AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:43 a.m. EST

The Super Bowl is set: Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Purdy and the 49ers

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas with a chance for a rare repeat while facing the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago. The Chiefs beat Lamar Jackson and the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. Brock Purdy later rallied the No. 1-seeded 49ers to a 34-31 victory over Detroit in the NFC title game. The Chiefs will try to become the first back-to-back champions since New England during the 2003-04 seasons. The 49ers seek a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title in their eighth appearance.

Brock Purdy, 49ers rally from 17 points down, beat Lions 34-31 to advance to Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 267 yards and a touchdown, and the San Francisco 49ers rallied from 17 points down at halftime to beat the Detroit Lions 34-31 and reach the Super Bowl. The 49ers scored 17 points in an eight-minute span of the third quarter to tie the game and then pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a rematch against Kansas City after losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl four years ago. Detroit became the fourth team to lose a conference title game after leading by at least 17 points and was unable to make the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce are headed back to the Super Bowl after Chiefs shut down Ravens 17-10

BALTIMORE (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were at their magnificent best in the first half, and Kansas City’s defense delivered another masterpiece against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore, helping the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years with a 17-10 victory in the AFC championship game. Kelce caught 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown with girlfriend Taylor Swift again in attendance. Kansas City will face San Francisco in Detroit on Feb. 11, seeking to become the first team since New England 19 years ago to win it all in back-to-back seasons.

Taylor Swift greets Super Bowl-bound Travis Kelce with a kiss after Chiefs win the AFC title game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift may be Super Bowl-bound. The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday. After the game, Swift greeted Kelce on the field with a short kiss, a long embrace and another smooch. Swift and others could be seen cheering from a suite in a corner of the stadium as Kelce caught a touchdown pass among his 11 receptions for 116 yards. Swift has concerts scheduled for Tokyo on the Friday and Saturday before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Another big game by Travis Kelce gets the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl

BALTIMORE (AP) — Another monster playoff performance by Travis Kelce has the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs back in the Super Bowl. Kelce had 11 catches for 116 yards and had a touchdown reception in the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory at the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game. In the process Kelce broke Jerry Rice’s career record for the most catches in the playoffs. Kansas City is making a fourth Super Bowl appearance in the past five years and is one victory from a third NFL title in that span. Kelce has three TDs this postseason after two in a divisional round victory at Buffalo last week.

Failed 4th downs contribute to blown lead for Lions in NFC title game loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The aggressiveness that characterized the turnaround for the Detroit Lions under coach Dan Campbell backfired at the worst possible time. Detroit failed on two fourth-down tries in field-goal range in the second half, contributing to a blown 17-point halftime lead and a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. The success-starved Lions appeared poised to make their first Super Bowl in franchise history when they took a 24-7 halftime lead against the Niners only to allow 27 straight points in a mistake-filled second half.

Sinner rallies from 2 sets down to beat Medvedev in Australia and clinch his first Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has rallied from two sets down to win the Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev and clinch his first Grand Slam title. The 22-year-old Sinner was playing in a major final for the first time and got there by ending Novak Djokovic’s long domination of the tournament. For 2021 U.S. Open champion Medvedev, the loss was his fifth in six major finals. The third-seeded Medvedev set a record with his fourth five-set match of the tournament and time on court at a major in the Open era. Sinner only dropped one set through six rounds — in a third-set tiebreaker against Djokovic — before going to five in the final.

Nelly Korda rallies to win hometown event for 9th LPGA Tour title, beating Lydia Ko in playoff

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda rallied to win her hometown LPGA Drive On Championship and delay Lydia Ko’s LPGA Hall of Fame entry, outlasting the New Zealander on the second hole of a playoff Sunday after overcoming a three-stroke deficit with an eagle-birdie finish. Korda won with a 3-foot par putt on the par-4 18th after Ko’s 4-footer caught the lip and spun out. Ko won the season-opening event last week in Orlando for her 20th tour victory to move within a point of qualifying for the Hall of Fame. Four strokes ahead of Ko beginning play Sunday at Bradenton Country Club, Korda shot a 2-over 73 to match Ko at 11-under 273. Ko, playing in the group ahead of Korda, also eagled the 17th in a 69.

Ilia Malinin lands quad axel while winning second straight US figure skating title

Ilia Malinin landed the quad axel, a jump only he has ever landed in competition, while winning his second consecutive U.S. figure skating championship. Malinin finished with 294.35 points, well below the world-leading score of 314.66 points he had at the Grand Prix Final in December. But it was well ahead of Jason Brown in second with 264.50 points, while Camden Pulkinen soared from fifth after his short program into the bronze-medal position with 262.33 points.

Saddiq Bey’s last-second dunk gives Hawks 126-125 win over Raptors

ATLANTA (AP) — Saddiq Bey dunked in Trae Young’s miss with 1.1 seconds left to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 126-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. It was the fifth straight loss for the Raptors. The Raptors had taken a one-point lead when a turnover in the backcourt led to a dunk by Scottie Barnes with seven seconds remaining. Bey finished with a season-high 26 points and he also grabbed 13 rebounds. Young had 30 points and 12 assists as the Hawks overcame a night where they shot just 6-for 27 (22.2 %) from three.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.