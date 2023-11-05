AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:46 p.m. EST

Mahomes throws 2 TDs and Chiefs hang on to beat Dolphins 21-14 in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, safety Bryan Cook scored on a 59-yard fumble return, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Miami Dolphins 21-14 at Deutsche Bank Park in Germany. The Chiefs did just enough to slow the NFL’s top-ranked offense in the first-ever regular season game in Frankfurt, but nearly blew a big lead. Miami’s comeback fell short when Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t handle a snap on fourth-and-10 from the Kansas City 31 with 1:03 to play. Tight end Travis Kelce had just three catches for 14 yards, which was just enough to become the franchise’s career leader in receiving yards.

AP Top 25: USC drops out for first time under Lincoln Riley; Oklahoma State vaults in to No. 15

Southern California dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in more than two years and Oklahoma State vaulted into the rankings for the first time this year at No. 15. The top nine teams in the Top 25 held their spots, led by No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs have now tied the second-longest streak atop the poll at 21 straight weeks, dating back to the middle of last season. Georgia received 49 first-place votes. No. 2 Michigan got nine first-place votes, No. 3 Ohio State had three and No. 4 Florida State had two.

Untouchable Djokovic downs Dimitrov in straight sets for record-extending 7th title at Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the final. Djokovic, who had been pushed to three sets in his three previous matches, enjoyed a comfortable afternoon under the roof of the Palais Omnisports. He was in total control from the start while Dimitrov got off to a timid start, letting his opponent dictate the play, and never found his rhythm. Dimitrov was second-best in all areas and the result improved Djokovic’s record against Dimitrov to 12-1. Djokovic was untouchable on his serve and did not face a single break point as he claimed a 40th Masters 1000 title.

Damar Hamlin launches Cincinnati scholarship program to honor the 10 who saved his life

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is honoring the medical team that helped save his life by launching a scholarship program for Cincinnati youths. Hamlin’s charitable foundation, Chasing M’s, will be awarding $1,000 scholarships to 10 individuals from the area’s under-served communities for each of the next three years. The individual scholarships will be named after the 10 first-responders, nurses and doctors who treated Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The announcement coincides with the Bills’ first return to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday night.

Oui Oui: NCAA first as basketball powers No. 6 South Carolina, No. 10 Notre Dame play in Paris

Women’s college basketball is starting in big way with a game in Paris after a season of growth that featured increases in both in-person attendance and those watching on TV. No. 6 South Carolina will take on 10th-ranked Notre Dame in the City of Light not far from the Eiffel Tower on Monday. It’s the first NCAA regular-season game overseas and will showcase the game to an International audience. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley has pushed for such games and is excited to be at the forefront of another milestone. Tipoff is 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Tamirat Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men’s race; Hellen Obiri takes women’s title

NEW YORK (AP) — Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia has set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men’s race. Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women’s title. Tola finished Sunday in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, topping the time set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011 by eight seconds. Tola pulled away from countrymate Jemal Yimer when the pair were heading toward the Bronx at mile 20. Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and defending champion Sharon Lokedi were all running together exchanging the lead before Obiri made a move.

Luis Diaz sends a message for his kidnapped father after scoring for Liverpool

Luis Diaz lifted his Liverpool jersey to reveal a T-shirt with the words “Libertad Para Papa” (“Freedom for Papa”) after scoring a late equalizer in his first appearance for the team since his parents were kidnapped in his native Colombia. Diaz bundled home a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Liverpool a 1-1 draw at Luton in the Premier League. He immediately sent a message for his father, who’s still missing after the kidnapping by a guerrilla group, National Liberation Army. Both of Diaz’s parents were taken in the Colombian town of Barrancas last weekend. His mother was rescued within hours by police. Diaz returned to training Thursday and was selected on the bench against Luton.

Man City, Bayern, Madrid and Barcelona can advance in Champions League by extending perfect starts

GENEVA (AP) — The Champions League is a showcase of the world’s best club teams. This week it offers respite for others enduring painful seasons. Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all can advance to the round of 16 with a fourth straight win in their groups. Each hosts an opponent it beat on the road three weeks ago. City hosts Young Boys, Bayern plays Galatasaray and Madrid faces Braga. It is different for their domestic rivals Manchester United, Union Berlin and Sevilla. Each has struggled this season and is currently third or last in their Champions League group.

Mone Inami win LPGA’s Japan Classic by one shot for first LPGA Tour victory

OMITAMA, Japan (AP) — Mone Inami of Japan shot a 3-under 69 to win the LPGA’s Japan Classic by one shot over Seon Woo Bae of South Korea and Shiho Kuwaki of Japan. It was the first win on the LPGA Tour for the 24-year-old. Inami finished at 22-under 266 for the four rounds. Seon closed with a 67 on Sunday and Kuwaki, who shared the lead after three rounds, slipped to a 71 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.