AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:50 a.m. EDT

Crazy Eight: No top seeds among last 8 in March Madness

LAS VEGAS (AP) — March has gone from madness to unprecedented. With Miami’s win over Houston and San Diego State’s takedown of Alabama, the men’s NCAA Tournament will not have a No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight for the first time since seeding began in 1979. Purdue, Kansas, Houston and Alabama are all gone, ensuring the Final Four will not have a No. 1 team for the first time since 2011 and the third overall. The four teams deemed by the NCAA to be the best in the country combined to win five tournament games this year. That’s the fewest by three among No. 1 seeds since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Miami beats No. 1 seed Houston; all four top NCAA seeds out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nijel Pack and Miami hit shots from near and far against the stingiest defense in the country to beat Houston 89-75 in the Sweet 16, leaving the NCAA Tournament without a single No. 1 seed among its final eight teams for the first time since seeding began in 1979. Miami became only the fifth team this season to score at least 70 points against Houston and will play second-seeded Texas or No. 3 seed Xavier in the Midwest Region final for the chance to go to the Final Four. This is the first time in three years Houston didn’t make it to the Elite Eight. Pack led Miami with 26 points.

San Diego State ousts top seed Alabama from March Madness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Darrion Trammell and San Diego State used a dominant defensive performance to knock top overall seed Alabama out of the NCAA Tournament, bottling up All-America freshman Brandon Miller in a 71-64 victory in the Sweet 16. Trammell scored 21 points while Miller, whose outstanding season was marred by off-the-court complications, was held to nine points on 3-of-19 shooting and had six turnovers. The fifth-seeded Aztecs will face either Creighton or Princeton on Sunday in the West Region final as they seek their first Final Four in program history. San Diego State trailed 48-39 midway through the second half before going on a 12-0 run and controlling the game from there.

Clark’s March Madness marches on, Iowa women beat Colorado

SEATTLE (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 31 points and No. 2 seed Iowa shook disappointments the past two seasons and reached the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament with an 87-77 win over Colorado in the Seattle 4 Regional semifinals. After two straight tournaments where Clark’s season ended in the round of 16 and the round of 32, the Hawkeyes will play with a chance at just the second Final Four berth in school history on Sunday. Frida Formann led Colorado with 21 points, but 19 of those came in the first half when her shooting carried the Buffaloes.

Grizzlies clinch playoff berth with 151-114 rout of Rockets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Kennard made a franchise-record 10 3-pointers to match his career high with 30 points, Desmond Bane added 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot after building a 31-point halftime lead and coasting to a 151-114 victory over the Houston Rockets. Ja Morant scored 18 points and had eight assists in his second game after serving an eight-game league-imposed suspension. Jaren Jackson Jr. also scored 18 points and had seven rebounds and two blocks for Memphis, which had the second-most points in franchise history. The Grizzlies won their 11th straight at home and moved within three games of idle Denver, which holds the top spot in the Western Conference. Tari Eason had 21 points to lead Houston.

Ohtani returns to Angels camp, fans 8 in minor league game

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — It was back to business as usual for Shohei Ohtani on Friday. The two-way star returned to Los Angeles Angels camp after his MVP performance in the World Baseball Classic. Three days after striking out Mike Trout to clinch the WBC title for Japan against the United States, Ohtani was on the back fields in Tempe, Arizona, pitching in a minor league game against some Arizona Diamondbacks farmhands. Friday’s outing was to keep Ohtani on schedule for his opening day start next Thursday in Oakland. He faced 19 batters, working into a fifth inning, while walking one and striking out eight. He allowed four hits, including a home run to Gavin Conticello, an eighth-round draft pick for Arizona in 2021.

Creighton ends Princeton’s March Madness run with 86-75 win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Creighton used its size, 3-point shooting and a swarming second-half defense to end the March Madness run of Princeton, beating the 15th-seeded Tigers 86-75 in the Sweet 16. The sixth-seeded Bluejays advanced to their first regional final since they were part of an eight-team NCAA Tournament in 1941. Creighton will play No. 5 seed San Diego State in Sunday’s South Region final, with each team seeking its first Final Four. Ryan Kalkbenner, the two-time Big East defensive player of the year, scored 22 points to lead the Bluejays to their sixth win in seven games. Baylor Scheierman made five 3s and finished with 21 points. Ryan Langborg led Princeton with 26 points.

March Madness: Morris, LSU women top Utah, into Elite Eight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alexis Morris hit two foul shots with 10 seconds to play as No. 3 seed LSU reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008, beating second-seeded Utah 66-63, Down 64-63, the Utes had a chance to back in front, but Jenna Johnson — a near 75% foul shooter — missed both attempts with 4.7 seconds to go. Morris added two more foul shots for a three-point lead. The Utes had a final chance, but Dasia Young missed a 3-point try. LaDazDazhia Williams scored a season-high 24 points and Angel Reese had 17 points and 12 rebounds. LSU is 31-2. Coach Kim Mulkey’s team will face ninth-seeded Miami on Sunday night for a spot in the Final Four. Gianna Kneepkens scored 20 points for Utah, which finished 27-5.

Different types of transfers helped KSU, FAU to Elite Eight

NEW YORK (AP) — To get a sense of where Kansas State and Florida Atlantic sit in college basketball’s hierarchy before they play in the Elite Eight, look at their transfers. The Wildcats have nine players who previously played at other Division I schools, several of whom were productive multi-year starters in mid-major conferences. Most notable among them is Markquis Nowell, the 5-foot-8 point guard who put on the performance of the NCAA Tournament in an overtime victory against Michigan State. FAU’s transfers arrived at the Boca Raton, Florida, school after compiling thinner resumes at programs in the so-called power conferences.

March Madness: Low-cut sneakers gain traction on court

DENVER (AP) — High-top basketball shoes aren’t as common a sight on the college basketball floor these days. The footwear most players are lacing up in the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments are some version of a low-top sneaker, with a few mid-cut styles thrown in. This era of players prefer shoes designed to be light and sleek especially since there’s little definitive proof that high tops prevent rolled or sprained ankles at an increased rate.

