AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:43 p.m. EDT

Koepka gets another major win at PGA, LIV gets a major champion

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka now has five major championships with his two-shot win at the PGA Championship. That’s one major for LIV Golf. No one is keeping score that way, least of all Koepka. He says it should boost the Saudi-funded rival league. Certainly it should put to rest the notion that playing for guaranteed riches has taken off the edge to compete. That was never the case with Koepka. He only wanted to be healthy. He was every bit of that at Oak Hill. Koepka becomes the 20th play in golf history to win at least five majors.

NBA Playoffs: The conference finals might be finished in record time

The NBA conference finals might be finished faster than anyone expected. Faster than ever, too. There has never been a pair of 4-0 sweeps in the third round of the NBA playoffs, but the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are in position to change that. The Nuggets lead the Los Angeles Lakers 3-0 in the Western Conference finals. The Heat lead the Boston Celtics 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals. Denver can wrap up its series on Monday night in Los Angeles. Miami will aim to finish off a sweep on Tuesday, at home.

One win away from NBA Finals, Nuggets credit teamwork for playoff dominance

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are on the brink of the first NBA Finals trip in franchise history after winning the first three games of the Western Conference finals over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets can also make another bit of history with a win in Game 4 on Monday night. Although this franchise has won 15 playoff series, Denver has never swept an opponent. It’s increasingly clear that this current version of the Nuggets is the best team in franchise history precisely because these players care only about team success.

After abuse against Vinícius Júnior, Spanish soccer acknowledges it has a racism problem

MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer is again embroiled in a racism debate and the support for Vinícius Júnior is growing rapidly after yet another case of abuse against the Brazil forward this weekend. Officials, players and former players showed their solidarity with Vinícius. He considered leaving the field after being insulted by fans during Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia in the Spanish league. Vinícius said after the match the Spanish league “now belongs to racists” and that Spain “is seen as a racist country.” Real Madrid asked authorities to investigate the abusive behavior. France forward Kylian Mbappé says “we are with you and we support you.”

Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals

Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday. Anthony, who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history. Only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal scored more than Anthony. He finishes his career with 28,289 points.

With Celtics in a 3-0 hole, Joe Mazzulla’s season is now at its low point

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Mazzulla’s roller-coaster season is at its lowest. And with the Boston Celtics now on the brink of elimination, the first-year coach is blaming himself. The Celtics are in the sort of trouble that no team in NBA history has escaped, trailing Miami 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals after a 128-102 Heat romp on Sunday night that might not have been even as close as the score would make it appear.

Tkachuk does the leading, and the Florida Panthers are happily following

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Wayne Gretzky says Matthew Tkachuk has become the face of the Florida Panthers. The Great One seems to be right. Tkachuk has scored in overtime in each of the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final. The Panthers are now coming home for Game 3 of that series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. Tkachuk is the 12th player in NHL history to have an overtime goal in back-to-back playoff games.

Financial charges cast cloud over Man City’s dominance in English soccer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s ruthless run to the Premier League title can be traced back to the morning of Feb. 6. That’s when the club was hit with more than 100 charges of financial wrongdoing. City has not lost a game in any competition since then and is on track to win three trophies after also reaching the finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup. The accusations made by the Premier League appear to have marked a turning point in potentially the most successful season in the club’s history but they continue to cast a cloud over City’s years of dominance in English soccer.

FIFA extends rule to let players, coaches suspend contracts with Ukrainian, Russian clubs

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has extended a rule that lets players and coaches continue to suspend their contracts with clubs in Ukraine and Russia for another season. FIFA first passed the temporary measure less than two weeks after Russia’s war in Ukraine started in February 2022. It let foreign players and coaches leave Ukraine or Russia and join other clubs on loan. It was renewed one year ago and now again through June 2024. Ukrainian and Russian clubs said the rule cost them millions in lost transfer fees, and Shakhtar Donetsk has launched a legal challenge in Brussels.

Angels lingering around .500 despite the exploits of Ohtani and Trout

The Los Angeles Angels are 25-23, so they appear poised to improve on last season’s dismal 73-89 mark. They might even finish with a winning record for the first time since 2015. But the bar is likely to be much higher if they want to reach the postseason with the combo of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. The Angels have had a hard time getting too far from the .500 mark. Los Angeles has had records of 1-1, 5-5, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 14-14 and 22-22.

