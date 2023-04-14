AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:50 p.m. EDT

NBA playoff overview: Warriors seek 5th title in 9 years

For the Golden State Warriors, it’s a drive for five, as in five championships in nine years. It’s a similar thought for LeBron James, as the NBA’s all-time points leader is set to resume his quest for a fifth ring. And for a bunch of other teams, just one ring would satisfy. The NBA playoffs start Saturday, with Milwaukee as the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference and holder of home-court advantage throughout the postseason, and Denver as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time.

What’s next for sale of NFL’s Washington Commanders?

Dan Snyder has an agreement in principle to sell the Washington Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion. But there are steps to go through before new owners take over. The NFL’s finance committee and three-quarters of owners must approve the sale. That could happen as soon as the next league meeting in Minnesota in late May. Then the group will be tasked with figuring out the team’s next stadium and gets the chance to shape the football and business departments within the organization.

Ukraine bars national sports teams from events with Russians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government has barred its national sports teams from competing at international events which also include athletes from Russia and Belarus. The decree published by the Ministry of Youth and Sports follows opposition from Ukraine to efforts by the International Olympic Committee to reintegrate Russian and Belarusian competitors into events as neutrals without national symbols. It could potentially herald a broad boycott of competitions including upcoming Olympic qualifiers. It was not immediately clear how it might affect the men’s and women’s tennis tours or qualifying for next year’s European Championship in men’s soccer.

Umpire Vanover released from hospital after ‘scary’ beaning

CLEVELAND (AP) — Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover has been released from the hospital two days after he weas hit in the head with a relay throw by a Guardians player. He’ll remain off the field until cleared by MLB’s medical personnel. He had been scheduled to work Thursday in Cincinnati. The 67-year-old was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning Wednesday by a throw from Cleveland All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez, who was firing toward home plate on the play.

Masters champ Jon Rahm shoots 7-under 64 at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Masters champion Jon Rahm shook off his first-round struggles to shoot a 7-under 64 on Friday and moved back into the mix midway through the second round of the RBC Heritage. Rahm opened with a 1-over 72 at Harbour Town Golf Links and needed a strong round to avoid missing the cut a week after slipping on the green jacket. And Rahm delivered with seven birdies, including four in a row early in his round to play his way into the weekend. Rahm will have more work ahead as he’s six shots behind leader Jimmy Walker.

Mavericks fined $750,000 by NBA for sitting players

The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000, saying the team engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league” by sitting out most of its key players against the Chicago Bulls on April 7 despite still having a chance to reach the postseason. The league’s investigation took less than a week. The NBA says Dallas violated the league’s policy on resting players and had a desire to lose the game “in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.”

Kings set to end playoff drought by taking on Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings have spent nearly four decades as California neighbors having never played a game with high significance. The two franchises separated by less than 100 miles never even made the NBA playoffs in the same season since the Kings arrived in California in 1985, much less met in the playoffs. Now with the Kings having ended the longest playoff drought in NBA history, the teams will meet in a first-round series beginning Saturday night in success-starved Sacramento that has the potential to fuel a rivalry.

Black church, NHL’s Penguins reach historic land-use accord

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team has reached an agreement with a historic Black church to provide it development rights to a 1.5-acre parcel near the church’s former property. Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church’s old sanctuary was demolished along with much of the surrounding Black neighborhood in the 1950s in a now-lamented urban-renewal project. The Penguins hold development rights in the area near the arena where they currently play. Bethel says public authorities compensated it in the 1950s for a fraction of its property’s value. The Penguins only came in existence a decade after that happened. But the agreement is being called “restorative justice.”

Penguins fire GM Hextall, exec Burke after missing playoffs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have fired general manager Ron Hextall, director of hockey operations Brian Burke and assistant general manager Chris Pryor after the club failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. The decision came after a disappointing season in which Pittsburgh went 40-31-11. The Penguins finished ninth in the Eastern Conference to end the longest active postseason streak in major North American professional sports. Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry and company chairman Tom Werner said in a joint statement that “the team will benefit from new hockey operations leadership.”

Lottery could alter offseason plans for NHL’s worst teams

CHICAGO (AP) — A single ping-pong ball could have a ripple effect beyond the Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets or another lucky NHL team that’s looking to turn a dismal season into a blue-chip player. High-scoring forward Connor Bedard is the top prize as the consensus No. 1 overall prospect. University of Michigan star Adam Fantilli would be quite a return for whichever team gets the No. 2 pick. Matvei Michkov and Leo Carlsson also are expected to go in the top five. The lottery takes place on May 8.

