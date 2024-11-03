AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:49 p.m. EST

AP Top 25: Oregon a unanimous No. 1 ahead of 1st CFP rankings, followed by Georgia, Ohio State

Oregon is a unanimous choice for No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. The Ducks hope to also be in the top spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season on Tuesday. The Ducks are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the third straight week and unanimous for the first time. Georgia remained No. 2. Ohio State earned a one-spot promotion to No. 3 with its win at Penn State. Miami and Texas round out the top five. Penn State slipped to No. 6.

Saints WR Chris Olave taken to hospital with concussion after taking hit against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been taken to Carolinas Medical Center after suffering a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers following a hit from safety Xavier Woods. The Saints said he is out for the remainder of the game. Olave was coming across the middle when he was sandwiched by Woods and cornerback Dane Jackson. Woods appeared to lead with his shoulder, but collided with Olave’s head as he was attempting to catch the football on the run. Immediately four flags came flying and Woods was penalized for unnecessary roughness. Olave remained on the field for several minutes being attended to by trainers before being placed on a backboard and carted off the field.

Parsons, Bland are held out with injuries as Cowboys are without Elliott in key test against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Running back Ezekiel Elliott is inactive as expected for Dallas at the Atlanta Falcons, leaving Rico Dowdle and Dalvin Cook to lead the struggling ground game as the Cowboys look to end a two-game losing streak. The Cowboys did not disclose the reason when it announced on Saturday that Elliott would not accompany the team to Atlanta. ESPN cited anonymous sources in reporting the absence was for disciplinary reasons. The Cowboys are without defensive end Micah Parsons (ankle) and cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) in an important game as they look to move back to .500 and revive their playoff hopes.

Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands and Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya win the New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands won the men’s race at the New York City Marathon and Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya took the women’s event. Both runners pulled away from their closest competitors in the final few hundred meters to come away with their first victories in the race. Nageeye was step-for-step with 2022 champion Evans Chebet before using a burst heading into Central Park to come away with the win in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 39 seconds. Chebet finished 6 seconds behind. Chepkirui was running New York for the first time and pulled away from defending champion Hellen Obiri in the women’s race. She won in 2:24.35.

LA Dodgers spent big in free agency before winning big. The 2025 class might be even deeper

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers spent big last offseason before winning big this postseason, taking home a World Series title after committing more than $1 billion on players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernández. Now it’s time to see which teams are in the mood to open their wallets for free agents in preparation for the 2025 season. Juan Soto, Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Blake Snell, Alex Bregman and Jack Flaherty are among the high-level players who are looking for new deals. After that, there’s another enticing tier of players like the previously mentioned Hernández, Anthony Santander and Pete Alonso who could provide a lift for championship-contending teams.

Royals sign LHP Michael Wacha to 3-year, $51 million deal with option for 2028, AP Source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Royals are bringing back right-hander Michael Wacha on a three-year, $51 million contract that includes a club option for the 2028 season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not disclosed. The 33-year-old Wacha, who went 13-8 with a 3.35 ERA this past season, signed with Kansas City last offseason on a deal that included a $16 million player option for next season. Wacha made a pair of AL Division Series starts against the Yankees, dueling with Gerrit Cole both times.

Man United frustrated by Caicedo’s brilliant volley in 1-1 draw with Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Moises Caicedo’s stunning long-range volley has secured a 1-1 draw for Chelsea against Manchester United in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes’ 70th-minute penalty had put United ahead at Old Trafford as interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy looked for back-to-back wins since taking temporary charge. But Caicedo’s effort from the edge of the box four minutes later ensured the points were shared. Dominic Solanke scored twice as Tottenham thrashed Aston Villa 4-1. Tottenham is up to seventh in the standings, while sixth-place Villa missed out on the chance to move into the top three.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins Brazilian Grand Prix to extend lead over Lando Norris

SAO PAULO (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has taken a major step toward securing his fourth straight F1 title by winning the Brazilian Grand Prix despite starting 17th and increasing his lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris with three more races remaining. Verstappen overcame punishments before the race as well as the wet weather at Interlagos to earn his first victory since June, and his eighth Grand Prix victory of the year. The Dutchman increased his lead from 44 points to 62 over Norris, who finished sixth. Verstappen could secure the trophy in Las Vegas later this month.

Stacked doubleheader in Paris opens women’s hoops season, headlined by No. 3 USC, No. 5 UCLA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A doubleheader in Paris is as good as it gets to open the women’s college basketball season. Third-ranked USC, crosstown rival and No. 5 UCLA, No. 17 Louisville and No. 20 Ole Miss take the court several months after a thrilling Olympics gold medal game between Team USA and host France and during a time of enhanced interest in the women’s game. They aim to maintain that momentum in the City of Light and jump-start seasons in which all face a college landscape reshaped by realignment.

Realignment has changed college sports. That’s left basketball to adjust in a football-driven world

Football has driven conference realignment and left basketball to adjust to a new landscape. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten each added schools out west to take a coast-to-coast footprint. The Southeastern Conference added Texas and Oklahoma. And the Big 12 now spans four time zones. Leagues and schools made those moves to chase lucrative TV deals that rely primarily on football. That’s left basketball largely in a backseat role despite having its own lucrative TV contract for “March Madness. That means playing a longer schedule and more games with cross-country travel to make it work.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.