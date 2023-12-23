AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:38 p.m. EST

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence clears NFL concussion protocol and is expected to start vs the Bucs

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will travel with the team to Tampa Bay. Lawrence is expected to start against the Buccaneers on Sunday. It’s a huge boost for the Jaguars as they try to end a three-game losing streak and stay atop the AFC South. Lawrence practiced Friday for the first time all week and was later cleared by team doctors and the league’s independent neurological consultant. The Jaguars believe Lawrence sustained a head injury while scrambling up the middle on the team’s final drive in a 23-7 loss to Baltimore last weekend.

New York Mets hit with record luxury tax of nearly $101 million for season of fourth-place finish

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets must pay a record luxury tax of nearly $101 million after a fourth-place finish in their division, among an unprecedented eight teams that owe the penalty for the 2023 season. Owner Steve Cohen’s Mets finished with a tax payroll of $374.7 million, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball on Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press. Other teams owing tax money are San Diego, the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia, Toronto, Atlanta and World Series champion Texas. The Blue Jays, Braves and Rangers are paying tax for the first time.

Florida State has sued the ACC, setting the stage for a fight to leave over revenue concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has sued the Atlantic Coast Conference, challenging a contract that binds the school to the league for the next 12 years. The lawsuit claims the ACC’s grant of rights violates antitrust law and has unenforceable withdrawal penalties. It also accuses the ACC of mismanaging its members’ media rights. The suit says it would cost more than $570 million for Florida State to withdraw from the ACC. The ACC says the school agreed to a renewal of the GOR in 2016 knowing all the details. The conference filed its own lawsuit against the FSU Board of Trustees in North Carolina.

Column: Florida State always seemed out of place in the ACC. Now the Seminoles want out

Florida State always seemed out of place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. A football school in a league long renowned for its basketball prowess. Now, the Seminoles want out. Divorce is inevitable, but the split figures to be anything but amicable. The first salvo was fired Friday by the Florida State board of trustees. With its unbeaten football team snubbed by the playoff, the board voted to begin legal proceedings to escape the ACC without having to pay a staggering exit fee of more than a half-billion dollars. Both sides hurled nasty accusations, seemingly leaving little chance of a reconciliation.

Plans abounding for new sports stadiums across the US, carrying hefty public costs

Proposals for new and improved sports stadiums are proliferating across the U.S. and could come with a hefty price tag for taxpayers. This past year alone, roughly a dozen Major League Baseball and National Football League franchises took steps toward building new stadiums or making major renovations to their current ones. In some cases, sports teams are seeking a new jolt of public funding for state-of-the-art stadiums even as public entities are still paying off debt from the last round of renovations conducted a couple decades ago. Cities and states are offering hundreds of millions of dollars in public financing. But many economists doubt whether it is a worthwhile investment.

Key takeaways from AP’s look at the emerging wave of sports construction in the US

The list of sports teams seeking new or improved stadiums is getting longer and longer. In the past year alone, about a dozen Major League Baseball and National Football League franchises tooks steps toward new stadiums or major renovations. The most recent was the Baltimore Ravens, who unveiled plans for a publicly funded $430 million renovation. That followed similar announcements by the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals and Jacksonville Jaguars. New stadiums also are underway for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Many are looking for the public to help pay the bill, and some are making that ask before they’ve paid off their existing public debts.

‘The Boys in the Boat’ gives the Hollywood treatment to rowing during an Olympic year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The leaders at USRowing have been working with producers of the new movie “The Boys in the Boat” to sponsor dozens of screenings across the country. They’re hoping the film will help raise funds for an organization that received about $3.5 million of its $15 million budget in 2023 from charitable donations. They also hope the movie will build awareness across racial and socioeconomic lines. In 2021, a study found that only 2% of women who competed in NCAA rowing were Black. The rowing community knows that to thrive, it needs to find more people all across America to give the sport a try. The movie debuts on Christmas, a mere seven months before the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A medical examiner’s report concludes that former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems. The 36-year-old Williams died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. Williams was a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s report says the cause of Williams’ death was bacterial sepsis traced to a dental infection and “retained tooth roots.” The report released Friday is preliminary. Officials say a full autopsy will be released later and include toxicology and other information.

NFL denies Eagles’ appeal of $100,000 fine, security chief DiSandro’s sideline ban, AP sources say

The NFL has denied the Eagles’ appeal of a $100,000 fine and the league’s ban of the team’s security chief, Dom DiSandro, from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season. That’s according to two people familiar with the league’s decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter hasn’t been disclosed. Philadelphia was fined and DiSandro was barred from the sideline for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. DiSandro has still been permitted to travel and perform all other work duties. He can return to the sideline in the playoffs.

