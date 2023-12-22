AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:37 p.m. EST

Gymnastics star Simone Biles named AP Female Athlete of the Year a third time after dazzling return

American gymnast Simone Biles is the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for 2023. This is the third time Biles has won the award. The 26-year-old dazzled in her return to competition following a two-year break after the 2020 Olympics. She won a record eighth U.S. national title in August and added a sixth world all-around gold medal in October. Biles is eyeing a return to the Olympics in Paris next summer. Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark finished second in the voting, followed by Aitana Bonmati of Spain’s World Cup champion soccer team.

Florida State has sued the ACC, setting the stage for a fight to leave over revenue concerns

Florida State has sued the Atlantic Coast Conference, challenging a contract that binds the school to the league for the next 12 years. The lawsuit claims the ACC’s grant of rights violates antitrust law and has unenforceable withdrawal penalties. It also accuses the ACC of mismanaging its members’ media rights. The suit says it would cost more than $570 million for Florida State to withdraw from the ACC. The ACC says the school agreed to a renewal of the GOR in 2016 knowing all the details. The conference filed its own lawsuit against the FSU Board of Trustees in North Carolina.

Prized pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto agrees with Dodgers on $325 million deal, according to reports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prized free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $325 million, 12-year contract, according to multiple reports. Yamamoto is set to join Japanese countryman Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers, who signed the two-way superstar to a record $700 million, 10-year deal last week. The Dodgers did not confirm the agreement with Yamamoto on Thursday night. MLB.com and ESPN were among the outlets citing anonymous sources in reporting the deal. It’s the third pitching coup for the Dodgers this offseason. In addition to Ohtani, they signed right-hander Tyler Glasnow to a $136.5 million, five-year contract after he was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to Los Angeles.

Jags QB Trevor Lawrence practices with hopes of clearing concussion protocol and playing at Bucs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is practicing despite remaining in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Coach Doug Pederson says part of Lawrence gaining clearance includes going through practice and seeing how he responds to stress. Pederson says “we’ll give him as much as we can, as much as he can tolerate.” Lawrence would need to clear protocol before the team travels to Tampa Bay on Saturday to be able to play Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A medical examiner’s report concludes that former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems. The 36-year-old Williams died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. Williams was a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s report says the cause of Williams’ death was bacterial sepsis traced to a dental infection and “retained tooth roots.” The report released Friday is preliminary. Officials say a full autopsy will be released later and include toxicology and other information.

Report: Footballs in New England were deflated. But don’t blame the Patriots this time

The special teams footballs used in Sunday’s game between Kansas City and New England were reportedly underinflated. But you can’t blame the Patriots this time. MassLive.com reported that the Patriots complained to the officials during the first half of the Chiefs’ 27-17 victory that the balls used by the punters and kickers were too soft. The website reported that the specially marked “K-balls” were tested at halftime and found to be underinflated. The report is an ironic throwback to the 2015 Deflategate scandal that captivated the football world for parts of three seasons and led to penalties against the team and quarterback Tom Brady.

Oregon State, Washington State affiliate with West Coast Conference for Olympic sports

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Oregon State and Washington State have joined the West Coast Conference as affiliate members for several Olympic sports the next two years. The league announced the agreement on Friday that gave the Beavers and Cougars a home for sports like men’s and women’s basketball. The two schools had previously aligned with the Mountain West Conference for football after the collapse of the Pac-12.

NBA scheduling quirk has Bucks making extended holiday trip to New York

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis says he didn’t even bother getting a Christmas tree for his home this year. There was no need. He and his teammates are making an extended holiday visit to New York. The Bucks have consecutive early afternoon games with the New York Knicks on Saturday and again on Christmas before visiting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The Elias Sports Bureau says this marks just the second time an NBA team has played three straight road games in the New York metro area.

Century mark: NBC’s Stark will work 100th game from NFL sideline Saturday night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Melissa Stark has reported from sidelines in 39 stadiums on three networks and in two countries. The veteran NFL reporter adds another numeric milestone during Saturday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers when she covers her 100th regular-season game. Stark is in her second season on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” She was the sideline reporter on ABC’s “Monday Night Football” for three seasons in the early 2000s before she left to start a family. Stark joined NFL Network in 2011.

Luis Suárez signs with Inter Miami, reunites with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The long-awaited reunion of Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi is now a reality, after the Uruguayan striker signed with Inter Miami on Friday for the 2024 season. Suárez and Messi spent six seasons together at Barcelona, winning four Spanish league titles together and nine other trophies — including a Champions League title — in that span. Suárez is coming off a season where he was best player and best striker in the Brazilian league with Gremio.

