports bodies want talks with IOC after cricket and others were added to 2028 LA program

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic sports bodies want urgent talks with the IOC about the risk of cuts in their revenue shares and medal events at the 2028 Los Angeles Games because cricket and other newcomers have been added to the program. The International Olympic Committee last month approved cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash for 2028. The Olympic body also kept boxing, modern pentathlon or weightlifting despite their status being in doubt. The Summer Games sports umbrella group known as ASOIF says the 2028 expansion to a record 36 sports “has raised several questions” among its members.

South Carolina jumps to No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 after chaotic week; Colorado crashes top 5

South Carolina moves up to No. 1 after a chaotic opening week that saw nine of the first 14 teams lose, including previous top choice LSU and second-ranked UConn. The Gamecocks were sixth in the preseason poll and received 23 first-place votes from the 36-member national media panel. Iowa was second garnering the other 13 first-place ballots. UCLA, Utah and Colorado rounded out the first five. LSU fell to seventh and UConn dropped to eighth. Despite the loss, the Huskies now have been ranked for 566 consecutive weeks, breaking a tie with Tennessee for the longest streak all-time.

Analysis: Walkoff field goals and tight games highlight competitive Sunday

Walkoff field goals. Comebacks. Close games. Sunday was filled with competitive action across the NFL. Just the way the league wants it. Five games ended on game-winning field goals in regulation, the most in one day in NFL history. Two teams overcame deficits on their final drive. Eight games were decided by four points or less. It wasn’t all fun and excitement. There also was an abundance of penalty flags, poor tackling, sloppy mistakes and terrible quarterback play in a few of the games.

Tyrese Maxey drops 50 points for 76ers. There are other hints he’s the next NBA breakout star

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey is poised to become a breakout star in the NBA. Maxey scored 50 points for the Philadelphia 76ers in Sunday’s win against Indiana. That gave the Sixers the best record in the NBA at 8-1. Maxey is the ninth player ever to score 50 points for the 76ers. He added seven rebounds, five assists and even had three blocked shots to go along with his 50 points. Maxey may finally be the true No. 2 playmaker Philadelphia needed to pair with reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. Previous attempts with Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and James Harden failed.

Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There will be bumps in Formula One’s $500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix later this week. AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer writes that the warning signs have been there. With $1 million hospitality packages and exorbitant hotel rates, the race was never about attracting new fans. F1 owner Liberty Media clearly views the race as an international showstopper for the highest of the high rollers. The company may have overestimated the interest. Tickets are still available and hotel prices along the Strip have plummeted ahead of Saturday night’s race.

Novak Djokovic gets his trophy after securing year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending 8th time

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic has received his trophy after securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time. Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the top spot and the 24-time Grand Slam champion secured it in his opener by beating Holger Rune in a match spanning more than three hours on Sunday and into Monday morning. ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi presented Djokovic with the trophy for his achievement on Monday afternoon. Djokovic then posed for pictures with his team of coaches, physical trainers and family members.

For Craig Counsell, the chance to manage the Cubs was one he couldn’t pass up

CHICAGO (AP) — Craig Counsell was ready for a new challenge and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to manage the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs hired the 53-year-old Counsell away from Milwaukee last week, landing the former big leaguer with a record contract and firing David Ross in a pair of surprising moves. He became the majors’ highest paid manager with a five-year contract worth more than $40 million. Counsell says he “thought that a new challenge was where I had to push myself.” Counsell led the budget-conscious Brewers to five playoff appearances in the past six years, including three NL Central titles.

Biden honors Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the return of an NHL tradition

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has honored the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in a ceremony at the White House. The celebration was a brief respite from world events as Biden deals with the Israel-Hamas war and before he heads to San Francisco for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Golden Knights’ visit to the White House marked a return of an NHL tradition after the 2022 champion Colorado Avalanche were unable to make it work amid scheduling conflicts. The last hockey team honored by Biden was the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrating back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.