AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:36 a.m. EDT

AP source: Hurts, Eagles agree to 5-year, $255M extension

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was not yet final. Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season in which he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Draymond Green ejected from playoff game for flagrant foul

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from a playoff game after stomping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis. The play happened in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the first-round series after Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive rebound. With the Warriors pushing the ball up court and Sabonis on the ground, Green took a hard step right on Sabonis’ chest. Sabonis stayed down for a a few minutes as officials reviewed the play. Sabonis was called for a technical foul for grabbing Green’s leg and Green was given a flagrant-2 foul that led to an automatic ejection.

Kings beat Warriors 114-106 to take 2-0 series lead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and made a backbreaking 3-pointer that led the playoff newcomer Sacramento Kings to a second straight victory over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 114-106. The Kings closed the game strong after Golden State’s Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul. They became the first team to take a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors in the Stephen Curry era. The game got heated in the fourth quarter when Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest with 7:03 to play, leading to an ejection for a flagrant foul.

Maxey, Embiid, Harris power 76ers to 96-84 win over Nets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris had 20 apiece, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-84 to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series. Embiid, the two-time NBA scoring champion, was quiet offensively, going 6 of 11 from the floor, but he did just about everything else. The MVP finalist had 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Harris had 12 rebounds. James Harden scored only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting for the Sixers after a sensational Game 1 effort. Game 3 is Thursday in New York. Cam Johnson led the Nets with 28 points.

Marchand, NHL-best Bruins top Panthers 3-1 in Game 1

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored his 50th career playoff goal, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored, and the NHL-best Boston Bruins opened the playoffs by beating the Florida Panthers 3-1. Linus Ullmark stopped 31 shots and Tyler Bertuzzi added two assists for Boston, which controlled the game even with captain Patrice Bergeron sitting out because of illness. Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers and Alex Lyon made 26 saves but gave up Marchand’s goal on a relatively easy shot. Game 2 is Wednesday night in Boston.

Jackson wins defensive player of year over Lopez, Mobley

Nobody blocked more shots per game, nor had better defensive numbers at the rim this season, than Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. And voters noticed. The Memphis big man was announced Monday night as the NBA’s defensive player of the year, becoming the second player to win the award while wearing a Grizzlies’ uniform. He joins Marc Gasol in that club, after the Spaniard did it a decade ago.

Hartman goal in 2nd OT gives Wild 3-2 win over Stars in G1

DALLAS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored 12:20 into the second overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their playoff opener Monday night, and into Tuesday morning. Hartman gathered the puck in front of the crease and got it past Jake Oettinger at around 1 a.m. local time, ending a more than four-hour game in which both 24-year-old goalies had spectacular performances. The Stars had just been been turned away by Filip Gustavsson on a power play after Frederick Gaudreau’s tripping penalty. Gustavsson stopped 52 shots. He started the opener ahead of three-time Stanley Cup winner Marc-André Fleur. Oettinger had 45 saves.

Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge

BOSTON (AP) — Defending champion Evans Chebet has won the Boston Marathon again. He surged to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds. Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep. She is a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters. The fastest ever fields in Boston included world record holders, Olympic and Paralympic medalists, winners of major marathons from 27 countries and a dozen Boston Marathon champions. Kipchoge, a 12-time major marathon winner, finished sixth in the slowest marathon of his career.

Kenya’s Obiri breaks late to win women’s Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Hellen Obiri says the biggest lesson she took from her first major marathon experience in New York last month was to be patient. It paid off in her first Boston Marathon, when the Kenyan broke away in the final 2 miles to win the women’s title, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 38 seconds. Amane Beriso of Ethiopia was second, 12 seconds back, followed another seven seconds behind by Israeli Lonah Salpeter. Obiri said she felt a lot more comfortable in her approach after finishing sixth in the New York Marathon last year.

Boston Marathon debuts nonbinary division

BOSTON (AP) — Cal Calamia waited extra long to run the Boston Marathon. Being able to enter as a nonbinary athlete made it worth the delay. Calamia had hoped to run in 2020, when the race was canceled because of COVID-19. In 2021, they were sidelined by a soccer injury. Calamia said adding the category made it “already a win.” The 26-year-old San Franciscan advocated for the new division and ran with a transgender flag patch on their singlet. Calamia was second to Kae Ravichandran of Vermont. Twenty-seven runners registered as nonbinary.

