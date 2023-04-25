AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:33 p.m. EDT

Is NFL hypocritical or hypervigilant in betting punishment?

Some say the NFL is hypocritical for suspending players for gambling after the league has embraced legalized wagering as a major source of revenue in recent years. Others see it as necessary for the league to maintain public confidence that its games are on the up and up. The league suspended five players last week for gambling while at work. Three were banned for at least next season for gambling on football and two others were suspended for placing bets on non-football games from team facilities.

Will teams delay on taking Jalen Carter like Sapp, Moss?

Warren Sapp and Randy Moss waited longer than expected to hear their names called in the first round of the NFL draft because teams were concerned about off-field issues. Both players ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jalen Carter was once projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this week’s draft before the Chicago Bears made a trade with the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers. Now, there are questions about how far the Georgia standout defensive lineman may slip because of his involvement in a car crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

European lawmakers urge for Olympics ban on Russia, Belarus

GENEVA (AP) — European lawmakers have urged the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Paris Games because of the war in Ukraine. Lawmakers at the 46-nation Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe say it’s preferable to the IOC continuing to seek ways to let individual athletes from the two countries compete as neutrals in international sport. A PACE committee hearing in Strasbourg, France, will help draft a future report on the question of barring athletes and officials from the Olympic movement because of the military invasion of Ukraine.

Wimbledon to house Ukraine’s players, fund relief efforts

The All England Club will pay for two rooms for Ukrainian tennis players and their teams during the grass-court season and will donate what could top more than $600,000 after deciding to allow players from Russia and Belarus back into the tournament despite the ongoing war. Club chairman Ian Hewitt says letting Russians and Belarusians compete at Wimbledon after banning them a year ago was probably the most difficult decision of his tenure. Wimbledon begins on July 3.

Column: Team USA strong enough that it doesn’t need LIV help

Players who signed up for Saudi riches of LIV Golf knew there would be a cost. It wasn’t the majors. Top players are still eligible. But it should cost them a chance to play for the U.S. team in the Ryder Cup. For starters, the American team is strong enough it doesn’t need them. LIV players face long odds to earn one of six automatic spots. To be worthy of a captain’s pick? U.S. skipper Zach Johnson says his qualifiers will have a big say. It should be hard to consider a player who turned his back on his tour.

Colorado’s Cale Makar suspended for Game 5 vs. Seattle

Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar has been suspended one game by the NHL for his hit on Seattle’s Jared McCann in the first period of Game 4. Makar was last year’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP. He will be a spectator for Game 5 on Wednesday night with the series tied 2-2. The NHL announced the suspension after a hearing with Makar. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol says McCann would miss Game 5 and likely be out longer. He did not specify McCann’s injury.

For Heat, the legend of ‘Playoff Jimmy’ continues to grow

MIAMI (AP) — Playoff Jimmy is the moniker that Jimmy Butler has now whether he wants it or not. He says it isn’t a thing. His play shows otherwise. He had scored 45 or more points five times in his NBA career, and three of those games have come in the playoffs. The most recent one came Monday in a performance for all-time. Butler scored 56 points, tying the fourth-highest playoff scoring effort in NBA history, and carried the Miami Heat past the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 to take a 3-1 lead in that Eastern Conference first-round series.

What is a sweeper? A look at the pitch taking over MLB

PHOENIX (AP) — Move over slider, curve, slurve and screwball, there’s a new (ish) breaking ball making the rounds in the majors: the sweeper. Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani uses it, as do Padres starter Yu Darvish, Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes and dozens of other pitchers. It’s not really a new pitch, but a new term to describe a certain type of breaking ball that’s been around a long time. A good sweeper’s main movement is side-to-side and doesn’t plunge downward like the normal slider or curveball. Ohtani’s sweeper is considered one of the best in today’s game, with a good one producing around 20 inches of horizontal movement.

Horvat among NHL stars coming up small early in playoffs

A handful of big-name stars around the NHL have been invisible or close to it during the first week of the playoffs. Bo Horvat was held without a point in the New York Islanders’ series against Carolina before a goal in garbage time of Game 4 when the Hurricanes took a 3-1 lead. Florida captain Aleksander Barkov has been a nonfactor in the Panthers falling behind three games to one against Boston. Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy also has not been himself and the Lightning are down 3-1 to Toronto. Those players don’t have much time to start making an impact before it’s too late.

States move to lift barriers between college athletes, NIL

Lawmakers in Arkansas, Texas and elsewhere are working to remove barriers between college athletes trying to cash in on their fame and the schools for which they play. The latest legislative maneuvering paves the way for schools and their fundraising arms to be directly involved in securing and paying for their athletes’ name, image and likeness deals. These amended laws are also trying to shield athletic departments from NCAA enforcement. Meanwhile, college athletic administrators are discovering the benefits of moving NIL activities in-house.

