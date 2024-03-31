AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:39 p.m. EDT

UConn proud of Big East’s basketball pedigree even as football money upends college sports

BOSTON (AP) — Alabama and the rest of the football fans in the Southeastern Conference are about to find out what Big East basketball is all about. The Crimson Tide have won 18 NCAA football championships but have never been to a men’s basketball Final Four. They will meet top-seeded UConn in the national semifinals on April 6. The Huskies have a chance to win back-to-back NCAA titles. That would make it six in 13 years for the Big East, the league that takes pride in its basketball pedigree even as football money upended the rest of college sports.

March Madness masterpiece: All-Americans Edey of Purdue and Tennessee’s Knecht face off in Elite 8

DETROIT (AP) — Zach Edey and Dalton Knecht are perhaps college basketball’s biggest stars this side of Caitlin Clark and they will be on the same court Sunday, each with a chance to lift their school to an elusive trip to the Final Four. The top two vote-getters on the men’s AP All-America team will face off when top-seeded Purdue plays second-seeded Tennessee in the only regional final pitting the top two seeds. The Boilermakers and Volunteers met four months ago and Edey had 23 points and 10 rebounds in a four-point win.

It’s a Tobacco Road showdown in Big D between Duke and N.C. State for a spot in the Final Four

DALLAS (AP) — Duke coach Jon Scheyer was so impressed by North Carolina State’s five wins in as many days in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament that he reached out to Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts. That run included a win over the Blue Devils. The Wolfpack had to win that ACC tourney just to get into the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Now, only two weekends later, the Wolfpack are playing the Blue Devisl again. This time it’s for a spot in the Final Four in the South Region final in Dallas, about 1,200 miles from Tobacco Road. The teams have split their two meetings this season.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are a major part of the rise of women’s college basketball

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been catalysts for the rapid rise of women’s college basketball because of their play on the court that has drawn millions of new fans to the sport and their success off of it. They will meet in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in two seasons when Iowa faces LSU in the Albany 2 Regional Final on Monday night. Last season’s national championship game drew a record 9.9 million viewers. The pair has brought comparisons to what Magic Johnson and Larry Bird did for men’s college basketball when they played for the national championship in 1979 and then in the NBA for the decade after.

Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of Toronto and Yohan Ramírez of New York Mets suspended 3 games each

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yohan Ramírez of the New York Mets have been suspended for three games each by Major League Baseball for their actions in separate games and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was banned for one game. Cabrera was penalized for on-field actions that caused a benches-clearing incident during Toronto’s 5-1 loss at Tampa Bay. Ramirez was disciplined for intentionally throwing at Milwaukee’s Rhys Hoskins during the Mets’ 7-6 loss. Both pitchers appealed, causing the suspensions to be on hold until the appeals process is completed.

Kim Mulkey says she likely won’t read her Post profile, defends LSU team against media portrayals

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey says she probably won’t read the newspaper article over which she has threatened to file a defamation lawsuit, but she did question the timing of its release. Mulkey was the subject of a profile in The Washington Post in which family members and former players are quoted about her personality and how she runs her programs. It was published about an hour before LSU played UCLA in the Sweet 16. Mulkey did defend her players against portrayals in the media, referring to a column published Friday by the Los Angeles Times in which her players were called “villains” and “dirty debutantes.” She said, “How dare people attack kids like that?”

