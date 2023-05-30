AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:46 p.m. EDT

The NBA Finals are set: It’s the Heat and the Nuggets for the Larry O’Brien Trophy

Cancel that flight plan, Denver. Turns out, the NBA Finals are starting in the Mile High City after all. And Jimmy Butler was proven right. Finally, we have a title-series matchup: The Miami Heat, champions of the Eastern Conference even after getting in as only the No. 8 seed, will take on the Western Conference champion Nuggets in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The series starts in Denver on Thursday night. The Heat got there by winning Game 7 of the East title series in Boston on Monday night. It came one year to the day after the Celtics won a Game 7 on Miami’s floor to win the East title a year ago.

The Stanley Cup Final between Vegas and Florida will end with a first-time NHL champion

Stanley isn’t just getting a tan. He’s getting a new home. The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers pits teams against each other who have never won the NHL championship. It’s the first time that has happened since 2018 when Vegas made it in its inaugural season before losing to Washington. While ratings aren’t expected to be stellar, the series is a chance to for the league to show off its expansion beyond traditional hockey hotbeds. Game 1 is Saturday in Las Vegas.

French Open’s No. 2 seed, Daniil Medvedev, loses to 172nd-ranked qualifier, Thiago Seyboth Wild

PARIS (AP) — Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev has lost in the first round of the French Open in five sets to an opponent who is ranked just 172nd and was playing only his second match in the main draw of any Grand Slam tournament. Thiago Seybolt Wild is a 23-year-old from Brazil who needed to go through qualifying rounds at Roland Garros just to earn a spot in the men’s bracket. He looked very much like he belonged on Court Philippe Chatrier on Tuesday, hitting big forehands and keeping his nerve down the stretch to win 7-6 (5), 6-7 (8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Stables, trainers try to move through grief over euthanized horses as racing thunders on

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The numbers suggest that horse racing is the safest it has been for the animals since at least 2009. Yet every death draws fresh criticism that the sport is far too cruel to continue. It also sends every stable into mourning all over again, often out of sight. That grief has been felt in particular with a recent spate of horse deaths at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Twelve horses have died at Churchill Downs over the past month, including two more last week.

Nuggets run to the NBA Finals stirs up memories of wonderful wackiness in the ABA

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are the last of the four ABA teams that merged with the NBA to reach the Finals. It’s stirring up fond memories of the defunct league. Dan Issel, David Thompson and Bobby Jones helped guide the Nuggets to the 1976 ABA Finals. It was the last one before the league was absorbed by the NBA. But many of the ABA concepts still impact the game today. Up-tempo play. The 3-point shot. The first slam-dunk contest, hosted by Denver and included a concert. The Nuggets will host the Miami Heat on Thursday in Game 1.

Bob Myers departing as Warriors president, GM after 4 NBA titles, 11 seasons

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bob Myers is departing as president and general manager of the Golden State Warriors after building a championship team that captured four titles in an eight-year span. One of the most successful GMs over the past decade in any sport, Myers’ contract was set to expire in late June. There has been speculation for months about his future, given the sides had yet to reach agreement on an extension or a new deal. A team spokesman confirmed the departure Tuesday. Myers became GM in 2012 and constructed the roster that won the 2015 championship for the Warriors’ first title in 40 years. They reached five straight NBA Finals from 2015-19.

Future of Brown-Tatum tandem in spotlight as Celtics enter offseason

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics’ rollercoaster season ended a round short of a return to the NBA Finals. Now they enter an offseason of uncertainty as the front office decides whether to keep together their two best players. Jayson Tatum says he’d like to see Jaylen Brown signed long term. Brown is eligible for a nearly $300 million extension. But giving it to him and another worth more than $300 million to Tatum the following year may be a commitment the team isn’t willing to make for a duo that hasn’t yet brought Boston a title.

Browns’ Watson makes pitch for Hopkins to reunite with him in Cleveland

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (AP) — Standing a few feet from a golf green, Deshaun Watson made a pitch for DeAndre Hopkins to join him in Cleveland. The Browns quarterback said that he has spoken to Hopkins, his close friend and former Houston teammate, and encouraged the three-time All-Pro wide receiver to consider a reunion. Hopkins is a free agent after the Arizona Cardinals released him last week. Watson said he has been in contact with Hopkins, his teammate for three seasons. The Browns appear to be a longshot to land the 30-year-old Hopkins because of a lack of salary cap space. But Cleveland wasn’t expected to get Watson either until they lured him with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Feud between Hamlin and Elliott gives NASCAR tough choice over suspension

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott is NASCAR’s meal ticket. Denny Hamlin wants NASCAR to suspended Elliott for intentionally wrecking him during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The call to suspend NASCAR’s most popular driver puts the governing body in the unenviable position of potentially having to park Elliott. A suspension could alienate his large fanbase and prompt another drop in television ratings. NASCAR told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it is reviewing the incident and will announce any decision by Wednesday. The Hamlin-Elliott feud began Monday when Elliott took a sharp left turn into Hamlin’s right rear bumper, sending the defending race champion into the wall.

Jimmy Butler told tennis star Coco Gauff his Miami Heat would reach NBA Finals

PARIS (AP) — Tennis star Coco Gauff says basketball star Jimmy Butler assured her that his Miami Heat would make it to the NBA Finals before they were guaranteed of so much as participating in the playoffs. Gauff recounted what she called her “Jimmy Butler story” after winning her first-round match at the French Open on Tuesday. That came about 12 hours after Butler’s Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 7 to win the Eastern Conference title and advance to the NBA Finals. Gauff said that back before the Heat had advanced out of the play-in round in April, Butler offered to get her family tickets for the NBA Finals.

