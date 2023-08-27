AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:36 p.m. EDT

Aaron Rodgers throws a TD pass in his brief preseason debut as Jets beat Giants 32-24

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to cap the second and final series of his preseason debut with the New York Jets and help his new squad to a 32-24 victory over the Giants. The four-time NFL MVP played in the preseason for the first time since 2018 when he was with Green Bay. Rodgers capped the second series with a perfectly placed pass to Wilson in the front left corner of the end zone with 8:23 left in the opening quarter. That was it for Rodgers who went 5 for 8 for 47 yards and the TD in his two series.

Dolphins WR Daewood Davis released from hospital after being carted off with injury vs. Jaguars

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from a Jacksonville hospital Sunday morning after he was carted off the field during the fourth quarter against the Jaguars Saturday night. The Dolphins announced Sunday that Davis will travel back to South Florida with team personnel. Davis was trying to catch a pass from James Blackman in the fourth quarter when he took a hard hit from Jacksonvile’s Dequan Jackson, who was called for unnecessary roughness. Davis remained down on the field motionless, was carted off in an immobilized position and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

NASCAR driver Ryan Preece gets medical clearance to return home after terrifying crash at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Preece is headed home from the hospital about 12 hours after his car rolled roughly a dozen times during a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway. Stewart-Haas Racing says Preece is traveling back to North Carolina after getting clearance from doctors at Halifax Health Medical Center. The team earlier said Preece was “awake, alert and mobile” and “had been communicating with family and friends.” The 32-year-old Preece was able to climb out of his mangled No. 41 Ford on Saturday night with help before emergency workers put him on a gurney and into an ambulance. He initially went to the track’s infield care center before being transported to Halifax Health for overnight observation.

One week after sullying the Women’s World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he’s out of his job. Luis Rubiales wrecked his career by offending millions worldwide with his conduct at the final in Sydney, Australia, when he also grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture. A day after he was provisionally suspended by FIFA for 90 days, Spain awoke on Sunday to headlines like the one in El Pais: “Spain no longer tolerates men like Rubiales.”

Culture and shared history cast by the wayside as the Big 12 and other leagues realign

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Big 12 Conference sprung from the old Big Eight, a bunch of entirely public and largely agricultural schools. Now, the busy Power Five conference is adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, and four more schools are poised to join next year, creating a footprint that will soon stretch from the sands of Florida to Arizona. The ties that bound so many of the schools are long gone, emblematic of the lost allegiances in college football in general. Shared history and cultural norms, along with geographic sensibilities, have been cast aside as leagues such as the Big 12 pursue every last dollar to fund not just their football and basketball teams but their entire athletic programs.

Hartman’s impressive debut has No. 13 Notre Dame thinking big after win over Navy

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman took his record-breaking show to Ireland. The 13th-ranked Fighting Irish couldn’t be more excited after Saturday’s rout of rival Navy in Dublin. Hartman went 19 of 23 with 251 yards and tied a school record for a debut by throwing four TD passes to lead Notre Dame to a 42-3 victory. Hartman is a grad transfer who set ACC records while at Wake Forest. But his presence can’t be measured in mere numbers. Even former Notre Dame star Joe Montana said he enjoyed seeing the jolt of energy Hartman added to an offense that has been looking for a new dynamic quarterback.

Verstappen wins rainy Dutch GP to equal Vettel’s F1 record with 9th straight victory

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen has won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix to equal Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record with a ninth straight win. Verstappen increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third straight world title. The Red Bull star clinched his third straight victory from pole position at the Zandvoort track, with veteran Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso finishing second and picking up a bonus point for the fastest lap. Alpine driver Pierre Gasly crossed the line in fourth place behind Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. But the Frenchman moved up to third because Perez was given a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc retired with floor damage.

Recent winners Chris Buescher and William Byron open NASCAR playoffs as unwitting favorites

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chris Buescher and William Byron have this in common: Neither wants to declare himself the favorite heading into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Both have a strong case, though. Buescher won three of the last five regular-season races, including the finale Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. Byron, meanwhile, has a series-leading five victories and is tied for the points lead with Martin Truex Jr. as the postseason begins at Darlington Raceway next Sunday. Buescher and Byron both have diverse resumes and definitive momentum.

Heisman winner Caleb Williams throws 4 TD passes, leads No. 6 USC past San Jose State 56-28

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 6 Southern California opened the season with a 56-28 victory over San Jose State. Caleb Williams passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns in his return from his Heisman Trophy season, and freshman Zachariah Branch made an electrifying debut with a 96-yard kickoff return and a 25-yard reception for touchdowns. Dorian Singer, Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice also caught TD passes and Austin Jones rushed for two more scores as USC opened its second season under Lincoln Riley with another impressive offensive performance that easily covered the Trojans’ persistent defensive flaws.

Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a dazzling goal in the 89th minute of his Major League Soccer debut, helping Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 and end an 11-match league winless streak. Forty-eight years after Pelé joined the North American Soccer League’s New York Cosmos in an effort to jumpstart soccer in the United States, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner entered in the 60th minute to huge cheers. Messi scored with the help of a pair of former Barcelona teammates.

