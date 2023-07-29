AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:41 a.m. EDT

Savannah DeMelo’s ability to speak Portuguese may help US in critical Women’s World Cup match

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Savannah DeMelo was a surprise addition to the U.S. roster for the Women’s World Cup because she had never played for the national team. Now DeMelo has two starts at the tournament while fellow midfielder Rose Lavelle gets up to speed following a knee injury. The Americans play Portugal on Tuesday to wrap up the group stage and need a victory. DeMelo may be able to help with more than her play. She learned Portuguese from her dad, who is from the country and played soccer there. DeMelo has dual citizenship.

Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year

The nine remaining Pac-12 schools have been mostly quiet since Colorado announced it would leave the conference in 2024 and join the Big 12. The Buffaloes joined Big Ten-bound Southern California and UCLA in an exodous that could continue in coming weeks and months. The Pac-12 issued a statement pledging to soldier on and pursue new members once its media rights deal ends at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said he trusts the league to land a new TV deal that will hold together the Pac-12.

NFL teams are adapting to unrelenting heat as training camps ramp up

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The unrelenting heat has made the opening of training camps even more challenging than usual for teams throughout the NFL. Scientists have already calculated this will be the hottest July on record. The Southwest and parts of the South have been especially hit hard. Most of the Midwest and East also have been affected. That means NFL teams have to be even more mindful than usual about keeping players safe while also getting their work done before the season begins in September.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals coach Zac Taylor says quarterback Joe Burrow could miss “several weeks” with a right calf strain. The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after a scramble play near the end of practice Thursday. Backup QBs Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian took the snaps on Friday. Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has issued a mea culpa for criticizing his predecessor in an interview with USA Today. Payton says he regrets ripping Nathaniel Hackett and for throwing so many others under the bus for allowing quarterback Russell Wilson to be given so many allowances last year, such as having his personal quarterback coach in the team facility. Payton says he’ll reach out to Hackett and Jets head coach Robert Saleh at some point to apologize. The Jets and Broncos play in Denver in Week 5.

Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give the Orioles a 1-0 win in Judge’s Yankees return

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander homered off Tommy Kahnle in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Baltimore Orioles a 1-0 win over New York, spoiling Aaron Judge’s return for the Yankees. Judge walked three times in his first game back from a toe injury, but the Orioles kept New York off the scoreboard with a spectacular defensive effort — particularly in the eighth inning, when Santander made a lunging, sliding catch in right field and second baseman Adam Frazier made a diving stop on Anthony Rizzo’s grounder with a man on second.

Aaron Judge draws 3 walks after coming off injured list for Yankees at Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees reinstated Aaron Judge from the injured list before opening a weekend road series against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge lined out to right field in his first at-bat. He then walked his next three times up. Judge had been out since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. Judge played a simulated game Wednesday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida, and returned to New York after that. The Yankees lost 1-0 to the Orioles.

Ohtani homers in 3 straight at-bats over 2 games before being sidelined by cramps — again

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 39th home run — for a run of three homers in three at-bats over two games — before being sidelined due to cramping for a second consecutive game. Ohtani was replaced by pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic when his at-bat came up with the bases loaded in the ninth inning due to leg cramps. The Blue Jays beat the Angels 4-1 Friday. Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin said Ohtani had cramping in both calves. Ohtani homered twice in the second game of a doubleheader at Detroit on Thursday before leaving with cramps. He threw a one-hitter in the opener for his first career MLB shutout.

USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As Bronny James continues to recover after going into cardiac arrest, his Southern California teammates have been at practice to prepare for a 10-day exhibition tour of Greece and Croatia that begins next week. The tour will run from Aug. 5-15 and see the Trojans visit Athens and Mykonos, Greece, and Dubrovnik, Croatia. Teams are allowed to go on a foreign tour once every four years under NCAA rules. James was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday and is resting at home, according to a statement from the hospital. His father, Lakers superstar LeBron James, also posted on social media that his family is “safe and healthy.”

Super Bowl champion Chiefs hold hot, tough practice in 1st day of pads

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The weather was hot and pads were on for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. That’s just about the perfect practice combo for Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Kansas City worked out nearly two hours in pads for the first time since winning the Super Bowl last February. Reid said the players’ energy was up during the intense session in sweltering conditions. Reid didn’t mind players trash-talking at workouts as long as the scrums don’t lead to thrown punches. Linebacker Willie Gay said sessions like this are tailor-made for Reid and how to prepare for another championship run.

