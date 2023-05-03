AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:34 p.m. EDT

Embiid: MVP is validation, but NBA title is still the goal

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid finally said that winning the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award has been a dream ever since he belatedly started playing basketball. Embiid says the award validates all the work that he’s put into learning the sport after belatedly taking it up at the age of 15. Embiid missed Game 1 of Philadelphia’s second-round series against Boston and is officially listed as doubtful with a sprained knee for Game 2. Embiid said “it’s a possibility” he would play on Wednesday night. He did some light shooting with the team in the morning.

New Mexico St player: ‘First it hurts, then it changes you’

Two former New Mexico State basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates spoke about the deep impact their time at the Las Cruces school had on them. Deuce Benjamin broke down in tears as he said, “first it hurts, then it changes you.” His teammate, Shak Odunewu, says he hopes he and Benjamin will have the strength to move forward. The players sued the school, their former coaches and three former teammates. They say the teammates sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions and when they took their complaints to coaches and authorities, those people did nothing.

Next frontier in France’s protests: Fake Olympic volunteers

PARIS (AP) — Preparations in France for the 2024 Olympic Games had been going largely smoothly. That is starting to change. Olympic contestation is picking up online and starting to spill onto streets, because protesters are linking the Paris Games to unpopular pension reforms pushed through by French President Emmanuel Macron. A band of Olympic opponents who call themselves “un-volunteers” are surreptitiously working to infiltrate and disrupt next year’s Games by signing up as would-be Olympic volunteers. There also are small and sporadic protests targeting Olympic preparations. Olympic organizers say polling shows enduring strong support for the Paris Games. But critics of Macron want to disrupt the show to retaliate for his raising of France’s retirement age from 62 to 64.

Messi the latest pawn in proxy rivalry in Middle East

Lionel Messi was supposed to be training alongside his Paris Saint-Germain teammates at the start of the week with his club embroiled in a tight French league title race. The soccer great instead was undertaking commercial work in Saudi Arabia as part of his contract with the kingdom to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country. It will prove to be an expensive trip. He has been suspended by PSG reportedly for two weeks and the incident could yet spark the end of his turbulent and somewhat underwhelming two-season spell at the club. It also exposes the tensions at play now that gulf rivals Qatar and Saudi Arabia have become major influencers in the world of soccer.

US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

The management company for Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie says she died. She was 32. The cause of death was not disclosed. Bowie won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She captured silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200 before running the anchor leg on a 4×100 team that earned gold. A year later, she won the 100 at the 2017 world championships in London. In college at Southern Mississippi, she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson charged with sexual battery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been booked into jail on aggravated sexual battery charges over an alleged altercation at a restaurant in late February. Online court records show that 22-year-old Jackson Mahomes was charged Tuesday with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. He is being held on $100,000 bond and is due to make an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon. His lawyer said in a statement that the court prohibited him and his client from commenting. The investigation stems from accusations against Jackson Mahomes regarding an alleged Feb. 25 incident at a restaurant in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.

Transgender woman’s US cycling win within rules, UCI says

The global governing body for cycling says the victory should stand for the first openly transgender woman to win an official Union Cycliste Internationale event. UCI says Austin Killips adhered to the updated policy the organization put in place last year. Killips won the fifth stage of the Tour of the Gila on Sunday in New Mexico. That gave her the overall victory by 21 seconds and earned her the polka dot jersey as the race’s best climber. The 27-year-old’s win was almost immediately met by criticism from cycling fans on social media and some former cyclists. Former Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson posted on Twitter that the UCI was “effectively killing off women’s cycling” with its transgender policy.

Triple Crown winner Secretariat still dominant 50 years on

Secretariat had an unusually large heart, an engine that propelled him to a Triple Crown sweep 50 years ago. The colt nicknamed Big Red remains the heartbeat of an industry that has yet to see such dominance on and off the track replicated. His name recognition is still strong 34 years after his death. Eight of his descendants will run in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, including early 3-1 favorite Forte. Secretariat won the Derby, Preakness and Belmont in record times that still stand. He’s being celebrated with special exhibits in the Triple Crown cities of Louisville, Baltimore and New York.

Quarterbacks come off board at record rate in NFL draft

The Brock Purdy impact was in full effect in this year’s NFL draft. A year after the San Francisco 49ers found their starting quarterback with the final pick of the draft, teams were far more aggressive when it came to drafting quarterbacks in the later rounds. Three quarterbacks went in the fourth round for the second time in the past 10 drafts and four quarterbacks went in round five for the first time since 2002. That led to a record 12 QBs going in the first five rounds for the first time ever in the common draft era that started in 1967.

Epic return by Pavelski goes to waste as Stars lose Game 1

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski became the oldest player ever with a four-goal game in the NHL playoffs, and did it in his return two weeks after going into concussion protocol. That still wasn’t enough for the Dallas Stars. The 38-year-old Pavelski scored all four of their goals, including two in the third period to force overtime. But the Stars lost 5-4 to Seattle in Game 1 of their second-round series on Tuesday night. Stars coach Pete DeBoer says he’s ashamed that the team wasted such an epic performance.. He says Pavelski tried to drag them to a win.

