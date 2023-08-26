AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:35 a.m. EDT

Spain soccer head won’t resign for kissing player at World Cup. Team won’t play until he goes

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The president of Spain’s soccer federation has defiantly refused to resign for kissing a female player on the lips after the Women’s World Cup final. Luis Rubiales told a general assembly of the federation on Friday that his kiss with player Jenni Hermoso on Sunday in Sydney, Australia, was consensual. Hermoso strongly denied his version in two separate statements. Hermoso and her teammates say they will no longer play for Spain if Rubiales doesn’t step down, and Spain’s government says it will seek his suspension.

Simone Biles wows on vault while surging to the lead at the U.S. gymnastics championships

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Simone Biles did not come back to do a victory lap. The gymnastics star was terrific on the opening night of the U.S. Championships. Biles put together a thrilling performance that included a show-stopping vault to serve notice she appears ready for another shot at Olympic glory in Paris next summer. Biles posted an all-around total of 59.3, well ahead of Shilese Jones in second place at 56.750. Skye Blakely is third. Reigning Olympic champion Sunisa Lee competed in two events. Lee is battling a kidney condition that has limited her training.

Shohei Ohtani doubles to key 2-run inning as designated hitter vs Mets after tearing elbow ligament

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 2 as a designated hitter with a double that keyed a 2-run inning for the Angels against the New York Mets in the first game after Los Angeles said the two-way star had torn an elbow ligament. Ohtani also walked three times, once intentionally. Los Angeles said Wednesday that Ohtani will not pitch again this season because of the torn ligament in his right elbow. He exited his scheduled start that day against Cincinnati after 26 pitches. Ohtani had Tommy John surgery in 2018 after his AL Rookie of the Year season.

Arizona’s Pham robbed of homer by fan who stole the ball from Steer

PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer had the ball in his glove, a home run stolen. One problem: a young fan stole the ball out of his glove. Arizona’s Tommy Phan hit a ball to deep left in the seventh inning Friday night that soared to the edge of the wall. Steer timed it perfectly, leaped and had the ball in his glove for a second. The fan, also wearing a glove, reached in and pulled the ball out, leaving Steer slumped against the wall after he landed. The umpires initially ruled Pham’s shot a home run and fans cheered after seeing the kid’s catch. A video review called him out for fan’s interference, leading to boos across Chase Field.

Bronny James has a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest, a spokesperson says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California last month because of a congenital heart defect. That’s according to a spokesperson for the LeBron James Family Foundation, which released the cause in a statement. The 18-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was stricken on July 24. The statement says Bronny has a “significant” congenital heart defect which can and will be treated. The family is confident that Bronny will make a full recovery and return to basketball “in the very near future.” He was hospitalized in Los Angeles and later was seen by doctors at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

Morikawa breaks Tiger’s 36-hole mark at East Lake and shares Tour Championship lead with Hovland

ATLANTA (AP) — Scores can look inflated at the Tour Championship because players start at various points under par. Collin Morikawa’s score was not deceiving. He shot a 64 on Friday to go with a 61 in the opening round. That adds to 125. And it breaks the 36-hole record at East Lake previously held by Tiger Woods. For the FedEx Cup finale, Morikawa now is tied with Viktor Hovland at 16-under par. They lead by two shots over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who had a 65. Keegan Bradley helped his Ryder Cup hopes with a 67 and was three behind.

49ers trade quarterback Trey Lance to Cowboys for 4th round pick

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him. Lance had lost the competition to Sam Darnold to be the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco earlier in the week, setting the stage for his departure. The move is a remarkable backtrack following the hefty investment the Niners made in hopes of Lance becoming a franchise quarterback. San Francisco traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to Miami in 2021 to move up from No. 12 and draft the untested Lance third overall.

Players credit the NFL and union with doing a better job of teaching when sports betting isn’t OK

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players credit the league with doing a much better job of educating them on where and what they can bet on. Detroit linebacker Alex Anzalone says things are much clearer after the NFL suspended 10 players this offseason for betting on league games or other sports. The wave of suspensions prompted changes to better educate players on the NFL’s gambling policy. The NFL even featured Tom Brady in a video on gambling that rookies are required to watch.

Noah Lyles wins 200-meter world title and looks to become a star at next year’s Olympics

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Noah Lyles won the 200-meter world title in 19.52 seconds, becoming the first man to complete the 100-200 sprint double at worlds since Usain Bolt did it for the third and final time back in 2015. It was Lyles’ third straight world championship at 200 meters and cemented him as the man to beat at both distances less than a year from now at the Paris Olympics. In the women’s race, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson ran the second fastest time in history, a 21.41, to take her second straight world title at 200 meters. She beat American Gabby Thomas by .4 seconds and three steps, with Sha’Carri Richardson taking bronze to go with her gold in the 100.

Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO (AP) — Two women were injured in a shooting during a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement. Chicago police say its information is still preliminary because detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.