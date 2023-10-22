AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:38 a.m. EDT

Wheeler deals, Schwarber, Harper, Realmuto homer and Phillies beat D-backs 6-1 for 3-2 NLCS lead

PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Wheeler delivered another postseason gem with seven shutdown innings, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmulto homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 to take a 3-2 NL Championship Series lead. Philadelphia moved one win from its second straight World Series appearance, regaining control after wasting late leads in consecutive one-run losses at Chase Field. Bryson Stott hit an RBI single and Harper slid home in a collision with catcher Gabriel Moreno as part of a double steal that built a 2-0 lead in the first off Zac Gallen.

Harrison Jr. the difference as No. 3 Ohio State beats No. 7 Penn State 20-12 in a defensive struggle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. made 11 catches for 162 yards and a late touchdown as No. 3 Ohio State outlasted No. 7 Penn State 20-12. Penn State came in with the more heralded defense, but the Buckeyes held the Nittany Lions to a pair of first-half field goals and a touchdown with 29 seconds left when the game was already in hand. Penn State finally converted a third down on the late scoring drive, the first in 16 tries in the game. The Nittany Lions allowed a season-high 367 yards to the Buckeyes.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Franklin, Penn State still chasing elite; Big 12 race takes twist; UVA’s upset

Penn State is still chasing elite under coach James Franklin. The seventh-ranked Nittany Lions lost a seventh straight game to Ohio State on Saturday, needing more than 59 minutes to finally get into the end zone against the third-ranked Buckeyes. Ohio State has All-American Marvin Harrison Jr., the native Pennsylvanian who set a career high with 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. Five years since, Franklin said his program was great but not elite, the Nittany Lions still aren’t. Meanwhile, in the Big 12 don’t book that Oklahoma-Texas championship rematch just yet.

Michigan State shows Hitler’s image on videoboards in pregame quiz before loss to No. 2 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State showed Adolf Hitler’s image as part of a pregame quiz on videoboards before playing No. 2 Michigan, and later apologized for the inappropriate content provided by an outside source. Hitler and his birthplace of Austria flashed on the videoboards long enough for some on social media to share what was seen by some fans more than an hour before kickoff. Michigan State says it was sorry that the content was displayed by a third-party source that it will not use in the future. The pregame quiz provides content well before games on videoboards.

McCarthy throws 3 TD passes in 1st half, No. 2 Michigan routs Michigan State 49-0

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw three of his career-high four touchdown passes in the first half and No. 2 Michigan routed Michigan State 49-0 on Saturday night. The Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) were dominant from the start and didn’t let up, predictably a year after the Spartans roughed up some of their rivals in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Instead of kneeling to run out the clock, quarterback Alex Orji ran 6 yards for a touchdown with eight seconds left. Michigan State (2-5, 0-4) has lost five straight games since former coach Mel Tucker was suspended and later fired for acknowledging he had having consensual phone sex with a vendor, who is a sexual assault activist and rape survivor.

No. 14 Utah hits a field goal at the gun for a 34-32 victory over No. 18 Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cole Becker made a 38-yard field goal as time expired, and No. 14 Utah blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter before rallying for a thrilling 34-32 victory over No. 18 Southern California. Caleb Williams ran for an 11-yard touchdown with 1:46 left for the Trojans. But Bryson Barnes punctuated Utah’s winning drive with a spectacular 26-yard scramble to get the Utes well into field goal range for Becker’s winner. Two-way sensation Sione Vaki caught two touchdown passes and accounted for 217 total yards while the Utes sent Williams and Lincoln Riley to their first loss at the Coliseum.

Milroe, No. 11 Alabama stage huge second-half rally, top No. 17 Tennessee 34-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe passed for two touchdowns, Jihaad Campbell returned a fumble for a score in the fourth quarter and No. 11 Alabama uncorked 27 straight second-half points in rallying for a 34-20 victory over No. 17 Tennessee. With its national title hopes on the brink, Alabama turned in its most dominant half of the season. And it came against a border rival who had helped end ’Bama’s championship aspirations a year ago. The comeback was fueled by big plays from Milroe and tailback Jase McClellan and a defense that smothered Joe Milton III and the Volunteers after the half.

Minnesota wins at Iowa for 1st time since 1999, beating No. 24 Hawkeyes 12-10 for Floyd of Rosedale

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Dragan Kesich made four field goals and Minnesota won at Iowa for the first time since 1999 to snap an eight-game losing streak in the series, holding the No. 24 Hawkeyes to 12 yards in the second half in a 12-10 victory Saturday. With the Floyd of Rosedale bronze hog statue at stake in the cross-border rivalry, Iowa appeared to take the lead with 1:21 left when Cooper DeJean returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown. But after a review, DeJean was ruled to have made a fair-catch signal. Iowa still had the ball, but Justin Walley intercepted Deacon Hill’s pass with a minute to play. The Gophers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) held Iowa (6-2, 3-2) to minus-2 yards in the third quarter.

Astros’ Abreu suspended 2 games by MLB, which says he intentionally threw at García

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was suspended for two games and fined by Major League Baseball, which said he intentionally threw at Adolis García of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. MLB said all six umpires decided Abreu’s pitch was intentional. MLB said it “took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety.” Abreu would start the suspension with Game 6 on Sunday unless he appeals. García and Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. were fined, along with Texas pitcher Matt Bush and Astros mamager Dusty Baker.

Betsy Rawls, 4-time US Open champion and top administrator, dies at 95

LEWES, Del. (AP) — Hall of Fame golfer Betsy Rawls has died at age 95. The LPGA Tour announced her passing Saturday in celebrating one of the most talented and diverse contributors to women’s golf. She won 55 times on the LPGA and her eight majors include a record-tying four U.S. Women’s Open. And to think her plan was to become a physicist. That’s what she studied at the University of Texas. Rawls decided to turn pro in 1951 with backing from Spalding and won the first of four Opens that year. She also was a rules official and major tournament administrator.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.