AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:41 p.m. EDT

Teen Coco Gauff rallies past 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has won an all-teen showdown to reach the fourth round of the French Open. Gauff is a 19-year-old American who beat 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday at Roland Garros. Gauff was the runner-up to Iga Swiatek in Paris a year ago. They could meet this time in the quarterfinals. But both need to win one match apiece first. Swiatek continued her powerful run through the bracket with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Wang Xinyu. Swiatek has won four of her six sets so far by a 6-0 score. Men advancing Saturday included 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud and No. 6 seed Holger Rune.

Man City beats Man United 2-1 in FA Cup final to complete second leg of treble bid

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City’s mission to win a treble of major trophies has stayed on track after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final with the first of Ilkay Gundogan’s two goals coming after a record 13 seconds. City has already retained the Premier League and now only a first ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola’s team and immortality in English soccer. Gundogan scored the quickest goal in an FA Cup final that was timed by British broadcaster BBC at 12.91 seconds, and United midfielder Bruno Fernandes equalized with a 33rd-minute penalty. Gundogan scored the winner in the 51st. It was the 142nd FA Cup final and the first between the two Manchester clubs.

Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final pits top team in West against upstart in East

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers is a matchup of contrasting roads through the season and a topsy-turvy NHL playoffs. The Golden Knights won the Western Conference and were a mostly consistent force despite goaltending injuries. The Panthers scuffled at the start before getting hot at the right time. Florida was the last team to qualify for the postseason and the eighth seed in the East before knocking off the league’s best and advancing with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Who lifts the Cup will be determined from the net out.

Russians in Stanley Cup Final trying to focus on hockey amid country’s war in Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Russian players left playing in the Stanley Cup Final say they’re focused on hockey and not their country’s war in Ukraine. Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky says he has not thought about not being able to bring the Stanley Cup home to Russia if he wins it. Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev is not worried about that being four wins away from another NHL championship. Barbashev spent his day with the Cup in Moscow in 2019 after winning it with St. Louis. The players say they’re far more worried about the final than politics.

Silver says Morant not being charged with a crime won’t prevent NBA penalties

DENVER (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant not being charged with a crime for twice displaying a gun on social media will not prevent the NBA from handing down more discipline, Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday. Silver is preparing to announce whatever penalty is coming Morant’s way for the second gun incident shortly after the end of the NBA Finals. He suspended Morant for eight games in March after the Grizzlies star held a gun in a suburban Denver nightclub while streaming himself live on Instagram. Another live stream in May, this time while sharing the front seat of a car with one of his friends, saw Morant displaying a weapon again.

Elena Rybakina, reigning Wimbledon champion, pulls out of French Open because she is sick

PARIS (AP) — Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has pulled out of the French Open before her third-round match on Saturday because she is sick. The No. 4-seeded Rybakina was supposed to face 132nd-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo in the day’s opening contest on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rybakina was considered among the top contenders for the title at Roland Garros. She has won her past 10 matches, including a tuneup title on red clay at the Italian Open last month.

Man City’s Gundogan scores inside 13 seconds for quickest goal in an FA Cup final

LONDON (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan has scored the quickest goal in FA Cup final history to give Manchester City the lead against Manchester United inside 13 seconds. The Germany midfielder later netted in City’s winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium. Gundogan took the kickoff and was soon sending a dipping volley past United goalkeeper David De Gea. The BBC, which is broadcasting the game in Britain, timed the goal at 12.91 seconds. The previous fastest goal in a final was by Louis Saha after 25 seconds for Everton in the 2009 final against Chelsea. It is the 142nd FA Cup final.

Detroit Pistons announce deal with new coach Monty Williams

DETROIT (AP) — Monty Williams is taking over the Detroit Pistons. The team says it has reached an agreement with Williams to fill its coaching vacancy. Terms of the deal were not announced, but a person familiar with the situation told the AP on Wednesday night that it was a six-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced at the time. The 51-year-old Williams was fired by Phoenix on May 13, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he won the league’s coach of the year honors.

Rafael Nadal is expected to miss 5 more months after having hip surgery

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is expected to need about five months to recover from arthroscopic surgery on his left hip, a timeline that likely would keep him out for the rest of this season. Nadal’s spokesman, Benito Perez-Barbadillo, said on Saturday — the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s 37th birthday — that two procedures were performed Friday night by a trio of doctors at a clinic in Barcelona. One portion of the operation was for a tendon and the other for an old labrum injury. When Nadal announced last month that he would be missing the French Open because of the hip problem that has sidelined him since January, he said he hoped to be able to return at some point in 2023 but that he expected next year to be the last of his career.

Betts hits 2 HRs, Kershaw beats Yankees for 1st time in Dodgers’ 8-4 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw beat the Yankees for the first time with nine strikeouts over seven innings of four-hit ball, and Mookie Betts hit two more homers in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-4 victory over New York. Betts hit a leadoff homer and an RBI single during Los Angeles’ six-run, eight-hit first inning against Luis Severino. Kershaw was 0-1 in his four previous starts against the Yankees over his 16-year career. Josh Donaldson hit two homers and Giancarlo Stanton also homered in both sluggers’ first game back from lengthy injury absences for the Yankees in the opening game of this high-profile interleague series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.