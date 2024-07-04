AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:43 a.m. EDT

LeBron James agrees to a 2-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, AP source says

LeBron James is coming back for a record-tying 22nd season in the NBA, one in which the league’s all-time scoring leader could share the floor with his son Bronny as teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. James has agreed to a two-year contract to remain with the Lakers, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The second year of the deal is at James’ option and means he could become a free agent again next summer, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced publicly. The Lakers did announce that Bronny James already has signed his first NBA contract. It is a four-year deal.

Ohtani elected to start at DH in 4th straight All-Star Game, joins Judge as only holdovers

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has become the first player elected to start at designated hitter in four straight All-Star Games. He’ll be joined by Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as the only holdovers from last year in the lineups for the July 16 game at Arlington, Texas. Philadelphia could have three of the four National League infielders after fans voted shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm to start alongside first baseman Bryce Harper, whose has a leg injury. Major League Baseball said this is the first time each league has had no more than one player repeat as an elected starter since fan balloting resumed in 1970.

Christian Walker hits 16th and 17th career homers at Dodger Stadium, Diamondbacks rout Dodgers 12-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christian Walker hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth inning and a three-run blast in the ninth — his 16th and 17th career shots at Dodger Stadium — and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame a rough start to rout Los Angeles 12-4. Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added two-run homers for Arizona, down 4-1 before Diamondbacks starter Cristian Mena retired a batter in his major league debut. Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández hit back-to-back homers in the first for the NL West-leading Dodgers. Walker went 4 for 5, falling a triple shy of the cycle, with four RBIs and three runs. He has 20 home runs this season. Arizona pounded out 16 hits.

The Copa America quarterfinals will have plenty of intrigue, even if Lionel Messi can’t participate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Messi’s leg injury was the only major obstacle that fell into Argentina’s path while it rolled through group play and into the Copa America quarterfinals. Bigger challenges await the defending champions, and they’re hoping Messi will be there to lead the way in perhaps his final international tournament. The 15-time Copa America champion Albiceleste top the list of eight teams still alive in the Americas’ biggest soccer tournament when quarterfinal play gets underway. With the host Americans and Mexico eliminated in group play, the spotlight shifts firmly to the South American powerhouses determined to raise the trophy.

Ronaldo vs. Mbappé: Clash of generations at Euro 2024 has just been given some extra spice

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Kylian Mbappé is not just a clash of soccer icons but a clash of generations. They’ll go head to head when Portugal plays France in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals on Friday, and their heavyweight meeting just got a little bit bigger after Ronaldo said this would be his last European Championship. There’s now a definitive specter of finality to Ronaldo’s long, headline-grabbing Euros adventure that could be brought to an end by Mbappé. The France captain is the heir apparent to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after their long-time dominance of the sport. Mbappé grew up with pictures of Ronaldo on his bedroom wall.

Andy Murray is getting set to say farewell to Wimbledon before retirement (probably)

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray is getting set to finish his Wimbledon career by playing men’s doubles and mixed doubles. Although there are those who wonder whether he might really be ready to retire. The 37-year-old from Scotland is scheduled to play doubles alongside his older brother at Centre Court on Thursday. Murray also received a wild-card invitation from the All England Club on Wednesday to play mixed doubles with 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu. He pulled out of singles because of a back operation on June 22. Murray won two of his three Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon. He says he is planning to retire after the Paris Olympics, which start later this month.

Emma Navarro’s mental notes help her beat former No. 1 Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Emma Navarro has eliminated former No. 1 Naomi Osaka in Wimbledon’s third round. The 19th-seeded Navarro won 6-4, 6-1 at Centre Court on Wednesday. Navarro had never been past the second round at a Grand Slam tournament until this season. She made it to the third round at the Australian Open and the fourth round at the French Open. The 23-year-old American won the 2021 NCAA title for the University of Virginia. She prepares for matches by typing notes into her phone with mental reminders rather than tactical suggestions. Navarro will face Diana Shnaider on Friday for a berth in the fourth round.

Richard Petty, ‘The King’ of NASCAR, says camp for seriously ill children is family’s true legacy

Richard Petty has a record 200 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series to go along with seven championships. The Hall of Fame driver known as “The King” and his family have been with the stock car series since its inception in 1948. He turned 87 this week and says his family should be hailed for something far bigger than anything it did in NASCAR. Petty wants the family legacy to be the Victory Junction Gang Camp, which was opened in 2004 for chronically ill children as a way to honor his late grandson.

Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate

NEW YORK (AP) — Court papers indicate that former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony connected to the sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban him for life. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn filed what’s known as a criminal information sheet on Tuesday. The document doesn’t specify a court date or the charge or charges. But it does show the case is related to an existing prosecution of four gamblers charged with conspiring to cash in on tips from a player about his plans to exit two games early. The Associated Press sent voice and email messages to Porter’s lawyer on Wednesday.

Jessica Campbell will be the first woman on an NHL bench as assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Jessica Campbell will become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL franchise after the Seattle Kraken hired her as an assistant coach Wednesday. Campbell has spent the past two seasons working as an assistant coach for Seattle’s AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley alongside head coach Dan Bylsma, who was hired in late May to take over the head job with the Kraken. Campbell was a decorated player in the NCAA, the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and Canada’s women’s national team, with whom she won silver at the 2015 world championship.

