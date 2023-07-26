AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:49 p.m. EDT

A guide to how Paris will welcome fans and stage 32 sports at the first post-pandemic Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Paris is on track to host millions of visitors and successfully stage 32 sporting events next year when the 2024 Olympics open on July 26. That’s a welcome return to business as usual for the first post-pandemic Olympics. Uncertainty dogged the Tokyo Games in 2021 during the COVID-19 outbreak and chaotic organization plagued the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Organizers, athletes and fans preparing for competitions can be confident the show will go on in Paris and regional cities like Lille and Marseille. There’s also the surfing venue of Tahiti in the South Pacific.

Northwestern interim coach fends for himself as Wildcats players skip annual Big Ten kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Kirtz, Rod Heard II and Bryce Gallagher were supposed to represent Northwestern at this year’s Big Ten media days. Instead, they were no-shows. Just 16 days after longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid a hazing scandal that has tarnished the Wildcats’ once-pristine reputation, interim coach David Braun was left to fend off questions by himself about the expanding scandal. Braun couldn’t say much more than players because of pending litigation, which was the why the players announced Tuesday they would not make the trip to Indianapolis.

Who is Bronny James? LeBron’s oldest son has carved his own basketball path

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has had nothing like the hardscrabble upbringing of his famous father, LeBron James. The 18-year-old grew up with two loving, involved parents and two younger siblings who formed a tightknit family unit dubbed “The James Gang” by its patriarch. The scion of the top scorer in NBA history embraced his father’s sport, and he has thrived while earning accolades and opportunities far beyond any special treatment he might have received because of his famous name. He was a heavily recruited player at an elite Los Angeles high school, and he chose the University of Southern California for his next step.

Rob Manfred’s term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s term was extended until 2029 on Wednesday by major league owners. The decision to give Manfred a third term in charge of the sport was made during a vote at an in-person meeting in Washington, D.C. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029. Manfred, 64, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season. Manfred has overseen a period of on-field change for the sport, including instituting a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts this season. Game times have dropped by about a half-hour and offense by left-handed batters has increased.

Panthers name No. 1 pick Bryce Young team’s Week 1 starting QB vs. Falcons

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich wasted no time naming rookie Bryce Young the team’s starting quarterback for the Sept. 10 regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Reich said Wednesday, “Yes, he’s our QB1.” The announcement came after the completion of the Young’s first NFL training camp practice at Wofford College, although the news seemed imminent after Young took over first-team reps from veteran Andy Dalton back during organized team activities. He will become the first rookie to start on Week 1 for the Panthers since Cam Newton in 2021. Reich vowed to be patient as Young develops as a quarterback.

The Americans dominated their Women’s World Cup opener. They face a tougher task against the Dutch

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States and the Netherlands meet again on the Women’s World Cup stage with smaller stakes than the 2019 title game won by the Americans. But the Dutch are collecting injuries at a terrible time of the tournament. The Netherlands will most likely be without forward Lineth Beerensteyn when they play the Americans on Thursday in New Zealand’s capital city of Wellington. She was hurt early in the Netherlands’ 1-0 victory over Portugal to open the tournament. Australia has also been hit by injuries ahead of its match against Nigeria. The victor of the match between Portugal and Vietnam will notch its first ever Women’s World Cup win.

Olympic champion Canada comes back to beat Ireland 2-1 at the Women’s World Cup

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Canada recovered from conceding directly from a corner kick to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Ireland at the Women’s World Cup. Adriana Leon’s second-half strike at Rectangular Stadium boosted Olympic champion Canada’s hopes of advancing to the round of 16 by moving to the top of Group B. Defeat for Ireland saw it eliminated from the tournament after back-to-back losses on its first appearance at a Women’s World Cup. It had all started so well for Ireland when captain Katie McCabe curled a fourth-minute corner beyond Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and into the back of the net.

Rose Lavelle returns to Women’s World Cup a smarter player than her 2019 breakout debut

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rose Lavelle says she hopes she’s a smarter player in the years since she was a breakout star for the U.S. in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final against the Netherlands. The midfielder was just 24 years old and one of the teams’ younger players when she scored in the 69th minute of the title game in Lyon, France. Megan Rapinoe also scored in the 2-0 victory that earned the United States its second straight World Cup trophy, and fourth overall. The United States meets the Netherlands again on Thursday, this time in the group stage of the tournament. Both teams have a win in hand in Group E.

Hurricanes sign Sebastian Aho to an 8-year contract extension worth $78 million

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed top center Sebastian Aho to an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million. Once the deal goes into effect for the 2024-25 NHL season Aho will count $9.75 million against the salary cap from that point through 2032. Aho will continue to be the highest-paid player on the roster. The 26-year-old Finn has 468 points in 520 career regular-season games all with Carolina. General manager Don Waddell said Aho has developed into one of the best two-way centers in hockey and sets a great example for younger players. The Hurricanes have made the playoffs in each of the past five seasons.

British billionaire whose family trust owns Tottenham soccer club faces US insider trading charges

NEW YORK (AP) — British billionaire Joe Lewis, whose family trust owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, has pleaded not guilty to insider trading and conspiracy charges and been released on a $300 million personal recognizance bond. Federal authorities announced the arrest of Lewis and two of his personal pilots on Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Lewis had orchestrated a brazen insider trading scheme that utilized secrets he learned in corporate boardrooms to the benefit of his romantic partners, personal assistants, friends and pilots. Williams said he used inside information to compensate employees and shower gifts on friends and lovers. His attorney says he’ll fight the charges vigorously. Two of Lewis’ pilots also pleaded not guilty to related charges.

