AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:41 p.m. EST

Chargers fire coach Brandon Staley, general manager Tom Telesco in midst of disappointing season

Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco have been fired by the Los Angeles Chargers after one of the worst losses in franchise history. The Chargers made the playoffs last season but are one of this year’s biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. They dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night’s 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin was the third-worst. Staley had an overall record of 24-25. He is the third NFL coach to be fired this season. Telesco had been the general manager since 2013.

No regrets for Ja Morant over suspension with actions, not words, proving lesson learned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Ja Morant says being suspended by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for the first 25 games this season has been tough with “some horrible days.” The Memphis Grizzlies point guard wouldn’t say he regrets being suspended for the second time in the span of four months. Morant says he feels it made him better and he learned more about himself. Morant also says he knows he can’t make anyone believe him outside of how he acts and words won’t mean anything to anyone. Morant will make his season debut Tuesday night in New Orleans. He says he has been counting down the days.

Shohei Ohtani’s contract with the Dodgers could come with bonus of mostly avoiding California taxes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani’s new contract could have the added benefit of avoiding most of California’s income tax. Ohtani agreed to a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last week. The Dodgers will pay Ohtani $20 million over the next decade. The decade after that they will pay him $68 million per year from 2034 to 2043. By then, it’s possible Ohtani will be retired and could live somewhere other than California. It’s impossible to know for sure how much state taxes Ohtani will pay. His contract highlights the outsized impact rich people have on California’s finances.

Women’s World Cup winner Spain finally rises to the top of FIFA rankings ahead of United States

ZURICH (AP) — Women’s World Cup winner Spain has risen atop the FIFA rankings after advancing to the final four of the UEFA Nations League. Spain finished top of a Nations League group this month that included Sweden, which had led the most recent FIFA rankings published in August after the Women’s World Cup. Spain now is No. 1 for the first time, ahead of the United States, France and England. Sweden dropped four places to No. 5. FIFA said Spain became the fourth nation to top the women’s rankings since they were created in 2003. The others were the U.S., Germany and Sweden.

Max Scherzer has back surgery and will miss start of 2024 season for World Series champion Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer had surgery for a herniated disk in his lower back and will miss the start of next season for the World Series champion Texas Rangers. General manager Chris Young says Scherzer had surgery Thursday after injections and other conservative treatments didn’t relieve the pain. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was removed from Game 3 of the World Series because of his back. Young says the team is hopeful Scherzer will be fully healed and recovered by June or July. Scherzer says the pain got worse after returning to his offseason home in Florida.

Analysis: Raiders show support for Antonio Pierce through their play in rout of Chargers

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The difference in the attitude of the teams was quite clear Thursday night. Los Angeles didn’t look like it was all that interested in fighting for coach Brandon Staley. On Friday, the Chargers fired him after one of the worst losses in franchise history. Las Vegas played as if it was fully invested in making sure interim coach Antonio Pierce keeps the job, the Raiders taking a record-setting 42-0 lead by halftime and then cruising to a 63-21 victory, a score that amazingly seemed closer than the actual game.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers ‘looks normal’ to coach during practice in comeback attempt

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers took more steps in his comeback from a torn left Achilles tendon. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday the 40-year-old quarterback “pushed it a little bit” at practice Thursday when Rodgers was listed as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday. Saleh said Rodgers took some snaps under center, ran some bootleg plays, jogged and has participated in 7-on-7 drills. His next step is to participate in 11-on-11 team drills, although it’s uncertain when that might happen. The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Nov. 29 and it expires next Wednesday. The Jets must activate him from injured reserve or Rodgers will be placed on IR for the rest of the season.

For some NBA players, an early season injury can doom postseason award chances

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA added and tweaked some policies this season with hopes of getting players to appear in more games and take fewer nights off to rest. Part of the enticement to play more was adding a rule where players, in most cases, need to be in 65 games so they can be eligible for postseason award voting. And for players who got hurt early this season after strong starts, the unfortunate reality is that their postseason award chances are already doomed.

Sports fan Trump hits UFC fights and big games to try to put his 2024 nomination in a headlock

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has spent less time campaigning in early-voting states than many of his Republican primary rivals. But his campaign has been bolstering his schedule with appearances at major sporting events, including this weekend’s UFC fight in Las Vegas. Videos of his appearances routinely rack up hundreds of thousands of views across social media. It’s a strategy that puts him in front of potential voters who may not closely follow politics or engage with traditional news sources. And it is part of a broader effort to expand Trump’s appeal with young people and minority voters that the campaign hopes to win over in greater numbers after gains in 2020.

Michigan State trustees approve release of Larry Nassar documents to state official

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Trustees at Michigan State University have agreed to release documents related to the school’s investigations into now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar to the state’s attorney general. The East Lansing school’s trustees unanimously voted Friday to finally turn over the documents which first will be reviewed by the school’s general counsel before they’re released. There will be redactions of sensitive and personal privacy information. The school had argued that the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege. Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison after he admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment. He was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls.

