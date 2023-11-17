AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:45 p.m. EST

F1 off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix had a bumpy opening when the first practice of the $500 million Formula One race was halted nine minutes into the session Thursday night because Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover that badly damaged his Ferrari. It caused the first practice to be aborted, a delay of 2 1/2-hours before second practice for track repairs, and all spectators were removed from viewing areas ahead of the 90-minute session that ended at 4 a.m. local time. That was the deadline for F1 to return the roads to Las Vegas commuters. F1 and its ownership group Liberty Media have spent half a billion dollars on the spectacle down the Las Vegas Strip.

NFL investigating why Bengals didn’t list Joe Burrow on injury report, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision tells the AP the NFL is investigating why Cincinnati did not list Joe Burrow on its injury report before the Bengals’ game with Baltimore. The quarterback was knocked out of Thursday night’s loss to the Ravens with a sprained right wrist. The Bengals posted a video on social media that was later deleted showing Burrow getting off a team bus with his right hand in what appeared to be a soft cast. Such reviews are not uncommon with the NFL regularly looking into similar cases. Teams can be fined or lose a draft pick for violating the NFL’s injury report policy.

Analysis: No Joe Burrow means no chance for the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow shook his head, screamed and jogged to the locker room because the pain in his right wrist wouldn’t allow him to throw a football on the sideline. Another week in the NFL. Another injured quarterback. Burrow is no ordinary QB, however. He’s the franchise for Cincinnati. With him, the Bengals were Super Bowl contenders. They’ve won consecutive division titles and an AFC crown. Without him, they have no chance. Aaron Rodgers. Kirk Cousins. Anthony Richardson. Daniel Jones. Deshaun Watson. Now Burrow. Burrow exited Thursday night’s game in the second quarter, a devastating blow for the Bengals who went from leading the Baltimore Ravens 10-7 with their star player to losing 34-20.

Browns working out former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco following Deshaun Watson injury, AP source says

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the visit tells the AP that former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is working out for the Cleveland Browns, who are still sorting through their changing quarterback situation. The 38-year-old Flacco could be an option for the Browns, who lost Deshaun Watson for the season earlier this week with a broken bone in his shoulder. Flacco is the only QB being worked out Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not publicly disclose player workouts. A 15-year veteran, Flacco rallied the New York Jets to an improbable comeback win over the Browns last season.

More turmoil for No. 2 Michigan as assistant coach Chris Partridge fired day before Maryland game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 2 Michigan has fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge a day before the Wolverines play at Maryland. Athletic director Warde Manuel says Rick Minter has been promoted to lead the linebackers. He did not say why Partridge was let go. Earlier this week, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to serve the remainder of a three-game suspension. In exchange, the Big Ten will drop its investigation into a sign-stealing scandal that is under NCAA investigation. The Wolverines close the regular season at home next week against rival Ohio State. After that, Harbaugh is eligible to return to the sideline.

Carlos Alcaraz sets up semifinal match against Novak Djokovic at ATP Finals after beating Medvedev

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz set up a semifinal match against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals after beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4. The second-ranked Alcaraz beat Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. He is making his debut at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players after missing last year’s tournament because of an abdominal injury. Alcaraz leaned back and yelled in celebration after Medvedev hit a backhand long on match point. Medvedev has also qualified for the semifinals and will next play Jannik Sinner. Two-time champion Alexander Zverev will face Andrey Rublev in a late match. Neither player can advance.

Las Vegas Grand Prix expected to smash Formula One betting records

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night is expected to set Formula One and motor sports wagering records at Caesars Entertainment and BetMGM. This is the first of a 10-year contract between Formula One and Las Vegas. The first practice took place Thursday night. Qualifying is at midnight PST Saturday, and the race at 10 that night local time. Las Vegas is attracting more of the casual or cross-over gambler. Three-time champion Max Verstappen is the heavy favorite.

McIlroy stalls, Hovland soars and Hojgaard leads by 2 shots at World Tour Championship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood are part of a group of the marquee players moving into contention at the season-ending World Tour Championship. Rory McIlroy isn’t among them after a day when he said he was “stuck in neutral.” McIlroy shot an even-par 72 in the second round and was languishing in 34th place in the 50-man field. Rahm, Hovland and Fleetwood all had 66s on the Earth Course to be in a good position heading into the weekend. Nicolai Hojgaard had a back nine of 30 containing four birdies and an eagle to shoot 66 and lead on 11-under par. Hojgaard is two shots clear of a five-man group including Hovland and Fleetwood.

Ex-federation president ruled unfit to hold job in Spanish soccer for 3 years after kissing player

MADRID (AP) — The former president of the Spanish soccer federation has been ruled unfit to work in the sport in Spain for three years after he kissed a player on the lips without her consent at the Women’s World Cup final. Luis Rubiales had already been forced to resign from his post after he initially tried to stay in office despite a global uproar over Rubiales kissing forward Jenni Hermoso at the trophy ceremony following the Aug. 20 final in Australia. Friday’s ruling by the legal panel that oversees sports in Spain comes after world soccer governing body FIFA had already banned Rubiales for three years.

Shohei Ohtani, baseball’s 2-way star, becomes first 2-time unanimous MVP

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani, who has captivated baseball with his unprecedented combination of high-level hitting and premium pitching, became the first two-time unanimous Most Valuable Player when he won the American League honor. Ohtani, a free agent after finishing his contract with the Los Angeles Angels, received all 30 first-place votes and 420 points in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He was a unanimous MVP in 2021 and finished second to the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in voting last year. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. won the National League honor, also a unanimous pick.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.